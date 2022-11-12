Region Roundup: JF's Lamanna wins Class 4 state cross country title, and more

As she stood at the start line at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg on Saturday, Zoie Lamanna thought back to the moment two seasons ago when she stood at the same place. She remembered the finale of her freshman cross country campaign, another Class 4 state championship meet, and the thoughts that went through her head before the starting gun went off.

She wished then she could be like Ava Gordon — the former Loudoun Valley standout and current Liberty University freshman who won three straight state titles — and other running stars in the state.

So at the end of her race Saturday, Lamanna was more than satisfied that she’d always be mentioned, alongside the girls she looked up to, as one of the commonwealth’s best. Lamanna, in her junior year at Jefferson Forest, cruised to her first career state cross country title after beating out the rest of the field by 22 seconds.

“Now to be the top girl, it’s pretty amazing,” Lamanna said in a phone call as she rode with the rest of her JF teammates on the bus back to Forest, excitement over the win obvious in her tone.

Lamanna’s 18:44 wasn’t especially close to the 18:27 she posted at the state meet last year, when she finished fourth, but it was more than enough for the win — the first individual state title for a JF girl since 2001. Lamanna said she executed her game plan exactly as she’d hoped, hanging back through the first couple miles before taking over in the final one-third of the race.

Lamanna credited her “support system” for the win, saying those family and friends “helped me be willing to work hard every single day to reach the best possible version I can of myself; all of that played into me running the best race that I possibly could."

JF’s Alex Jordan also celebrated on the return bus ride following his second-place finish in the boys meet. His 15:56 was 10 seconds off the winning time posted by Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford.

“Just really happy with the way it went,” Jordan said.

The junior said his team’s training with elevation changes in recent weeks proved especially helpful Saturday, when he pushed past “The Hill” that sits about two-thirds of the way through the course and worked his way toward the front of the field. The course’s layout also helped him pass Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett, a rival, near that mark. Shifflett beat out Jordan for second place at the Region 4D meet earlier this month. Jordan said he was “not too happy” with that region race, so his showing Saturday was a welcomed sight.

“When you make a pass like that with a guy you’ve been battling all year long, it really helps you focus on the positive during a tough race,” he added.

Lamanna and Jordan paced both the JF boys and girls to fifth-place finishes in the team results.

Blacksburg won both team titles, with 101 points on the girls side and 64 points on the boys.

The JF girls tallied 141 points, while the boys recorded 112.

Other cross country highlights from the day included top-10 individual finishes from two Altavista runners in the Class 1 boys and girls state championship meets, and Madison Martin’s eighth-place showing in the Class 2 girls meet.

Altavista’s Shane Stevens was seventh in the Class 1 boys meet, while teammate Samaria Little finished ninth on the girls side.

For team and individual results from the classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 meets, scroll the the bottom of this report.

VOLLEYBALL

Five area teams fall in state tournaments

E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Appomattox and Altavista all saw their seasons end in the quarterfinals of their Virginia High School League state tournaments, while StoneBridge dashed Timberlake Christian’s hopes at a second straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

Altavista (14-8) lost to Rappahannock (29-1) in the Class 1 quarterfinals for the second straight year. Rustburg (19-3) saw its three-game win streak over Hidden Valley (30-0) in Class 3 state tourney games come to an end. And Appomattox (22-2) saw its first foray into the state tournament in program history cut short by Gate City (24-7)

All three teams were swept, 3-0.

In Warsaw, Altavista fell by set scores of 25-16, 25-4 and 25-14.

The Colonels got five kills and seven digs from Chamille Pennix; Katelyn Grace chipped in 18 assists; Emma Greer tallied six kills; and Zoie Watlington had four kills and one block.

In Roanoke, Hidden Valley got revenge after losing to Rustburg in the state semifinals each of the last two years and the state quarterfinals the year before, downing the Red Devils via set scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-15 and ending RHS’ hopes of a third straight state title.

Nahla Bigham led RHS with nine kills, Reagan Riddle tallied four kills, and Sophia Coles had two kills and an ace. Jenna Bryant and Emma Blankinship also tallied two aces apiece.

Hidden Valley, led by sophomore standout Caleigh Ponn, also served tough and was formidable at the net. The Titans tallied nine aces and four blocks as they pulled away early in each of the three sets.

In Gate City, Appomattox lost by set scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-18.

