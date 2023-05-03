Liberty Christian senior Ben Blair was lights-out on the mound Wednesday at Brookville, posting a no-hitter to help the Bulldogs top the Bees, 11-0, and remain perfect on the season.

The perfect game was off the table early, as LCA (12-0, 9-0 Seminole District) allowed the second BHS batter of the day to reach on an error. But Blair didn’t give any ground the rest of the night.

He struck out 14 and induced a pair of groundouts and a pair of flyouts during his complete-game outing, which included no walks. Blair needed just 71 pitches (52 strikes) to get the job done against 19 batters faced (for an average of less than four pitches per at-bat).

Blair, Lane Duff and Braden Weaver finished with two hits apiece, with Weaver recording a triple and three RBIs. Landon Owen went 3 for 4 (all singles) with an RBI and run scored.

Brookville fell to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in district play. Although Blair was an especially difficult opponent Wednesday, the Bees also were their own enemies, as they committed six errors (two of which directly led to runs). Only four of LCA’s 11 runs were earned.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 12, Charleston 7

A night after Lynchburg let its early lead evaporate, Charleston returned the favor.

The Hillcats fell behind, 4-1, after one inning, but outscored the RiverDogs 11-0 over the next six frames to take an insurmountable lead. The visitors and hosts are tied at one game apiece in the six-game series at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina.

Three consecutive singles, followed shortly thereafter by Kamren Jones’ two-run homer, put Charleston (8-15) up in the first inning, but Lynchburg (11-12) answered with two runs in the next frame and three in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Wuilfredo Antunez — who led Lynchburg at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBIs — and Maick Collado each recorded a run-scoring hit in the second and third frames.

Antunez’s two-run single tied the game at 4 in the third inning, and Collado’s one-out single two batters later put the Hillcats up to stay.

Manuel Mejias and Guy Lipscomb contributed an RBI each in the third and fourth frames, respectively, and the Hillcats added insurance on a balk and Charleston error in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

The RiverDogs threatened to come back in the ninth, recording three runs on two hits, a walk, error and wild pitch. Samuel Vasquez recorded two outs in the inning and gave way to Luis Almonte, who induced a flyout against the lone batter he faced to end it.

Collado, whose hit streak is now up to 12 games, and Tyresse Turner had two hits apiece for Lynchburg, which got three early runs on a balk and a two-run homer in the second inning by Marc Filia, who is hitting .137 following Wednesday’s game. Three of Filia’s seven hits on the season are home runs.

Chandler Simpons led Charleston with three hits, and Cooper Kinney and James had two RBIs each.

Charleston starter Jonny Cuevas took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out two.

Tomas Reyes, who made his 2023 debut Wednesday, earned the win after throwing 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings in relief. He walked one and fanned two.

Lynchburg and Charleston meet for Game 3 of the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.