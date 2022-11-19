Region Roundup: LCA football beats Turner Ashby to reach region title game, and more

For several minutes of the first quarter of Saturday night’s Region 3C semifinal, fifth-seeded Turner Ashby looked like it was going to hang with top-seeded Liberty Christian.

After LCA completed its first drive with a touchdown on a diving catch by Dalton Nesselrotte three minutes in, the Knights answered on their second play from scrimmage. Micah Shank hit Micah Matthews with a pass, and Matthews took the ball 80 yards for the score.

It was 7-6 LCA with about eight minutes left in the opening frame (TA missed the extra-point try). But then the Bulldogs, without star sophomore Gideon Davidson (sprained ankle), turned up the pressure defensively. And their offense continued to churn up yards with contributions from multiple players to earn a 24-point halftime lead on the way to a lopsided, 50-19 win at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Joe Borchers threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers for LCA, and Jeb Moon added three scores on the ground on runs of 8, 10 and 8 yards.

Jaden Skates was on the receiving end of one of Borchers’ TD passes and also had an interception just before halftime that set up a 27-yard field goal by Ryan Pettit, who also went 5 of 6 on extra-point attempts.

The field goal was part of a 30-0 run spanning about 20 minutes from the first to the third quarters that helped LCA (11-1) pull away.

Shank passed for all three touchdowns for Turner Ashby (9-3).

The win secured for the Bulldogs a berth into next week’s Region 3C championship game (time and date to be determined), where LCA will take on Seminole District rival Heritage (10-2). It will be a rematch of regular-season defensive battle LCA won 14-6 on Oct. 13. Second-seeded HHS defeated BHS in another region semifinal Friday night to earn a trip back to Williams Stadium.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Lynchburg men, women compete at nationals

In East Lansing, Michigan, the Lynchburg women placed 21st and men were 30th at NCAA Division III national championships held at Forest Akers East Golf Course on Saturday.

The UL women were paced by Sarah James, who posted a 23:07.9 for 71st in the 6K race, which took place on a day where the wind chill reached the single digits, on a course covered with snow in places.

On the men’s side, Corbin Green was 155th, running a 26:21.7 in the 8K race.

The women were making their third overall and second straight national championship appearance, while the men’s appearance was their 13th in program history and second straight.

Also Saturday, UL’s Frank Csorba was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference runner of the year, Jonathan Cobb was voted co-rookie of the year, and Jake Reed earned coach of the year honors.

Lynchburg also swept top ODAC honors on the women’s side, with Kelsey Lagunas voted runner of the year, Hailey Smith awarded rookie of the year and Reed named coach of the year.