The Raiders led by six points in the first set, but Gate City mounted a comeback to go up 1-0. Each of the other two sets were close, too, with Appomattox’s scrappy play keeping rallies alive and keeping Gate City’s Makayla Bays, who entered with more than 650 kills, from piling up easy points. But ACHS couldn’t quite pull all the way back to close out sets.

Kaydence Gilbert led Appomattox with 13 kills and seven digs. Aubrey Fulcher recorded a double-double with 25 assists and 12 digs.

E.C. Glass (15-7) dropped a 3-1 decision to James Wood (24-1) in the Class 4 quarterfinals, and Timberlake Christian (28-3) also fell 3-1 to StoneBridge (34-4) in the VISAA Division III state title match.

E.C. Glass, making its first state tournament appearance in at least a decade, was beaten by set scores of 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14.

Devan Funke led the Hilltoppers with 13 kills and added eight digs and three blocks. Nellie Fitzgerald finished with nine kills, 11 digs, three blocks and three aces. Ava Grace Mayberry tallied 28 assists, seven digs and two blocks.

A year after being swept by TCS (in what was the Tornadoes’ first VISAA state title), the Cavaliers got revenge, coming back from a 1-0 deficit to win by set scores of 21-25, 25-27, 25-27, 25-18 at Benedictine in Richmond.

Kinley Phillips led Timberlake with a triple-double, tallying 27 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs to go with three aces. Cambre Phillips chipped in 12 kills and 23 digs. Ella Lam had eight kills and three blocks; Maddie Breland recorded 27 digs; and Taylyn Kennedy contributed 19 assists and two aces.

FOOTBALL

LCA defeats Rustburg in Region 3C quarterfinals

Behind its defense, Rustburg cut a double-digit deficit to four points with six minutes left. An interception set up a touchdown run two plays later.

But Liberty Christian bounced back with a score about three minutes after the mistake, then held clamped down defensively to hold off the upset-minded Red Devils, 27-16, in the Region 3C quarterfinals Saturday at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Top-seeded LCA never trailed, scoring the game’s first points nine seconds into the second quarter on Caleb Davidson’s 2-yard run. Every other score came through the Bulldogs’ passing game, where Jeb Moon and Joe Borchers each recorded touchdowns.

Jaden Skates hauled in a TD pass from each of the two, including a 40-yard pass from Borchers that gave LCA (10-1) a 14-3 lead with 4:16 left in the first half. Skates and Moon connected for a 10-yard score for the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage of the night, 20-3, in the third quarter.

RHS didn’t go away and found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to keep fans on the edge of their seats — until Borchers gave LCA another score for insurance on a 43-yard pass to Camden Clinton.

Skates tallied 70 receiving yards off three catches. Borchers completed 5 of 13 passes for 140 yards and two TD throws. The Bulldogs played without injured four-star recruit and sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, and the team finished with 136 yards on the ground. Davidson was injured in last week's regular-season finale while playing defense against E.C. Glass.

Rustburg's Qua Rosser plowed up 134 yards off 25 carries and scored with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring the Red Devils within four points.

Quarterback Mike Knight completed 8 of 22 passes for 82 yards.

Eighth-seeded Rustburg (5-6), which fell 56-6 to LCA in the teams’ regular-season meeting, was after its first playoff win since 2016, in its first postseason appearance since 2018.

LCA will host fifth-seeded Turner Ashby in the semifinals next week.

VES falls in eight-man state championship

After losing to Covenant in the regular season by 26 points, Virginia Episcopal made sure the rematch in Saturday’s Virginia Independent Schools Football League championship game was much tighter. But the Bishops threw an interception late and let the Eagles drive 98 yards to record the game-winning score in a 26-22 loss in the Virginia eight-man state title tilt at Dinwiddie Sports Complex.

With 6:58 left, Stephen Burton snagged an underthrown ball from VES quarterback Edwin Moye at the Covenant 2-yard line. The Bishops (8-2) led 22-20 at that point, but the Eagles (11-0) marched down the field and retook the lead for good on Jonathan Newton’s rushing score.

On the ensuing drive, Moye had to loft a desperation heave with 4.7 seconds left, and but Mark Wamhoff batted the ball down to seal the Covenant win.

