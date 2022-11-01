Region Roundup: JF's Lamanna claims Region 4D title, and more

Fresh off last week's Seminole District victory, Jefferson Forest's Zoie Lamanna cruised to the Region 4D Championships individual title Tuesday, winning by a 30-second margin and leading her team to a third-place finish overall at Blacksburg High School's 3.1-mile course.

Lamanna posted an 18:33.9. The junior beat out Blacksburg's Reese Bradbury, who finished with a 19:03.9. It was the second regional cross country victory for Lamanna, who was runner-up as a sophomore and first as a freshman when the event was delayed to the spring of 2021 because of pandemic concerns.

JF sophomore Alexis Plaster placed sixth with a 20:36.8 and was the only other local athlete to finish within the Top 15.

The Cavaliers (63 points) finished behind champion Blacksburg (32 points) and Western Albemarle (50).

The Jefferson Forest boys also finished third as a team (61 points), aided by Seminole champion Alex Jordan, who was third overall with a 15:58.5. JF junior Luke Gaylor (16:48.9) placed seventh, and E.C. Glass junior Liam Hunt was 14th (17:23.1).

Jordan finished roughly 19 seconds behind champion Conner Rutherford, of Blacksburg, who ran his home course with a time of 15:39.2.

Blacksburg and Western Albemarle finished 1-2 on the boys side, as well.

Lamanna and Jordan set themselves up nicely to contend for the Class 4 state championships, which will be held at the Oatlands in Leesburg on Nov. 12. It will be run in conjunction with the Class 5 and 6 meets. Classes 1 through 3 will have their state championships the same day at Green Hill Park in Salem.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Rustburg 3, Brookville 0

Junior setter Emma Blankinship and junior outside hitter Reagan Riddle each posted a double-double, three additional Rustburg players finished in double figures, and the Red Devils won their first postseason matchup, defeating Brookville in the Region 3C quarterfinals at RHS on Tuesday evening.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-17 and 25-23.

Blankinship posted 42 assists and 11 digs for Rustburg (18-1), while Riddle finished with 13 kills and 12 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Nahla Bigham added 13 kills, and outside hitter Sophia Coles blasted 14 kills and had six digs and five aces.

Riley Blank led the way for Brookville with six kills, Jamesyn Finnerty had five kills and five blocks, and Natalie Palmer finished with 14 assists. The Bees finish the season with a 15-7 record after defeating Monticello in Monday's first-round game.

Second-seeded Rustburg now hosts No. 3 Spotswood in the region semifinals Thursday, when an automatic berth to the Class 3 state tournament will be on the line. Game time is 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass 3, Jefferson Forest 0

In the Region 4D quarterfinals, E.C. Glass swung its way past Jefferson Forest 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23 to punch a spot into Thursday's region semifinals.

Senior middle blocker Nellie Fitzgerald led the Hilltoppers (14-5) with 10 kills, four blocks and three aces. Senior right side Devan Funke added nine digs and six kills, and sophomore setter Ava Grace Mayberry posted 10 assists.

Second-seeded Glass will host No. 3 Blacksburg at 6 p.m. Thursday in the region semifinals for a chance to wrap up a state berth in Class 4.

Jefferson Forest wraps its season with an 8-13.

Fluvanna 3, Liberty Christian 1

At LCA, senior Macy Hill finished with 11 kills and Kenstin Phelps added eight kills and 17 assists, but the fourth-seeded Bulldogs fell to No. 5 Fluvanna in the Region 3C semifinals, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-23.

Fluvanna advances to the region semifinals and will play top-seeded Fort Defiance on Thursday.

Junior Anna Moody added nine kills, 11 assists and four aces for the Bulldogs, who end the season with an 18-5 record. The shared the regular-season Seminole title with Rustburg after defeating the Red Devils 3-2 in the regular-season finale last week.

All-Seminole volleyball teams announced

E.C. Glass senior Devan Funke took home the district's top prize, as she was awarded Seminole District player of the year honors this week. In the regular season, the Hilltoppers right side hitter posted 208 kills, 265 digs, 55 aces and 40 blocks.

Glass senior Nellie Fitzgerald also received first-team honors. Rustburg placed the most players on the district's first team, with those honors given to Emma Blankinship, Reagan Riddle, Nahla Bigham and Jenna Bryant.

LCA's Macy Hill, Anna Moody and Meagan Johnson also were honored on the first team, along with Brookville's Riley Blank.

Glass' Willie Wilson and LCA's Matt Houchins were named district co-coaches of the year.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Lynchburg 3, Randolph-Macon 0

McKenna Dahm scored two goals, Alyssa Damato added an insurance goal in the 79th minute, and Lynchburg cruised to a shutout victory over Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Shellenberger Field.

The fourth-seeded Hornets (10-3-6) advance to the semifinal round and will host eighth-seeded Shenandoah (11-6-3) Friday at a time to be determined. SU upset top-seeded Bridgewater in penalty kicks.

