Region roundup: More spectators will be allowed at prep sporting events, Northam says

In response to case numbers and vaccinations trending in a better direction in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced the relaxing of some COVID-19 safety measures, allowing for more spectators at high school athletic events in the coming weeks.

Starting April 1, the number of spectators allowed at both indoor and outdoor events will increase. Indoors, 100 spectators — up from the previous limit of 25 — or 30% capacity per field, whichever is less, will be allowed. Outdoor, the limit climbs from 250 to 500 people per field, or 30% capacity, whichever is less.

Area school divisions and athletic districts have not yet released plans for who — a specific number of guests per athlete, for example, or how tickets between visiting and home teams will be allocated — will be permitted to attend.

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

Randolph 15, Brevard 13

Jake Helsley and Jack Dolan each scored five goals as Randolph picked up its first victory with a triumph over Brevard on Tuesday at WildCat Stadium.

Dolan scored with 3:07 left in the third period to tie the game at 10, and Helsley found the back of the net with 1:17 remaining in the period to put the WildCats (1-6) ahead 11-10.