VES led twice in the first half, at 6-0 and 14-12, on Moye TD passes of 15 and 16 yards to Walter Marr and Marcus Miller, respectively, before surrendering the lead and going down 20-14 at halftime.

The Bishops went back on top in the third quarter following Moye’s third TD toss of the game, a 16-yard strike to Cannon Langley, and a two-point conversion on a connection between Moye and Dwayne Wright.

Moye finished with 174 yards on 10-of-20 passing. Marr had three receptions for 77 yards. Tucker Olmert tallied three catches for 49 yards and rushed for a team-high 44 yards on nine carries.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Lynchburg women win regional title, earn NCAA bid; UL men second at regions

The Lynchburg women made history Saturday, winning the program’s first-ever NCAA South Region championship at Lee Hall Mansion in Newport News and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III women’s championship.

Sarah James was Lynchburg’s best finisher in third place; four of her teammates also finished inside the top 10. All seven UL athletes who ran Saturday earned all-region honors to give 16th-ranked Lynchburg a team score of 30 points, 18 points better than second-place Emory.

Lynchburg now will send a full team to the national meet — set for 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan — for the third time.

On the men’s side, Sam Llaneza and Frank Csorba combined for a 1-2 finish among individuals and helped Lynchburg to second place as a team. The Hornets were edged by Emory by one point (47-46).

The UL men now will wait to see if they earn an at-large bid to the NCAA championship.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Lynchburg men, women fall in first round of NCAA tourneys

The Lynchburg men’s and women’s teams both saw their seasons come to an end Saturday.

In Newport News, the UL men fell 2-0 to Catholic as they began their 18th showing in the NCAA Division III tournament at Christopher Newport.

The Hornets (11-3-5) were whistled for a foul in the 31st minute and conceded a goal on the ensuing set piece. Owen Maher’s goal on his header off Domenico’s Caltabiano’s free kick gave Catholic (12-3-4) all the momentum, and Lynchburg couldn’t recover. Caltabiano also scored in the 63rd minute on an assist from Jack McEvoy.

The Cardinals outshot Lynchburg 15-11. Justin Ennis tallied five saves for UL.

In Upper Montclair, New Jersey, the Lynchburg women fell 1-0 to 17th-ranked Montclair State at MSU Soccer Park.

The host Red Hawks (17-2-1) controlled for most of the first half but were kept off the scoreboard thanks to a stout back line and two saves from Jade Lecklider (three total saves). But MSU broke through in the 56th minute.

Kerri Driscoll tallied the goal when she deflected a corner kick by Emmi DeNovellis into the back of the net. DeNovellis bent the ball toward the back post and nearly earned the goal all on her own.

Lynchburg (11-4-6), making its 21st NCAA tourney appearance, had a prime opportunity at the equalizer in the 61st minute, when Emily Santana made a run into the box and was all alone, but her shot went just wide right of the goal.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 4 State Championships

At Oatland Plantations, Leesburg, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Blacksburg 101, 2. Atlee 105, 3. Tuscarora 110, 4. Jamestown 123, 5. Western Albemarle 135, 6. Jefferson Forest 141, 7. James Wood 160, 8. Loudoun Valley 161, 9. Hanover 197, 10. Grafton 210, 11. Great Bridge 271, 12. Monacan 287.

Top 15 individuals: 1. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 18:44, 2. Cassidy Scott (Fauquier) 19:06, 3. Kylie Brooks (Jamestown) 19:13, 4. Kate Konyar (James Wood) 19:22, 5. Michaela Workman (Tuscarora) 19:32, 6. Ellie Agustin (Hanover) 19:44, 7. Taylor Gibson (Lightridge) 19:45, 8. Ella Peterson (Loudoun Valley) 19:49, 9. Scarlet Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 19:53, 10. Reese Bradbury (Blacksburg) 19:58, 11. Katelyn Campbell (Grafton) 19:59, 12. Kira Hunt (Tuscarora) 20:00, 13. Amelia Waggoner (Atlee) 20:06, 14. Emma Ahrens (Sherando) 20:08, 15. Emma Schmitz (Western Albemarle) 20:09.

Other local individuals: 23. Beall Roberts (Jefferson Forest) 20:42, 28. Alexis Plaster (Jefferson Forest) 20:57, 54. Dalyn Snead (Jefferson Forest) 22:05, 67. Ella Lane (E.C. Glass) 22:32, 69. Cherry Gonzalez (Jefferson Forest) 22:36, 74. Caroline Allen (Jefferson Forest) 22:49, 92. Jessica Taylor (Amherst) 23:46, 97. Kaitlin Smith (Jefferson Forest) 24:31.

