Region Roundup: locals track standouts shine at Liberty Christmas Invite, and more

Two weeks after signing her national letter of intent, Alaysia Oakes captured two events at the Liberty Christmas Invite on Saturday, an event that attracted hundreds of athletes from 95 schools.

The Heritage High standout and three-time All-American captured the 500 dash with a finishing time of 1:18.78 and also won the long jump title with a leap of 19 feet, 3 ¾ inches. Oakes, the 13-time state champ who began her senior season by announcing her decision to compete at Stanford University next year, also placed second in the triple jump and third in the 55 dash Saturday.

Jefferson Forest's Hannah Pettyjohn won the pole vault title with a leap of 12 feet and finished fourth in the high jump.

On the boys side, Jefferson Forest speedster Addison Hilton won a thriller in the 500 dash, posting a 1:07.86 to defeat Blacksburg's Eli Sterling (1:07.99). The All-American who is on JF's school record board four times also aided the Cavaliers in their first-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:29.91).

Heritage senior Darius Brown celebrated first place in the triple jump by posting a 43 foot, 2 inch mark, good for the victory by nearly a foot.

The event was the final major tune-up of the 2021 calendar year for most track athletes. After the new year, they will spend roughly a month preparing for district championships and postseason meets.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altavista, LCA post wins at Bob Johnson Classic

In Daleville, Altavista junior forward Stuart Hunt broke free for 25 points and 10 rebounds, junior guard Ryan Hart added 13 points and six assists and Altavista cruised to a 71-57 victory over John Battle in the Bob Johnson Classic, held at Lord Botetourt High.

The tournament featured 10 teams and honored the late Johnson, who served as Emory & Henry's men's basketball coach and athletic director for 30 years. His son, Casey, coaches at Altavista.

Senior guard Marquel Dawkins added 11 points for the Colonels. Hunt drained four 3-pointers. Altavista improved to 6-2 on the season.

Also in the tournament, Liberty Christian improved to 7-0 behind a 27-point performance by Landon Etzel and the Bulldogs defeated reigning Class 1 state champ Parry McCluer 54-43.

Sully Holmes added 12 points and five rebounds and the Fighting Blues had no answer for Etzel, who caught fire from beyond the arc and hit five 3s.

LCA struggled to contain 6-foot-11 Spencer Hamilton, who scored 20 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks.

WRESTLING

Staunton River's Martin, Nininger grapple at Beast of the East

In Newark, Delaware, Staunton River wrestlers Collin Martin (106) and Noah Nininger (113) won three matches apiece and grappled their way into the quarterfinals in their respective weight classes at the prestigious Beast of the East, held on the campus of the University of Delaware.

That was good news for Staunton River High, where the athletic department has been hit hard by an exceptional number of COVID-19 cases that caused cancelations during the football season and currently during the winter season, as well.

The annual tournament concludes Sunday.

Heritage's Wood wins at Turner Ashby tourney

In Bridgewater, Heritage wrestler Marqaz Wood continued his undefeated season Saturday when he captured first place at the Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, which featured 15 teams.

Wood pinned First Colonial's Colin Pederson at the 1:15 mark to claim the 285 bracket. Heritage placed sixth in the team standings.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty 54, Texas Rio Grande Valley 32

In South Padre Island, Texas, Liberty's Bridgette Rettstatt scored her 1,000th career point and was one of three Flames to reach double digits as the Lady Flames (11-1) downed UTRGV in the South Padre Island Classic.

Rettstatt finished with 10 points and became the program's 19th 1,000-point scorer. Post players Jordan Bailey (16 points) and Mya Berkman (11 points) led the way for LU.

Liberty shot just 37% from the floor and was even with UTRGV on the boards, but knocked down seven 3-pointersand converted 20 turnovers by the Vaqueros into 24 points. LU also outscored UTRGV in bench points, 29-7.