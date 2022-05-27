Region roundup: Liberty men's golf tied for ninth after first round of national championship, and more

The Liberty men’s golf team had a tough closing stretch in its opening round of the Division I national championship. But the Flames made a strong start stand up to keep themselves in the top 15.

Liberty finished the first round at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course at 10-over 290 and is in a tie for ninth after 18 holes in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Flames are tied with Arizona State and one shot behind eighth-place Oklahoma State.

Vanderbilt shot 2-over 282 and leads Oregon and Auburn by three strokes. Kansas and Arizona are tied for fourth at 6 over, and Oklahoma and North Carolina are sixth and seventh, respectively.

The 30-team field will be cut to 15 after the third round. The top eight after the fourth round advance to match play.

LU’s Kieran Vincent is in a tie for third on the individual leaderboard at 1 under. He made two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and birdied No. 17.

Jonathan Yaun shot 3 over. Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) and Austin Duncan each shot 4 over.

Simmons was at even par at the turn after two birdies and two bogeys. He posted a double bogey at No. 12 and a bogey at No. 13 to fall to 3 over. He birdied No. 15 to move back to 2 over, but recorded back-to-back bogeys to close his round.

The Flames recorded one birdie (Vincent at No. 17), six bogeys and one double bogey over the final three holes of their round.

Kansas’ Harry Hillier and Auburn’s Brendan Valdes are tied for the individual lead at 2 under.

Vincent is tied with Georgia Southern’s Mason Williams, Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz, Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin and Arizona’s Chaz Aurilia.

The Flames tee off in the second round from No. 10 at 3:47 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Nedrick, Sauder and relay team punch tickets to nationals

The Liberty men’s 4x100 relay team, Kevin Nedrick and Kennedy Sauder secured berths into the Division I track & field championships at the Robert C. Haugh Complex in Bloomington, Indiana.

The relay squad of Brandon Letts, Donald McClinton, Christian Lyon and Diamante Griffin posted a time of 39.38 seconds in the heat to finish ninth overall and secure one of the 12 spots into the national championship.

The group became the first men’s relay team in program history to reach the Division I national meet.

Nedrick secured the 12th and final spot in men’s discus with his throw of 183 feet, 1 inch.

Sauder, a freshman, advanced in the men’s high jump with an 11th-place finish and mark of 7 feet, ½ inch.

They join women’s long jumper Ayanna Johnson in advancing to the national championship.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands commitment from JUCO safety

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has said repeatedly since the conclusion of spring practice that the Flames had room for another safety to strengthen the position.

The Flames filled that void Friday.

Navarro College safety Preston Hodge announced on social media he is committing to Liberty to give the Flames more depth at the position.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Hodge has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He posted 32 tackles (26 solo), three tackles for a loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups in his freshman season in the junior college ranks.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Alleghany 6, Appomattox 2

In Covington, Alleghany won its fifth straight game, handing Appomattox a season-ending loss in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Carlee Lanford scored four goals for Alleghany (13-2-2), which won its first region game in program history and was seeded first in the top half of the bracket.

The Raiders, seeded fourth in their half of the bracket, finish their campaign with an 8-5 record.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Staunton River’s Dennis bows out of region singles tourney

In Blacksburg, Staunton River’s Alex Dennis fell in straight sets to Lord Botetourt’s Tyler Meade in the Region 3D singles quarterfinals at Virginia Tech.

Dennis, a senior and the eighth seed in the tournament, lost 6-0, 6-0 to Meade.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Appomattox, Staunton River players fall in region tourneys

In Blacksburg, Appomattox’s Mariska Servis and Staunton River’s Bailey Terry each bowed out of the quarterfinal round of their region singles tournaments at Virginia Tech.

Second-seeded Servis fell 6-0, 6-0 to Floyd County’s Madi Ramey, the No. 3 seed, in the Region 2C playoffs. Eighth-seeded Terry, a sophomore, was ousted in the Region 3D tourney by Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer, the region's top seed who went on to secure a state berth and spot in the championship by also winning in the semifinals Friday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Columbia 3, Lynchburg 1

Columbia scored early in Game 4 of the six-game series against Lynchburg, and that lead turned into the difference when the contest at Bank of the James Stadium was shortened because of rain.

The Fireflies (13-30) tallied a run each in the first and second innings and tacked on one more in the top of the fifth.

The Hillcats (23-19) finally got on the board on Richard Paz's sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the frame. Isaiah Greene scored on the play after drawing a leadoff walk and moving to third on Dayan Frias' first-pitch double.

Lynchburg didn't get anything more, though, as reliever Heribert Garcia (4-2) retired five of the next six batters. Jake Fox reached on a walk and stole second in the sixth, but Garcia got Jorge Burgos to pop out to third baseman Rubendy Jaquez (3 for 4) in foul territory and struck out Milan Tolentino.

Columbia was threatening again in the seventh with runners on the corners when the game went into a rain delay and later was called.

For the Fireflies, Guillermo Quintana recorded an RBI on a sac fly that opened the scoring, and Gary Camarillo had an RBI on his leadoff homer in the second. It was one of three extra-base hits and seven total hits allowed by three Hillcats pitchers, including starter Reid Johnston (1-1), who lasted just ⅔ of an inning and took the loss despite not giving up an earned run.

Fox and Frias each recorded a hit for Lynchburg, which went 2 for 18 at the plate.