Region roundup: Nelson names new volleyball coach, and more

Nelson County has hired alumna Candy Dowell as its new head volleyball coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Dowell will take over a program previously led by the longtime coach she once played for, Vicki Crawford, who retired at the 2021 season's end.
"Vicki has left some pretty big shoes to fill," Dowell said in a news release. Crawford, under whom Dowell played in the late 1990s and coached as an assist for two seasons, ranks in the top five in Virginia High School League history with 447 victories amassed over a 40-year career.
"However, my plan for the program is what any coach would want, and that is to teach the skills/fundamentals of the game and to teach them how to compete using those skills," Dowell said in the release. "I want to unlock each player's potential and turn it into their best performance. ... This team of girls [is] my family now, and I will do everything to lead and motivate them into being their best."
After playing in Nelson and earning Dogwood District player of the year honors as a senior, Dowell continued her career at Bridgewater College. She was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in 2003.
Dowell served as an assistant under Crawford in 2006, when the Governors won a district title, and this past season, when they advanced to the Region 2C semifinals. Dowell also is an assistant coach for the Nelson varsity softball team, and she is a member of the NCHS Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2020.
SOFTBALL
Liberty High Thompson earns All-ACC academic honors
Millie Thompson, a freshman pitcher at Clemson and a graduate of Liberty High School, was named to the All-ACC Academic Team this week.
Thompson, who majors in parks, recreation and tourism management, now has a pair of postseason honors, adding to her selection to the ACC All-Freshman Team. All-Academic honorees were required to post a 3.0 GPA in the previous semester and have a cumulative 3.0 GPA.
Thompson tossed a complete game against North Carolina, also racking up a career-high 10 strikeouts in the contests. She started one game in the NCAA Tournament and tallied 4 2/3 total innings of work in the Tigers' regional appearance.
The left-hander appeared in 19 total games and made 15 starts, went 9-1 and had a save, and posted three complete games and a 2.05 ERA.