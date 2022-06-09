Region roundup: LCA girls double team falls in state semifinals, and more

Liberty Christian's girls doubles team of Catherine Mowry and Carla Fernandez-Fournier fell in the Class 3 state semifinals to Tabb's Christina Baxter and Valentina Crespo-Berger 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday afternoon at Virginia Tech's Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg.

Mowry and Fernandez-Fournier enjoyed a splendid season in which they went undefeated until Thursday. In the postseason, they defeated opponents from Staunton and Spotswood before blanking a duo from Monticello 6-0, 6-0 to win the Region 3C doubles championship.

Mowry's work at the state level isn't complete. The Region 3C singles champ plays in the state singles semifinals Friday at noon against Tabb's Baxter.

Fake accounts posing as VHSL pretending to sell streams of high school championship games

A number of fake accounts with harmful links seeking to steal personal information have popped up across social media sites amid VHSL spring state championship week.

One account named "VHSL Athletics" on Tuesday posted a since-deleted tweet purporting to include a link to watch a livestream of a Class 5 baseball quarterfinal.

The real VHSL Twitter account is verified; its handle is @VHSL_.

NFHS Network is the national provider of livestreams for high school sports, and its real account (@NFHSNetwork) is also verified.

An account designed to look like NFHS Network posted a phishing link on Tuesday for another baseball quarterfinal game.

Such posts have been prevalent across myriad sports from baseball and softball to lacrosse and soccer. They tend to pop up during fall and winter sports playoff seasons as well.

The VHSL is encouraging fans interested in watching the games to follow links provided by school administrators or the organization's official, verified accounts.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

LU's Muamba claims two ITA regional awards

Liberty senior Nicaise Muamba picked up two Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Atlantic Region awards. He received the ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award and the Atlantic Region's ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award.

Muamba is the first player in program history to receive both awards. Former teammate Chase Burton received the Ashe Award in 2019.

The Ashe Award is presented to men's and women's student-athletes at the regional and national levels who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.

The Osuna Sportsmanship Award honors a Division I male student-athlete who displays sportsmanship, character, excellent academic performance and has had outstanding playing accomplishments.

Muamba wrapped up his collegiate career with two ASUN Conference player of the year honors in 2019 and 2021, and he led the Flames to back-to-back ASUN tournament titles in 2021 and 2022.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 9, Fredericksburg 7

Junior Sanquintin’s seventh-inning double drove in the go-ahead run, Elvis Jerez pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save, and Lynchburg edged Fredericksburg in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

The second seven-inning game ended after press time.

Sanquintin’s one-out double scored pinch-runner Luis Durango to give the Hillcats (29-24) an 8-7 lead. Richard Paz added an insurance run with a two-out single that scored Yordys Valdes.

Perez recorded his fifth save by working around a leadoff single to Allan Berrios.

Hugo Villalobos (3-1) picked up the victory by pitching 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief. He did allow two inherited runners to score in Fredericksburg’s six-run fourth inning, but retired seven of the next 10 batters he faced.

Villalobos struck out three straight batters with runners on the corners in the sixth to keep the game tied at 7.

The Hillcats took a 5-0 lead in the second inning that was highlighted by Jake Fox’s three-run homer.

Fredericksburg (27-26) scored seven straight runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Will Barlett (2 for 3) had an RBI single in the fifth, and Wilfri Peralta added an RBI single in the sixth to tie the game.

Sanquintin went 2 for 4.

Zach Joachim of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.