UL and SU did not meet in the regular season.

Dahm scored the go-ahead goal in the 39th minute when she converted from 20 yards out off an assist from Emily Santana. Her second goal came in the 71st minute when her shot from inside the box ricocheted off an R-MC player.

Santana tallied her second assist with a curling pass to the far post that Damato finished with a clean strike.

Jade Lecklider had two saves. She and Meredith Bowers combined on the shutout.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Region 4D Championships

At Blacksburg High School, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Blacksburg 34, Western Albemarle 48, Jefferson Forest 61, Louisa County 126, Salem 138, Pulaski County 178, E.C. Glass 207, Orange County 234, Amherst 239, Halifax County 264, Mecklenburg County 332, George Washington 353

Top 25 finishers and top 50 locals (out of 80): 1. Conner Rutherford (B) 15:39.2, 2. Owen Shifflett (WA) 15:54.0, 3. Alex Jordan (JF) 15:58.5, 4. Jonas Roach (B) 16:25.0, 5. Nate Sullivan (WA) 16:39.1, 6. Zach Davis (B) 16:43.2, 7. Luke Gaylor (JF) 16:48.9, 8. Henry Kimbrough (WA) 16:53.2, 9. Ben Amago (WA) 17:03.6, 10. Garrett Kinder (PC) 17:14.3, 11. Harrison Whitfield (B) 17:16.8, 12. Henry Strahm (B) 17:19.5, 13. Macon Smith (JF) 17:23.1, 14. Liam Hunt (ECG) 17:23.1, 15. William Moore (LC) 17:31.5, 16. Eli Sterling (B) 17:36.0, 17. Andrew Johnson (JF) 17:45.7, 18. Mark Bridgham (OC) 17:47.7, 19. Ryan Bagchi (B) 17:50.3, 20. Walker Peterson (S) 17:53.0, 21. Jake Laneve (JF) 18:03.0, 22. Jonah Parker (JF) 18:08.6, 23. Zan Easter (S) 18:10.7, 24. Nolan Burkhart (WA) 18:20.0, 25. Taylen Soriano (LC) 18:27.0, 29. Emerson Bryant (A) 18:52.2, 32. David Hess (JF) 19:21.5, 37. Sebastian Ploch (ECG) 19:50.3, 44. John-Paul Mancier (ECG) 20:14.4, 48. Jack Pitts (A) 20:51.8, 50. Bryce Wall (A) 21:08.6.

Region 3C Championships

At Pleasant Grove XC Course, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Waynesboro 55, Monticello 58, Charlottesville 62, Spotswood 78, Broadway 111, Wilson Memorial 132, Rustburg 203

Top 25 finishers and top 50 locals (out of 63): 1. Brazil Mathes (M) 15:59.8, 2. Adam Groves (W) 16:11.1, 3. Tristan Yoder (B) 17:13.7, 4. Nathaniel McKee (C) 17:16.4, 5. Russell Kramer (S) 17:24.9, 6. Peyton Kenee (S) 17:27.9, 7. Parker Blosser (Fort Defiance) 17:37.6, 8. Joseph Childress (WM) 17:45.4, 9. Creighton Doherty (M) 17:50.2, 10. Dylan Colander (W) 17:59.8, 11. Grayson Norris (W) 18:00.7, 12. Luke Frank (C) 18:01.5, 13. Ethan Havran (C) 18:03.5, 14. Nathaniel Orban (C) 18:03.6, 15. Daniel Vizcaino (M) 18:04.0, 16. Ben Davis (M) 18:04.6, 17. Gage Groves (W) 18:16.9, 18. Bunte Kite (S) 18:19.6, 19. Jonathan Gretz (Fluvanna County) 18:22.4, 20. Miles Jolin (W) 18:24.0, 21. Max Vess (WM) 18:27.1, 22. Jacob Schulz (FD) 18:30.0, 23. Zachary Butler (FC) 18:36.0, 24. Ryder Petrylak (FC) 18:44.4, 25. Lukas Muehlberg (M) 18:49.9, 35. Benjamin Abatecola (Brookville) 19:20.0, 36. Isaac Bloodgood (Liberty Christian) 19:24.0, 44. Stryder Parsons (R) 19:50.6, 45. Noah Wells (R) 19:56.1, 50. Sean Kim (Heritage) 20:19.2.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Region 4D Championships

At Blacksburg High School, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Blacksburg 32, Western Albemarle 50, Jefferson Forest 63, Louisa County 87, Salem 155, E.C. Glass 168, Halifax County 206, Mecklenburg County 224

