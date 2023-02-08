In Christiansburg, the Liberty Christian boys swim team claimed its first-ever Region 3C swimming championship, holding off challenger Charlottesville by 12 points at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Wednesday.

LCA's JC Gordon was named boys swimmer of the year after winning the 200 freestyle (1:45.55) and the 500 free (4:50.54) and helping the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the 200 free relay (with teammates Landon Bivens, Gabe Provost and Jake Choi). Bulldogs coach Karen Kappler was named the Region 3C boys coach of the year.

Brookville freshman Andrew Mayfield won the 1-meter diving title with a score of 363.65, and his teammate Hunter Wright, a junior, took second in that event with a 290.45.

Heritage High's Sean Kim won the 100 breaststroke title with a 1:02.52. Brookville's Simon Emery was second in that event with a 1:02.57.

Monticello won the girls side by holding off Turner Ashby.

In the Region 4D championships, also held at Christiansburg, Jefferson Forest sophomore Owen Widzisz won the boys 50 free in 22.23 seconds, setting a personal best and helping the Cavaliers to a second-place finish.

After being home-schooled last year, it was Widzisz's first time competing at the Region 4D swim meet.

“This was fun, I like it. I swim club outside of school, and that’s actually how I got into swimming,” Widzisz said. “But practice helped [me get to this point].”

Jefferson Forest senior Carter Rice won the boys 500 free in 4:57.94, which was a personal best.

“I was very surprised that I went that fast. I’ve been trying to break five minutes for a while,” Rice said. “In the states [last season], I was 4:59.38 and I finally beat that.”

Western Albemarle dominated the meet for the second year in a row, winning the girls and boys titles.

The Warriors girls won seven events to total 542 points, beating Blacksburg High School (427 points). Jefferson Forest was third with 343 points.

On the boys side, the winning margin was closer, as Western Albemarle totaled 478 points, beating Jefferson Forest (414) by 64 points.

Jefferson Forest coach Sandy Lotz said she likes to make practice competitive, and that helped her girls do well.

“We had a lot of kids that work really hard," Lotz said, "and when they put that effort forward to swim in a facility like this, it makes a huge difference."

E.C. Glass' girls team finished fourth at the meet, while the Hilltoppers boys claimed fifth place.

Glass sophomore Emory Hill set a new school record in the 50 free.

Hillcats announce new coaching staff

Jordan Smith spent time in the Calvin Falwell Field visiting dugout and clubhouse during the 2013 season as an outfielder for the Carolina Mudcats, then the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

One decade later, Smith is coming back to Lynchburg. This time it's in a managerial capacity.

The 32-year-old Smith was named the Hillcats’ manager for the 2023 season by the Cleveland Guardians. It will serve as his first campaign as a full-season league manager. He was the manager of the Guardians’ Arizona Complex League team last season.

Smith will be joined by a pitching coach who is no stranger to Lynchburg. Tony Arnold, who was Smith’s pitching coach in the ACL last season, is back for his fourth season as the Hillcats’ pitching coach. He served in the capacity in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

Ordomar Valdez will be the hitting coach and Yan Rivera is the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is back for his second season as the athletic trainer.

Smith has spent all but one season of his eight-year professional career with the Cleveland organization.

He was selected by the organization in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of St. Cloud State. He spent seven seasons in Cleveland’s farm system and reached Triple-A Columbus in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Smith played on two independent teams (St. Paul and Sioux Falls) in 2018 before retiring as a player and becoming a coach in the Cleveland organization.

He was the bench coach for Lake County in the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.