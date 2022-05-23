Region Roundup: LCA's Catherine Mowry advances to Region 3C singles championship, and more

Liberty Christian senior Catherine Mowry advanced to the Region 3C girls tennis singles championship and will try to win her second title in as many weeks Tuesday at Bridgewater College.

Mowry picked up two victories Monday to advance to the finals. She opened quarterfinal play with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Waynesboro’s Heather Morris, and then defeated Spotswood’s Meg Dunaway 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Mowry, the Seminole District champion, will play Monticello’s Stella Moon at 10 a.m.

The doubles semifinals begin at 12:30 p.m.

Mowry and Carla Fernandez-Fournier opened quarterfinal play with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Staunton’s Nevaeh Meidl and Caitlyn Rose.

If Mowry and Fernandez-Fournier win in the semifinals, they will play in the finals later Tuesday.

Heritage senior Sofia Viloria lost to Fort Defiance’s Krisalyn Mooney 6-0, 6-0 in the singles quarterfinals.

Viloria and Malia Manning lost in the doubles quarterfinals to Fort’s Mooney and Hency Correa 6-1, 6-0.

Jefferson Forest 5, Halifax County 0

Jefferson Forest opened the Region 4D girls tournament with a 5-0 victory over Halifax County at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

The win in the quarterfinal round advances the Cavaliers to the semifinal round. They will play at Western Albemarle at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

E.C. Glass’ quarterfinal matchup against George Washington was postponed to 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be played at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

BOYS TENNIS

LCA duo advances in Region 3C tournament

The Liberty Christian doubles team of Bennett Mowry and Kian Swartz defeated Waynesboro’s Grayson Wood and William Perry 6-2, 6-1 in the Region 3C doubles tournament quarterfinals at Heritage High School.

Mowry and Swartz will play in the doubles semifinals at 12:30 p.m., which will be played at either Heritage or Crosswhite Athletic Club depending on weather.

Heritage’s Morgan Thompson and Alec Stickle fell to Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin and Conner Miller 6-0, 6-0.

Mowry advanced to the Region 3C singles semifinals by defeating Staunton’s Tucker Terry 7-5, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Mowry dropped his semifinal match to Monticello’s Luca Bonfigili 6-0, 6-0.

Thompson was defeated by Pullin the quarterfinal round 6-0, 6-0.

E.C. Glass 5, Salem 1

Spencer Knight, Henry Scruggs and Sebastian Ploch each recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles play as the Hilltoppers (14-1) defeated the Spartans in the Region 4D team tournament quarterfinal round at E.C. Glass.

Glass will play Western Albemarle at Boar’s Head Athletic Club in Charlottesville in the semifinal round at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Knight defeated Aaron Peters at No. 1 singles, Scruggs topped Cole Maggi at No. 2 singles, and Ploch cruised by Logan Butcher at No. 5 singles. Pierce Martin won 6-1, 6-4 over Jamie Convery at No. 4 singles, and Ben Mays claimed a 6-0, 6-2 win over Cooper Davis at No. 6 singles.

Salem’s lone point came at No. 3 singles as Joran Poush outlasted Isaac Hardin 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 3 singles.

Jefferson Forest 5, Halifax County 1

Jack Riordan, Blake Hogan, Callias Frank and Luke Ellett claimed straight-set singles victories as the Cavaliers defeated the Blue Comets in the Region 4D team quarterfinals at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

The Cavaliers will play Blacksburg in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Virginia Tech's Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

Riordan defeated Francisco Coronado 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Hogan claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles over Preston Riddle, Frank won 6-0, 6-2 over Andrew Kim at No. 5 singles, and Ellett claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kennedy Anderson at No. 6 singles.

The doubles team of Riordan and Hogan secured the victory by claiming a 6-2, 6-1 win over Coronado and Grayson Ballance at No. 1 singles.

Ballance picked up Halifax’s lone point with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles over Nash Prinzbach.