Region Roundup: LCA's Sterne 12th at Class 3 state golf championships, Sweet Briar's Narang leads Knights Invitational

In Abingdon, Liberty Christian Academy's Parker Sterne shot a 6-over-par 78 to finish in a five-way tie for 12th overall at the Virginia High School League's Class 3 state championship Monday, held at par 72 Glenrochie Country Club.
Sterne, competing as an individual after qualifying by virtue of his fourth-place finish at last month's Region 3C championship, finished 4 over on the front nine and 2 over on the back. The senior's round included eight bogeys, eight pars and two birdies.
Lord Botetourt's Ashton Harper claimed medalist honors with a 6-under 66. Abingdon High finished even par and won the team title by 24 strokes over Hidden Valley.
At the Class 1 state championships in Laurel Fork, William Campbell finished seventh in the eight-team field by finishing 155 strokes over par. Cody Snow led the Generals with a 108 and finished 39th. Teammate Ethan Kerr finished 40th with a 109. William Campbell's Ernie Yoder (110) and Hunter Crews (116) rounded out the team's scoring. Chilhowie won the team title at even par. George Wythe's Benson Blevins took home medalist honors with a 1-under 71.
COLLEGE
Narang leads at Knights Invitational
In Buena Vista, Sweet Briar freshman Amani Narang fired a 2-under 70 to take a two stroke lead after the first day of the Knights Invitational, a two-day event held at the par 72 Vista Links Golf Course.
Narang's finish was five strokes better than her school record for low round overall and low round by a freshman. On Monday she also set a new record for low first-round score. She was steady in the first round, with 16 pars and two birdies. Sweet Briar (356) is in third place behind leader Bridgewater (320 and Southern Virginia (334) at the five-team event.
Narang leads Bridgewater's Sophia Martone (even par) by two strokes.