Top 25 finishers and top 50 locals (out of 60): 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 18:33.9, 2. Reese Bradbury (B) 19:03.9, 3. Allie McDonald (B) 20:17.0, 4. Grace Cook (WA) 20:33.7, 5. Kennedy Harris (LC) 20:34.0, 6. Alexis Plaster (JF) 20:36.8, 7. AJ Torrence (WA) 20:45.9, 8. Tess Dickhans (B) 20:49.9, 9. Ruby Griggs (B) 20:55.8, 10. Mia Farley (B) 20:56.7, 11. Maeve Myers (LC) 20:59.7, 12. Lily Smith (WA) 21:10.1, 13. Emerson Ritter (WA) 21:16.5, 14. Emma Schmitz (WA) 21:16.5, 15. Hazel Johnson (WA) 21:21.5, 16. Ella Lane (ECG) 21:42.1, 17. Cherry Gonzalez (JF) 21:52.7, 18. Elizabeth Middlesworth (LC) 21:59.3, 19. Beall Roberts (JF) 22:09.0, 20. Dalyn Snead (JF) 22:15.6, 21. Ella Semtner (B) 22:15.8, 22. Kaitlin Smith (JF) 22:18.0, 23. Caroline Allen (JF) 22:18.5, 24. Cameron Lee (B) 22:25.0, 25. Jessica Taylor (Amherst) 22:32.9, 37. Alexandra Petty (ECG) 25:!3.9, 38. Anna Waterworth (ECG) 25:15.5, 41. Althea Hunt (ECG) 27:00.1, 44. Claire Ramsey (ECG) 27:23.4, 50. Camille Marraccini (ECG) 30:35.3.

Region 3C Championships

At Pleasant Grove XC Course, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Spotswood 47, Rockbridge County 60, Fort Defiance 78, Wilson Memorial 87, Monticello 97, Charlottesville 165, Liberty 185, Rustburg 210

Top 25 finishers and top 50 locals (out of 66): 1. Abby Lane (FD) 19:29.6, 2. Ryan Davidson (M) 19:30.0, 3. Taylor Myers (S) 20:02.0, 4. Ruby Frazier (Fluvanna County) 20:10.5, 5. Trinity Neff (FD) 20:12.4, 6. Sophie Farley (FC) 20:46.1, 7. Deena Ludtke (RC) 20:50.4, 8. Cassidy Plautz (WM) 20:55.5, 9. Ashland Dickel (S) 20:58.9, 10. Marika Dickel (S) 20:59.0, 11. Quinn Franklin (WM) 21:01.9, 12. Megan Timmes (RC) 21:02.5, 13. Elaina Pierce (C) 21:13.8, 14. Nicole Black (RC) 21:33.5, 15. Hope McCullough (M) 21:44.8, 16. Anna Dabaghyan (S) 21:48.4, 17. Kate Ruebke (S) 21:53.8, 18. Lydia Kimmell (Waynesboro) 22:05.1, 19. Grace Rolon (RC) 22:12.1, 20. Dorothy Lewis (RC) 22:14.5, 21.Erika Cronk (WM) 22:17.5, 22. Thea Franklin (WM) 22:18.2, 23. Sydney Hill (Waynes) 22:24.7, 24. Madeline Creasy (FC) 22:26.5, 25. Mary Malcolm (L) 22:31.1, 30. Sarah Anderson (Brookville) 22:41.7, 34. Carly Carwile (R) 23:12.6, 37. Natalee Powers (L) 23:58.3, 43. Brianna Adams (L) 24:27.7.

All-Seminole District Volleyball Teams

First team: Devan Funke (E.C. Glass), Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG), Riley Blank (Brookville), Macy Hill (Liberty Christian Academy), Emma Blankinship (Rustburg), Anna Moody (LCA), Reagan Riddle (Rustburg), Nahla Bigham (Rustburg), Megan Johnson (LCA), Jenna Bryant (Rustburg).

Second team: Emma Meehan (Amherst), McKayla Padgett (Amherst), Jamesyn Finnerty (Brookville), Grace Mau (LCA), Kenstin Phelps (LCA), Erin Blackston (Jefferson Forest), Jaidyn Clark (Liberty), Ashlyn Mace (JF), Sarah Cannon (JF), Raleigh Dudley (LCA).

Honorable Mention: Ava Grace Mayberry (E.C. Glass), Hannah Kim (Heritage), Alexis Conklin (Liberty), Aubri Willis (ECG), Reghan Archer (Rustburg), Takayla Wroten (JF), Ashlyn Winfield (Brookville), Mary Elizabeth Kennedy (ECG), Sienna Felder (Amherst), Peyton Weaver (ECG), Cailyn Reynoso (Brookville), Sofia Coles (Rustburg), Makiah Revell (Heritage), Emma Kimberlin (Liberty), Natalie Palmer (Brookville), Emma Dooley (Brookville), Emily Henshel (JF), Dylan McNerney (Amherst).

Player of the Year: Devan Funke, E.C. Glass

Co-Coach of the Year: Willie Wilson (E.C. Glass) and Matt Houchins (LCA).