Class 3 State Championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Abingdon 45, 2. Maggie Walker 87, 3. Spotswood 95, 4. Meridian 107, 5. Fort Defiance 147, 6. Rockbridge County 154, 7. Christiansburg 161, 8. Warren County 216, 9. Tabb 224, 10. Lafayette 255, 11. York 261, 12. Cave Spring 267.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Makaleigh Jessee (Ab) 18:21.07, 2. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 18:36.65, 3. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 18:38.34, 4. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 19:04.62, 5. Abby Lane (Fort) 19:14.76, 6. Ryan Davidson (Monticello) 19:14.84, 7. Sadie Wagner (Hidden Valley) 19:20.88, 8. Josie Jackson (Abingdon) 19:28.33, 9. Gray Pershing (Maggie Walker) 19:34.08, 10. Grace Crum (Meridian) 19:36.57.

Note: There were no local athletes in this field.

Class 2 State Championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Alleghany 65, 2. Clarke County 96, 3. Floyd County 96, 4. Wise Central 136, 5. Virginia 148, 6. Bruton 149, 7. John S. Battle 158, 8. Central Woodstock 158, 9. Strasburg 184, 10. King William 213, 11. Nelson 241.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 18:59.94, 2. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell) 19:07.61, 3. Teya Starley (Clarke) 20:22.73, 4. Lydia Slemp (Wise) 20:31.09, 5. Claire Keefe (Strasburg) 20:31.82, 6. Asia Hoover (Wood) 20:38.35, 7. Paige Hiserman (Strasburg) 20:50.06, 8. Madison Martin (Appomattox) 20:52.17, 9. Gracie Barron (Alleghany) 21:01.90, 10. Macyn Cash (Alleghany) 21:03.61.

Other local individuals: 34. Abbey Hobbs (Nelson) 22:44.52, 64. Anna White (Nelson) 24:05.84, 66. Taylor Rath (Nelson) 24:29.49, 78. Clara Moldenhauer (Nelson) 25:57.84, 88. Lily Perry (Nelson) 27:40.93.

Class 1 State Championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. George Wythe (Wytheville) 49, 2. Galileo 72, 3. Grundy 90, 4. Mathews 121, 5. Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 133, 6. Eastern Montgomery 141, 7. Galax 181, 8. Lancaster 188, 9. Altavista 192, 10. West Point 206, 11. Rye Cove 246, 12. Cumberland 342.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Jessi Looney (Grundy) 19:46:35, 2. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galax) 19:48.64, 3. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 21:09.74, 4. Camryn Hardin (GW) 21:18.98, 5. Destyne Rutherford (Grayson County) 21:22.96, 6. Natalie White (Bath County) 21:25.71, 7. Alexsis Porter (Grundy) 21:26.50, 8. Kaleigh Temple (GW) 21:32.10, 9. Samaria Little (Altavista) 21:32.69, 10. Sara Hale (Grayson) 21:33.68.

Other local individuals: 41. Lauralee Spickard (William Campbell) 24:29.30, 49. Micah Andrews (Altavista) 24:55.65, 54. Abigail Spickard (William Campbell) 25:10.73, 55. Jessica Dowdy (Altavista) 25:16.29, 61. Braelyn Wilson (William Campbell) 25:29.94, 78. Tamara Runnels (Altavista) 27:29.47, 85. Sarah Reynolds (Altavista) 28:43.95.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 4 State Championship

At Oatland Plantation, Leesburg, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Blacksburg 64, 2. John Handley 71, 3. Western Albemarle 75, 4. Atlee 84, 5. Jefferson Forest 112, 6. Tuscarora 148, 7. Loudoun Valley 212, 8. Grafton 221, 9. Jamestown 225, 10. Mechanicsville 240, 11. Courtland 270, 12. Great Bridge 317.

