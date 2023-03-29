Liberty Christian Academy senior Toby Schoffstall, who in February claimed his first state wrestling championship to wrap an undefeated season, added another accolade to his resume this past weekend.

Wrestling at the High School Nationals, put on by the National High School Coaches Association, Schoffstall won first place in the 195-pound senior finals bracket Sunday.

The VMI signee dominated all weekend, winning his two opening matches by tech fall, 15-0 and 16-1, respectively. In the quarterfinal round, Schoffstall pinned Nevada's Tyson Irby-Brownson in 1 minute, 6 seconds. He then advanced to the semifinals for a battle with North Carolina-based Tomas Brooker, also undefeated during the high school season (58-0). Schoffstall (44-0) earned a 7-5 victory over the Appalachian State commit.

Schoffstall then dominated in the finals, defeating Eric Carlson (New York) 11-0 for the title.

It was the second all-American honor for Schoffstall, who two years ago first earned that status in Fargo, North Dakota, by serving as a Greco National runner-up.

At the Salem Civic Center in February, he defeated Rustburg's Landon Marquis in the 190-pound final of the Class 3 state championships for his first state title.

"It's just a joy," Schoffstall said after that event ended. "I've been working for this ever since I was a little kid."

Two-time Staunton River state champ Colin Martin wrestled into the finals of the sophomore bracket, where he fell to Stafford's Cadell Lee 3-1 at 113 pounds.

Martin won his first state title as a freshman and repeated last month to help Staunton River win its first wrestling state title as a team and second in any sport in school history. He was one five Golden Eagles state champs that night, as teammates Noah Nininger, Bo Ice, Brady Barns and Macon Ayers also took first place.

In Virginia Beach, Ayers placed fourth and advanced to the sophomore quarterfinals at 160. Barns advanced to the sophomore Round of 16 at 152 pounds and finished fifth. Also fifth from SRHS was sophomore Josh Kelly, grappling at 170.

LCA's Aidan Armbrust finished in fourth place at Nationals in the 160 freshman bracket, while Heritage's Bentley Fleshman was fifth in the freshman Round of 16 at 220 pounds.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Altavista's Robinson and Inge combine for no-hitter

The combo of Nekhi Robinson and Ethan Inge turned out to be nearly perfect Wednesday night. Facing Gretna, the two Altavista pitchers threw a combined no-hitter and struck out a total of 14 batters as the visiting Colonels defeated Gretna 7-0 in a Dogwood District game.

Robinson, who has proven an effective closer for Altavista, started Wednesday and threw four innings. He walked three and struck out six. He then gave way to Inge, who threw the final three innings, allowing two walks and striking out eight.

Inge also went 3 for 3 with a double and a solo home run.

LCA, Amherst baseball roll at Bank of the James

On the final night of Seminole District play at Lynchburg's Bank of the James Stadium on Wednesday, both Liberty Christian and Amherst earned easy victories.

The two-day event wrapped with LCA defeating Rustburg 11-1 behind a solid outing from starting pitcher Ben Blair, who went 4⅔ innings and allowed one run on three hits, one walk and struck out 10.

In the nightcap, Amherst ripped Liberty 22-0 as Jeremiah Davis, Bryson Campbell and Ethan Ellis all combined to allow just two hits and fan 10 Minutemen.

Senior outfielder Blake Mays went 4 for 4 for Amherst, while catcher Christian Harris drove in four runs, scored three times and went 2 for 2. Christian Knight added two singles and a double for the Lancers, who pounded out 13 hits and benefited from 12 walks.

The event began Tuesday night with Brookville defeating Jefferson Forest 12-4. E.C. Glass and Heritage followed in the nightcap, which ended after press time. Glass won that game 8-0 as starter John Ruhl went four innings, allowed one hit and fanned seven.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

VES' Gill plays at USTA National Spring Championships

Virginia Episcopal sophomore Blair Gill was one of 64 players to participate this week in the Girls U16 division of the FILA Easter Bowl at the United States Tennis Association Spring Championships held in Indian Wells, California. The tournament is a Level 1 event and considered a premier junior tennis showcase.

Gill won her first-round match — against Texas-based Katiana Gonzalez, a five-star recruit — 6-3 and 6-3. Gill then lost to New York's Clair An, a Blue Chip recruit, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, before falling in the consolation round to Illinois five-star recruit Elizabeth Isyanov 1-6, 5-7.

Gill was selected to the event out of 206 applicants from across the nation. She currently is rated a four-star recruit and listed by tennisrecruiting.net as the No. 2 player in Virginia, No. 10 in the Mid-Atlantic region and 69th in the nation.