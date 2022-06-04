Region roundup: LCA boys tennis advances to Class 3 semifinals, and more

The Liberty Christian boys tennis team is one win away from playing for a state championship.

The Bulldogs will have to beat the team that edged them in the Region 3C championship to get there.

LCA defeated Christiansburg 6-3 in the Class 3 quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Christiansburg. The win moves the Bulldogs (14-4) into the state semifinals, and they will play at Wilson Memorial (19-1) at 2 p.m. Monday.

It is a rematch of this past Tuesday’s Region 3C championship that was played in Fishersville. The Green Hornets edged the Bulldogs 5-4 by winning three singles matches in straight sets and taking two out of the three doubles matches.

Wilson opened the state tournament with a 5-1 win over Lord Botetourt on Friday.

LCA on Saturday picked up singles victories from Kian Swartz, Jon Hoover, Landon Bivens and Matthew Palzewicz to lead 4-2 heading into doubles play.

Hoover and Caleb Pantana won No. 2 doubles in straight sets to secure the Bulldogs’ berth into the state semifinals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Western Albemarle 21, E.C. Glass 8

E.C. Glass’ historic season came to an end in the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Sophie Lanahan scored three goals and dished out seven assists as Western Albemarle cruised to a win over the Hilltoppers in the Class 4 quarterfinals in Crozet.

The loss ends the Hilltoppers’ season with a 12-6 record. They advanced to their first state tournament thanks to wins over Jefferson Forest and Salem in the Region 4D tournament.

Glass fell to Rockbridge County in the region championship game.

The Warriors (15-3) raced out to a 13-4 halftime lead and kept the pressure on in the second half.

Glass achieved several major accomplishments throughout the campaign. Nora Hamilton scored four goals against WA and set a school record for goals scored in a season, and goalkeeper Leland Landes set the mark for most saves in a season and finished with 16 in the state quarterfinal loss.

Tess Ahrens added four goals for the 'Toppers.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Albemarle 3, Jefferson Forest 1

Western Albemarle scored twice in the final 15 minutes to break a tie and upset top-seeded Jefferson Forest in the resumption of the Region 4D championship game at Sabre Stadium.

The match was suspended in the 33rd minute Thursday evening because of inclement weather.

It resumed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night with the score tied at 1.

WA (15-2-2) scored in the 65th minute to break a tie that lasted 38 minutes, and added an insurance goal in the 76th minute.

Alex Keeton, Jamey Williamson and Daniel Sanchez each scored a goal for WA.

The Cavaliers fell to 18-2-1 and will head on the road for the Class 4 quarterfinals. They will play at Region 4C champion Tuscarora in Leesburg on Tuesday.

Tuscarora defeated Millbrook 2-0 in Region 4C title match.

Kyle Butcher scored JF’s lone goal in the 27th minute.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Nelson’s Garrett, Appomattox girls relay team win state gold

Nelson sophomore Hunter Garrett was the only boys pole vaulter to get to the 10-foot mark at the Class 2 Championships. He didn’t stop there.

Garrett reached the 11-foot mark to win the Class 2 state pole vault title by 1½ feet over Glenvar’s Avonne Noel and Appomattox’s Andrew Peacock.

The victory atoned Garrett’s runner-up finish to Noel in the Region 2C Championships. Garrett reached 10 feet, 6 inches in that meet compared to Noel’s mark of 11 feet, 1 inch.

Garrett wasn’t the only area athlete to claim gold at JMU’s Track & Field Complex in Harrisonburg.

The Appomattox 4x100 girls relay team of Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett, Harmony Troxler and Nadiyah Abdussalaam posted a time of 51.67 to win by 0.32 seconds over Prince Edward.

The Raiders’ mark was 0.61 seconds faster than their Region 2C winning time.

Abdussalaam and Troxler each added two more top-five finishes at the state meet.

Abdussalaam finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the pole vault, and Troxler placed third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.

Gretna’s Ashiah Glass finished seventh in the shot put.

In the Class 1 championships, Altavista’s Sedeek Prather finished fourth in the boys high jump. The Altavista girls 4x800 relay team of Jessica Dowdy, Samaria Little, Macy Shelton and Trinity Shirlen finished fifth with a time of 11:11.22.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 8, Carolina 2

Will Dion scattered four hits over a season-high six scoreless innings, Jorge Burgos’ first-inning solo homer got Lynchburg’s offense going, and the Hillcats secured the series victory over Carolina with a win Saturday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

Dion (3-0) won for the third time in four starts. The southpaw has allowed only one run over 21 innings in those four starts and has not allowed a run over his past three outings.

Burgos’ third homer of the season put the Hillcats (28-21) ahead 1-0, and they didn’t let up in building an 8-0 advantage after a four-run fifth inning.

Victory Planchart’s two-run double highlighted a three-run second inning, and Milan Tolentino’s two-run single was the spark of a four-run fifth.

Seven of the nine Hillcats starters recorded one hit, and all nine reached base at least once.

The Mudcats (27-23) scored once in the eighth and added another in the ninth against Reny Artiles.

Carolina starter Fernando Olguin (1-1) took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and struck out four over four innings.