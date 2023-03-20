After leading Liberty Christian to its first region title and state tournament berth in its Virginia High School League tenure, juniors Avery Mills and Emmy Stout became two of 16 players across the commonwealth to earn Class 3 all-state girls basketball honors Monday. Mills was a first-team selection while Stout picked up a second-team nod.

Mills helped LCA finish with a 21-6 record by averaging 23 points per game. She tallied 20 or more points in 18 contests, including 30 or more three times, and hit the double-figure scoring mark in every game.

The guard passed 2,000 points for her career during LCA’s postseason run, which included a Region 3C championship and a win in the state tournament before a loss to eventual champ Carroll County in the semifinals. Mills averaged 26 points per game during the playoffs.

Mills, who previously was named the Region 3C player of the year, also recorded about four rebounds, three assists and four steals per game in 2022-23.

Stout, who arrived to LCA this season from California, contributed about 16 points and eight rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot-3 forward also provided defensively for the Bulldogs, averaging about three blocks per game.

Like Mills, Stout was a Region 3C and Seminole District first-team honoree.

Together, the two accounted for better than 70% of LCA’s scoring. They boosted the Bulldogs to an undefeated record in district play and a pair of extended win streaks of 11 and seven games.

Carroll County's Alyssa Ervin was named the Class 3 player of the year. Cavaliers coach Marc Motley was named the coach of the year.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Gill shines at national event in Vegas

Virginia Episcopal sophomore Blair Gill put together a perfect showing in singles competition against players from across the country Saturday through Monday, claiming the Girls 16 & Under crown at the Muterspaw National Championships in Las Vegas.

Gill was dominant in her 5-0 run during the tournament, a United States Tennis Association level 3 event held at Darling Memorial Tennis Center. She dispatched players from Utah, California and New York (via a 6-0, 6-0 first-round win; 6-1, 6-1 second-round victory; 6-1, 6-0 quarterfinal showing; and 6-4, 6-1 semifinal performance) and finished her stay by beating Bella Lewis, of Utah, in a battle of four-star recruits, 6-2, 6-3.

Gill and her doubles partner, Erin Li (California), won two of their three matches at the national event to finish in third place out of 15 teams.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lynchburg, Liberty players earn weekly league honors

Following a monstrous weekend at the plate, Lynchburg’s Sarah Watts was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s player of the week Monday. The freshman drew league-wide attention for the second time — and now owns half of the player of the week awards doled out so far this season — after helping UL upset the nation’s top team.

Against host Salisbury, Watts posted her second 3-for-4 showing of the weekend, tallying two RBIs in a 3-2 victory over the No. 1 Sea Gulls. Watts recorded a solo homer to break a tie in the top of the seventh.

In four games, Watts hit .571. The middle infielder has played in every game this season, powering the Hornets to a 10-4 start with a .425 batting average (good for third in the ODAC) and three homers.

Also Monday, Liberty junior Karlie Keeney was named the ASUN pitcher of the week.

Keeney went 2-0 (and now is tied for the league lead with 10 wins) with a shutout and didn’t give up an earned run during the Flames' 3-0 sweep of Eastern Kentucky last week. The right-hander tallied 17 strikeouts, five walks and a .154 batting average against in 14 innings pitched.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 3 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County.

Coach of the Year: Marc Motley, Carroll County.

First Team: Alyssa Ervin (Carroll County), Alden Yergey (Brentsville District), Nyeshia Savage (Lakeland), Avery Mills (Liberty Christian), Kalee Easter (Carroll County), Zoli Khalil (Spotswood), Elizabeth Creed (Meridian), Jaelyn Hagee (Carroll County).

Second Team: Alexis Blake (Lafayette), Emmy Stout (Liberty Christian), Ella Weaver (William Monroe), Madilyn Winterton (Lord Botetourt), Alexis Edmonds (Hopewell), Raevin Washington (Turner Ashby), Jaelyn Brown (Lakeland), Peyton Jones (Meridian).