Nelson County senior hurler Ambyre Taylor on Wednesday threw a perfect game, complete with 16 strikeouts, as the visiting Governors defeated Gretna 3-0.

Taylor faced the minimum 21 batters, and 59 of her 76 pitches went for strikes. In addition to her 16 strikeouts, she induced four groundouts and one pop-up out. She recorded 11 straight strikeouts spanning the second through fifth innings.

Taylor also went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Governors, which improved to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in Dogwood District play.

Taylor combined with teammate Madison Casey on a no-hitter last Thursday. In that game, Taylor threw three innings and fanned seven, while Creasey earned the win by throwing the final two innings of the run-ruled, five-inning contest and struck out four.

Taylor is 3-5 on the season. On March 29, she fanned 16 and allowed one hit in a 1-0 victory over Dan River. On March 24, she took a tough-luck loss to Chatham, in which she finished with 20 strikeouts in an 2-0, eight-inning loss.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Randolph-Macon 3

After falling to rival Randolph-Macon on the road two weeks earlier, Lynchburg returned the favor at home Wednesday.

Five UL batters tallied two hits apiece, including Avery Neaves, whose RBI single in the seventh inning turned into the game-winning hit and gave the Hornets the narrow victory in a battle of top-10 teams.

UL, ranked seventh nationally, has won seven straight and remains unblemished at home, improving to 16-0 at Fox Field.

The Hornets (27-4) went up early by answering a solo homer from No. 9 R-MC with a three-spot in the bottom of the first thanks to five singles. They went quiet after that, and saw the Yellow Jackets (26-7) pull even with two runs in the fourth, but a leadoff single by Benton Jones and throwing error (which sent Jones to third) set up Neaves’ deciding infield hit to shortstop three frames later.

Lynchburg tallied 12 hits and chased R-MC starter Cam Furman after just one frame. Reliever Sam Slevin and Bere Bauers combined to give up one run, but UL's bullpen one-upped R-MC's.

Travis Shumate, Angel Collazo (the two tossed 1/3 of an inning each) and Jack Bachmore kept R-MC scoreless over the final five-plus frames. Bachmore (4-0) threw four frames of scoreless, two-hit ball. He walked two and fanned six en route to a win.

Lynchburg sits alone atop the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings, pushed the Yellow Jackets to third and owns a one-game advantage over second-place Shenandoah. SU, ranked third nationally, and UL will play a doubleheader in Winchester starting at noon Saturday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 5, Lynchburg 2

Miscues and missed opportunities were the story for the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday. Playing at Salem Memorial Ballpark, the ’Cats committed four errors — all of which proved costly — and twice stranded the bases loaded in the loss.

Lynchburg went ahead, 1-0, in the second inning, but Salem got back in it two frames later when Juan Chacon (3 for 4) singled in Allan Castro (3 for 4).

Errors in the fifth inning resulted in more damage. Three errors, all with two outs, and five hits led to four Red Sox runs. Yorberto Mejicano (2 for 2) recorded a leadoff double and then scored for a 2-1 lead on Miguel Bleis' single. Throwing errors by Lynchburg sent Bleis around the diamond for a 3-1 lead the Red Sox never relinquished.

A day after putting up 18 hits, Lynchburg managed just five Wednesday against four pitchers. Salem reliever Ryan Fernandez (1-0) picked up the win after ringing up two batters in one scoreless inning of work.

Hillcats starter Austin Peterson took the loss despite allowing one earned run (four total runs) in 4 2/3 frames. He scattered nine hits, fanned four and didn’t walk a batter.

Zac Fascia had Lynchburg’s lone extra-base hit with a double, and neither he nor any of his teammates had more than one hit.

The teams are tied at 1-1 in the six-game series and will play Game 3 in Salem at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Also Wednesday, Lynchburg team officials confirmed the Hillcats' 11 stolen bases Tuesday matched a Minor League Baseball single-game record (stolen bases have been tracked in MiLB since 2005).

The number also is good for a Carolina League record, and only three other teams in the minors (one each in 2022, 2021 and 2014) have tallied 11 in one game.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McGhee earns second straight VaSID POY award

Liberty senior Darius McGhee on Wednesday was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

McGhee, an Associated Press 2022-23 All-American honorable mention, earned his third straight ASUN Player of the Year honor this past season.

He paced the Flames in scoring and ranked third nationally in scoring average at 22.8 points per game. McGhee finished second in the country in total points (821) and led the nation in 3-pointers made (162, a new LU record), was second in 3s per game (4.50) and ended his career ranked second in NCAA history for career 3s (529).