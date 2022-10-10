Region Roundup: LCA and Heritage atop Region 3C rankings ahead of Thursday's game, Brookville's Bernard named ODAC player of the week, and more

Ahead of their Week 8 battle, football teams at Liberty Christian and Heritage High remain locked into the first and second spots in the Virginia High School League's weekly rankings, released Monday.

For the second week in a row, LCA (6-0) occupies the first spot in Region 3C's playoff ratings with 29 points. Heritage (5-1) is close behind with 26.66 points.

The two teams square off this week at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.

LCA is fresh off a Week 7 victory over Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs received four touchdowns from sophomore running back Gideon Davidson in the 42-0 blowout.

Heritage defeated Brookville 10-7 at City Stadium on Friday and showcased lockdown defense, especially in the closing seconds as the Bees threatened to score the game-winning touchdown before being stopped at the 8-yard line.

There was little movement for area squads in the weekly ratings. Of note, E.C. Glass (6-1) jumped from fifth to second place in Region 4D following its 24-7 victory at Amherst. The Hilltoppers (25.16 points) are slightly behind Salem (25.57 points).

In Region 2C, Appomattox (4-3) leapt from its seventh spot one week ago to fifth, with 18.28 points after defeating Gretna 42-6.

To view the ratings, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Brookville grad Bernard named ODAC offensive performer of the week

After filling the stat sheet in a 35-16 win at Ferrum on Saturday, former Brookville standout quarterback Tanner Bernard was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the week.

The Hampden-Sydney fifth-year QB passed for a career-high 440 yards and four touchdowns, completing 33 of 44 attempts. His longest touchdown pass of the day came on his team's second play from scrimmage, when he hit receiver Jamahdia Whitby with a 72-yard pass as part of a 91-yard drive that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Bernard also threw touchdowns of 18, 36 and 42 yards and tossed two interceptions. By halftime, he had thrown for 280 yards and three scores.

It was Bernard's first career 400-yard passing game and his fourth consecutive game with more than 300 passing yards.

He currently leads the ODAC in passing yards (1,435), passing yards per game (358.8), completions (107), completions per game (26.8) and total offense (359.8) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns (12).

According to a release from the school, Bernard entered the weekend ranked fourth in the country in NCAA Division III in passing yards per game and was fifth nationally in completions per game and total offense.

JF's Sprinkle competes at Class 4 state golf championship

At Richmond's Stonehenge Golg & Country Club, Jefferson Forest senior Ean Sprinkle shot an 8-over-par 80 and finished in a six-way tie for 33rd in the 60-person field of the VHSL's Class 4 state golf championship Monday.

His round at the par-72 course consisted of 11 pars, six bogeys and one double bogey.

Sprinkle was JF's lone representative at the tournament after shooting a 78 and winning a three-way playoff at the Region 4D championship last week.

Blacksburg (1 over) won Monday's team title by two strokes over Western Albemarle.

Salem's Kathryn Ha took home medalist honors with a 5-under 67.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Liberty 2, Queens 0

Rachel DeRuby and Grace Spade each scored second-half goals Sunday, lifting the Flames over the Royals for their sixth straight victory and capping their home schedule without a loss at Osborne Stadium.

Liberty improved to 10-3-2 overall, 6-0-1 in ASUN Conference play and 7-0-1 at home. The Flames secured a berth into the league tournament with the triumph heading into a three-game road swing to close the regular season. They play Thursday at Jacksonville before finishing the regular season at North Florida and Eastern Kentucky.

Liberty has been dominant during its six-match winning streak. It has outscored its opponents 17-1 and recorded five of its nine shutouts during the span.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

No. 19 Lynchburg 3, Randolph-Macon 3

Emily Yanes, Aaryn Boatwright and Franka Weronek each scored a goal in the first half as the 19th-ranked Hornets (10-3, 2-1 ODAC) cruised to a win over the Yellow Jackets (4-8, 1-2) on Monday in Ashland.

Kayla Brady stopped the lone shot she faced for her third shutout of the season.

VHSL Weekly Rankings

Region 4D

1. Salem (6-1);25.57

2. E.C. Glass (5-1);25.16

3. Louisa County (7-0);25.14

4. Orange County (4-1);23.40

5. Amherst County (5-1);22.50

6. Jefferson Forest (3-3);21.16

7. Halifax County (3-3);20.83

8. Western Albemarle (3-3);19.83

9. Pulaski County (3-3;19.66

10. Mecklenburg County (1-5);17.33

11. George Washington (1-4);16.80

12. Blacksburg (0-6);14.83

Region 3C

1. Liberty Christian (6-0);29.00

2. Heritage (5-1);26.66

3. Staunton (6-0);23.33

4. Brookville (4-2);22.83

5. Spotswood (5-1);22.83

6. Wilson Memorial (5-1);22.16

7. Turner Ashby (4-2);20.16

8. Rustburg (4-2);19.50

9. Rockbridge County (2-4);16.83

10. Fort Defiance (3-3);16.16

11. Monticello (1-5);15.00

12. Broadway (1-5);13.16

13. Charlottesville (0-6);12.66

T14. Liberty (0-6);12.33

T14. Waynesboro (0-6);12.33

16. Fluvanna County (0-6);11.66

Region 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (5-1);23.83

2. Christiansburg (4-2);22.50

3. Bassett (4-2);22.00

4. Cave Spring (4-2);20.33

5. Magna Vista (4-3);20.00

6. Abingdon (4-3);18.28

7. Staunton River (3-3);18.16

8. Hidden Valley (2-5);16.57

9. William Byrd (2-4);15.83

10. Carroll County (1-6);14.57

11. Northside (0-6);13.66

12. Tunstall (0-6);10.83

Region 2C

1. Radford (7-0);25.14

2. Martinsville (6-0);25.00

3. Floyd County (5-1);20.33

4. Glenvar (4-3);18.71

5. Appomattox (4-3);18.71

6. Alleghany (4-3);17.42

7. Gretna (2-4);16.33

8. James River-Buchanan (3-3);15.66

9. Chatham (3-3);15.66

10. Dan River (2-4);14.00

11. Patrick County (2-4);13.50

12. Nelson County (1-5);10.50

Region 1B

1. Central Lunenburg (7-0);21.14

2. Riverheads (4-1);20.20

3. Buffalo Gap (4-2);18.00

4. Franklin (4-2);16.00

5. Sussex Central (3-3);14.00

6. William Campbell (3-4);13.28

7. Surry (1-5);11.33

8. Altavista (0-7);9.57

9. Cumberland (0-6);8.66