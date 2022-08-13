Region Roundup: Liberty High hires new athletic director, Hillcats split doubleheader at Charleston

Liberty High on Friday announced Aaron Haigler has been hired as the school's new activities and athletic director.

Haigler brings decades of coaching experience to the position, which previously was held by Lori Mattson. Mattson served as Liberty's AD for more than a decade. A news release from LHS principal Justin Tucker announcing Haigler's hiring does not give a reason for the personnel change.

Haigler comes to Bedford County by way of Southwest Virginia. He most recently was a teacher at Franklin County High, where he also coached baseball for the past eight seasons and helped the football team as an assistant. Before that, Haigler coached baseball at Patrick Henry in Roanoke for around 10 years.

The new Liberty AD owns more than 20 years total of coaching and teaching experience, having taught at the elementary, secondary and post-secondary levels.

Haigler, who is a certified firefighter and medical responder, has a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel and a master’s from Liberty University. He is a certified athletic administrator through the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, and he’s a member of and has held leadership positions with a handful of other state and national physical education and baseball coaches associations.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 9-8, Charleston 1-11

In the nightcap of a doubleheader, the Charleston RiverDogs thrashed Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston and his replacement, Franco Aleman, in a five-run bottom of the sixth inning that eventually gave the home team an 11-8 victory after Lynchburg took the first game 9-1 in at Riley Park in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday. Both games were seven-inning affairs.

After the RiverDogs (70-36, 24-16) sprinted out to a 6-2 lead, the Hillcats (53-54, 18-23) tacked on four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game, then took advantage of two bases-loaded walks the next inning for an 8-6 lead. It was short lived. Charleston hit both Lynchburg pitchers hard in the sixth. Johnston threw 5⅔ innings and allowed eight runs (all earned) on nine hits, walked one, struck out six and gave up two home runs.

Aleman (1-8) took the loss, giving up three runs (all earned) on four hits in ⅓ of an inning of work. Victor Planchart, Cesar Idrogo and Marlin Made, occupying the bottom three slots in the order, all had two hits for Lynchburg.

Lynchburg busted out the bats for the blowout in Game 1, bolstered by a 3-for-3 performance from Jorge Burgos, a two-run homer by Junior Sanquintin in the third inning, and a two-run blast by Planchart in the sixth.

The Hillcats pounded out 11 hits off three Charleston pitchers, and chased starter Yonny Chirinos (four runs, six hits allowed) after three innings.

Planchart (two RBIs) and Dayan Frias added two hits for the 'Cats. Will Dion (7-4) earned the victory with five solid innings of work. The southpaw allowed one run (earned) on five hits, issued one walk and struck out six.

In a game that ended after press time Friday, the Hillcats beat the RiverDogs 4-2 in 11 innings. Isaiah Greene hit the go-ahead single in the top half of the frame, providing the difference-making hit for the second time in the series. Will Bartlett also drove in a run in the 11th Friday to cap the scoring.

Sanquintin hit two solo home runs, in the second and seventh, and three Lynchburg pitchers combined to shut out Charleston over the final five frames.

The series finale is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Sunday, bringing an end to Lynchburg's 12-game road trip. The team then has an off day before beginning a six-game homestand against Fredericksburg on Tuesday.