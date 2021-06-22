Region roundup: Nelson names new volleyball coach, and more

Nelson County has hired alumna Candy Dowell as its new head volleyball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Dowell will take over a program previously led by the longtime coach she once played for, Vicki Crawford, who retired at the 2021 season's end.

"Vicki has left some pretty big shoes to fill," Dowell said in a news release. Crawford, under whom Dowell played in the late 1990s and coached as an assist for two seasons, ranks in the top five in Virginia High School League history with 447 victories amassed over a 40-year career.

"However, my plan for the program is what any coach would want, and that is to teach the skills/fundamentals of the game and to teach them how to compete using those skills," Dowell said in the release. "I want to unlock each player's potential and turn it into their best performance. ... This team of girls [is] my family now, and I will do everything to lead and motivate them into being their best."

After playing in Nelson and earning Dogwood District player of the year honors as a senior, Dowell continued her career at Bridgewater College. She was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in 2003.