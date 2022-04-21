Region Roundup: JF's Ryan Gilleland to be inducted into Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, and more

Jefferson Forest baseball coach Ryan Gilleland and Appomattox graduate Keith Mayhew will be inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, the organization announced Thursday.

Gilleland, in his ninth season as JF's head coach, played at JF and graduated in 1995 before going on to play at UVa. He was a four-year starter for the Cavaliers at second base and was part of the program's 1996 Atlantic Coast Conference championship squad. In 1997, he batted .337.

JF announced in June of 2013 that Gilleland, then an assistant, would replace outgoing legendary coach Jim Thacker, who was at the helm for 28 years. Gilleland was a logical choice: he had served as interim coach in 2008, and JF won the Seminole District regular-season and tournament titles under his leadership.

Since taking over as head coach, he has helped JF earn district titles, regional and state tournament appearances, and a state championship game appearance in 2015.

Mayhew will be honored posthumously. Born in Farmville, Mayhew played at Appomattox before taking his talents to Ferrum College, where he was a three-time All-American in 1993, '94 and '95. At Ferrum, he sported a 34-5 pitching record and set the NCAA Division III career strikeout record (350). He also record a single-season strikeout record of 149 in 1995 and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves that same year.

Mayhew died in 2015 at age 43. His jerseys at Appomattox and Ferrum are both retired.

Others inductees are: Eric Altizer (former Auburn High player and current coach), Tyler Lumsden (Cave Spring, Clemson University and Chicago White Sox draftee) and Doug Pence (coach and volunteer at William Byrd). In addition, "Butch" Craft, a baseball supporter of Roanoke-area youth baseball for many years, has been selected to receive the Hall's Wayne LaPierre, Sr. award for contributions to the game.

The induction ceremony will take place Sunday, July 31, at the Salem Civic Center.

Liberty High hires new girls basketball coach

As a Jefferson Forest girls basketball assistant coach last year, Justin Waldron got a good look at the team from Seminole District rival Liberty.

Now he has an even better perspective.

Waldron, 33, has been hired as the new girls head coach at Liberty, and the Giles County native can’t wait to get started.

“It’s going to be a great move,” said Waldron, a 2006 Narrows High School graduate. “The girls at JF, they’ve got a bright future ahead of them. But I knew, in my mindset, I’m ready to take the helm of a program. I’m ready to work.”

Waldron replaces Nic Lawrence at Liberty after the program finished 14-10 last winter, including a 52-45 overtime victory over Brookville in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament.

Waldron said the future looks bright in Bedford.

“They have everybody returning on that varsity team,” he said. “They have a very solid JV program. Their [middle school] program went undefeated in the regular season.”

Waldron came to Jefferson Forest in 2020, but Bedford County schools did not play winter sports because of COVID-19.

He previously coached at Knoxville West High in Tennessee and was involved with some travel teams in the Volunteer State.

He played basketball at Narrows under former head coach Todd Lusk, but was forced to give up football and baseball after undergoing heart surgery during his freshman year.

Waldron said his coaching philosophy would make his former Narrows coaches proud.

“We will hammer fundamentals,” he said. “We will make sure our passes are made without mistakes. We don’t rush shots. We don’t rush offense.

“As far as defense, I am hard-nosed up in your face. At Liberty we have three very quick guards returning. Anybody that knows me from JF, my teams are very well conditioned. We don’t let up. We press pretty much the whole game.”

Waldron said he is dedicated to coaching girls basketball.

“I’m a girls coach,” he said. “That’s all I’ve ever coached. I love being able to break down that game the way you can with a girls team.”

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 8, Carolina 1

In Zebulon, North Carolina, Lynchburg pitchers Will Dion and Reny Artiles threw seven scoreless frames and held the Mudcats to one hit during that span, and the Hillcats earned their fourth victory of the season Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

With Lynchburg leading 7-1 in the eighth, Artiles (3⅓ IP) gave up a run and was relieved by Trey Benton, who escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Dion didn't allow a hit or a walk and struck out six in four innings of work. Artiles earned the win in relief. He walked four and struck out five. The Hillcats staff combined for 13 strikeouts, with Benton throwing the final 1⅔ and not allowing a hit while fanning two.

Yordys Valdes gave the Hillcats (4-8) a 1-0 lead with an RBI-single in the second inning. Will Fox went 2 for 3 with RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. Lynchburg exploded for five runs in the eighth, when Will Bartlett blasted a run-scoring double, Victor Planchart and Isaiah Greene both had RBI singles, and Milan Tolentino drew a bases-loaded walk.

Game 4 of the six-game series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Robert Anderson of the Roanoke Times contributed to this report.