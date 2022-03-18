Region Roundup:: Lynchburg men's lacrosse outlasts Denison in Top 25 matchup, and more

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 7 Lynchburg 13, No. 18 Denison 12

In Owings Mills, Maryland, Lynchburg’s offense used a 6-0 run to pull ahead in the fourth quarter, and the anchor of its defense, goalie Tyler Hadley, recorded the biggest save of his career with seconds remaining to help the Hornets slip past Denison, 13-12.

Clinging to a one-goal lead with less than a minute left and about four seconds separating the shot clock and game clock, No. 7 Lynchburg (5-1) committed a nearly disastrous turnover trying to waste time in their first contest of the Mustang Classic at Stevenson’s Mustang Stadium.

Out of a timeout, Luke Fisher found room to unleash a shot to try to tie it for 18th-ranked Denison (3-2), but Hadley got his stick down and to his left to prevent the goal and preserve the win. It was Hadley’s 10th save of the game. He recorded all 10 saves — good for a new season high — in 23 minutes after entering about halfway through the third quarter.

Kyle Lewis and Jake Rust each had three goals for UL, and each scored during the Hornets’ second-half run, which answered a 5-0 spurt by Denison. Riley Mitchell, Brett Rogers and Ryan Kenney contributed two goals apiece.

Nate Kay led Denison with three goals.

The Hornets face No. 4 Christopher Newport, the team that ended their season in the NCAA Tournament last year, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mustang Classic.

EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar advances to regional championship

Top-seeded Sweet Briar’s National Collegiate Equestrian Association team defeated No. 4 Bridgewater on its home turf, earning a spot in the ECAC Single Discipline South Regional championship by beating the Eagles 5-3 in the semifinals at Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center.

SBC’s 3-1 performance on the flat proved the difference in the match. The Vixens and Eagles each scored two points over fences.

Second-seeded Lynchburg fell 5-3 in its semifinal match against No. 3 Sewanee. The Hornets and Tigers each earned two points on the flat, but Sewanee’s 3-1 advantage in fences was enough for the win.

SBC and Sewanee will compete for the South Region title Saturday afternoon, after UL and Bridgewater face off for third place.

BASEBALL

Liberty's series opener at North Florida postponed

In Jacksonville, Florida, weather forced the series opener between Liberty (12-3) and North Florida (6-11) to be postponed at Harmon Stadium.

Lightning led to the first pitch being delayed, and an intense, persistent rain forced the teams to wait until Saturday to open the ASUN Conference series.

The No. 14 Flames and Ospreys will play a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Salisbury 5-8, Lynchburg 0-0

In Salisbury, Maryland, Lindsey Windsor threw a no-hitter in the opener, and Salisbury’s offense exploded for seven early runs to help the Sea Gulls post a shutout sweep of Lynchburg at Sea Gull Softball Stadium.

In Game 1, Windsor faced one over the minimum, allowing the first UL runner to reach in the fifth when she plunked Sophie Tully. But Windsor induced a popup, struck out the next batter and then got Bri Hodges to line out to escape without any damage.

By then, her teammates had given her the support of four runs, scoring three of those in the first inning off five hits, including a triple and double. The Sea Gulls (16-2) added one more run each in the third and fifth innings.

Lynchburg (9-9) managed four hits in the second game — including one each from Carly Hudnall (Rustburg) and Leah Caldwell (Appomattox) — but Salisbury outdid that in the first inning. It turned six hits, a walk and hit by pitch into seven runs for a lead it never relinquished.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sweet Briar defeats Bridgewater, Bluefield

In Sweet Briar, the Vixens recorded a 9-0 sweep of Bridgewater in their first match of the day, then posted an easy 8-1 victory over Bluefield at Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center to move to 8-2 on the season.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Lynchburg posts four top-10 finishes in Shamrock opening day

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two Lynchburg individuals and two relay teams posted top-10 finishes to open the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The men's 4x800 relay C team of Ronan Creamer, Grant Williams, Cooper Hurst and Maximillian Sparks posted the best finish of the day with a fifth-place showing and a time of 8:13.66.

Allison Bobst placed sixth in the women's pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches. The quartet of Kelsey Lagunas, Molly Silva, Angela Ramsden and Allison Dell were seventh in the women's 4x800 relay (10:04.55).

Elle Benefield finished 10th in the hammer throw at 144 feet, 10 inches.

HIGH SCHOOLS

JF's Pettyjohn a national champion

In Virginia Beach, Jefferson Forest senior Hannah Pettyjohn became a national champion Friday in the girls pentathlon at the Adidas Track Nationals, held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Pettyjohn, a state champion pole vaulter who competes in a handful events for the Cavaliers, scored 3,237 points in the pentathlon.