Region Roundup: LCA to join Liberty for football doubleheader at Williams Stadium on Saturday, and more

Saturday will be a day full of football at Williams Stadium. After Liberty hosts Virginia Tech for a noon game, LCA (10-1) will face off against visiting Turner Ashby (9-2) in a Virginia High School League Region 3C semifinal game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The game moves to Saturday rather than the typical Friday night slot because of the early start for the Flames' game versus the Hokies, and the need to prepare the stadium for that matchup.

LCA is the region's No. 1 seed, while Turner Ashby is the fifth seed. The teams have faced off once in the past, with LCA earning a 22-16 victory in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.

Both squads faced tough first-round opponents last week. The Black Knights held off fourth-seeded Spotswood 17-14, while the Bulldogs fended off eighth-seeded Rustburg 27-16.

The Red Devils cut the Bulldogs' lead to four points with less than six minutes remaining in that region quarterfinal contest last Saturday, but put the game away on quarterback Joe Borchers' 43-yard touchdown pass to Camden Clinton about 2½ minutes later.

The score represented Borchers' second TD pass of the night and LCA's third passing score of the game (one other came from Jeb Moon). The Bulldogs turned more to the air in their playoff opener after losing four-star sophomore running back Gideon Davidson to a sprained ankle in their loss to E.C. Glass in the teams' regular-season finale.

Whether Davidson — who is being treated and evaluated on a "day by day basis" after sitting out last week, coach Frank Rocco said Monday — will play against TA has not yet been determined. The coach described his status as a "game-time decision."

"We're kind of now a little bit more experienced as to how to overcome his absence," Rocco added. "We'll elaborate a little more on the things we've been doing. ... We're relying a little bit more [on the passing game]. Three [touchdowns] in the air [last week] is big when we've been scoring mostly on the ground this season."

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Lynchburg men earn NCAA at-large bid

Lynchburg's men's team will join the UL women in Lansing, Michigan, this weekend for the Division III national championship meet, the Hornets learned Sunday.

The 25th-ranked men earned an at-large bid to nationals, joining 21 other teams that made the field via at-large bids and 10 automatic qualifiers. The UL women, ranked 16th, were one of 10 automatic qualifiers on the women's side (thanks to their South Region title captured last weekend) and one of 32 total teams.

Two runners from the UL men's team (Sam Llaneza and Frank Csorba) already had secured spots at nationals via their 1-2 individual finishes in the South Region championship last weekend, where the Hornets men finished one point behind Emory in second place.

The Lynchburg men will make their 13th appearance at the national meet, while the women are into the field for the third time in program history. Both teams are making repeat trips after earning at-large bids a season ago, when the men finished 18th — for the best showing for a Lynchburg men's team at the meet, and best by an Old Dominion Athletic Conference team, since 1993 — and women were 32nd.

Before last year, the Lynchburg men had not qualified for nationals as a team since 2012, and the women hadn't reached the season's final meet as a team since 1996.

The UL women will race for a national title at 11 a.m. Saturday at Forest Akers Golf Course, with the men's race to follow.