Top 15 individuals: 1. Conner Rutherford (Blacksburg) 15:46, 2. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest) 15:56, 3. Travis Albon (Atlee) 16:11, 4. Owen Shifflett (Western Albemarle) 16:23, 5. Connor Linehan (Grafton) 16:28, 6. Patrick Allen (Atlee) 16:28, 7. WIlliam Pardue (John Handley) 16:29, 8. Garrett Stickley (John Handley) 16:29, 9. Jonas Roach (Blacksburg) 16:43, 10. Zach Davis (Blacksburg) 16:45, 11. Eli Clark (James Wood) 16:47, 12. Nate Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 16:47, 13. Nicholas Hayden (Millbrook) 16:53, 14. Peter Paccassi (Fauquier) 16:58, 15. Andrew Senfield (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 17:00.

Other local individuals: 22. Macon Smith (Jefferson Forest) 17:15, 24. Luke Gaylor (Jefferson Forest) 17:22, 27. Andrew Johnson (Jefferson Forest) 17:33, 57. Jonah Packer (Jefferson Forest) 18:39, 72. Liam Hunt (E.C. Glass) 18:57, 76. David Hiss (Jefferson Forest) 19:06, 80. Jake Laneve (Jefferson Forest) 19:32.

Class 3 State Championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Abingdon 65, 2. Tabb 97, 3. Monticello 114, 4. Waynesboro 124, 5. Christiansburg 136, 6. Charlottesville 138, 7. Maggie Walker 170, 8. Cave Spring 175, 9. Meridian 195, 10. Lafayette 200, 11. New Kent 248, 12. William Monroe 290.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello) 15:25.97, 2. Isaac Lamprecht (New Kent) 15:42.83, 3. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon) 15:48.48, 4. Adam Groves (Waynesboro) 16:04.15, 5. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 16:11.08, 6. Miles Jolin (Waynesboro) 16:11.72, 7. Lawson Mecom (Christiansburg) 16:16.21, 8. Gregory Piosson (Abingdon) 16:22.59, 9. Tristan Yoder (Broadway) 16:25.76, 10. Russell Kramer (Spotswood) 16:30.89.

Other local individuals: 15. Sam Weddle (Staunton River) 16:52.45, 46. Jack Weddle (Staunton River) 17:36.85.

Class 2 State Championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Wise Central 93, 2. Union 97, 3. Glenvar 104, 4. Floyd County 108, 5. Poquoson 129, 6. Madison County 141, 7. Clarke County 147, 8. Bruton 181, 9. East Rockingham 187, 10. King William 217, 11. James River (Buchanan) 238, 12. Lee 255.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Mason Erchull (Floyd) 16:33.84, 2. Davey Johnson (Luray) 16:38.95, 3. Patrick Nelson (Poquoson) 16:39.18, 4. Callaway Beckett (Clarke) 16:47.25, 5. Heath Bowker (Glenvar) 17:07.01, 6. Aidan Griffin (Madison) 17:07.84, 7. Caeden Bowker (Glenvar) 17:08.78, 8. Jayden Curry (Bruton) 17:19.92, 9. Garrett Weaver (Floyd) 17:30.36, 10. Dorian Almer (Union) 17:37.52.

Other local individuals: 20. Clay Hamilton (Appomattox) 18:00.01, 42. Jackson Winter (Nelson) 18:38.56.

Class 1 State Championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Lebanon 47, 2. Mathews 80, 3. Grundy 109, 4. Eastern Montgomery 172, 5. Castlewood 172, 6. George Wythe (Wytheville) 178, 7. Lancaster 179, 8. Galileo 198, 9. Middlesex 200, 10. Altavista 210, 11. Auburn 225, 12. Rappahannock County 247.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon) 16:14.04, 2. Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 16:37.28, 3. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:37.29, 4. Adam Gibson (Castlewood) 16:38.40, 5. Alec Deckard (Lebanon) 16:40.87, 6. Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (Galax) 16:48.83, 7. Shane Stevens (Altavista) 17:03.57, 8. Keyston Hartford (Grundy) 17:26.50, 9. Seth James (Mathews) 17:30.88, 10. Corey Daniel (West Point) 17:44.29.

Other local individuals: 54. Joseph Derrick (Altavista) 19:51.62, 55. Josiah Martin (William Campbell) 19:52.59, 63. Mason Bederton (Altavista) 20:10.31, 69. Joel Phillips (Altavista) 20:18.53, 85. Kiernan deBernard (Altavista) 21:34.49, 94. Syler Farmer (Altavista) 23:56.62, 95. Blake Dease (Altavista) 24:01.47.