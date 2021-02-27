Region roundup: New Covenant falls in bid to win VISAA girls basketball title, and more

The Hatters cut the deficit to 55-54 with 3:44 remaining in the game, but the Flames scored four quick points to regain control.

Lynchburg 75, Washington and Lee 59

Lynchburg continued its hot streak in the final game of the regular season, adding an eighth straight win to its resume after leading Washington and Lee wire to wire at Turner Gymnasium.

UL (8-1, 6-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) led by eight after the first 10 minutes and stretched the advantage to 13 at the break. Washington and Lee (4-2, 4-1 ODAC) cut the lead to eight four minutes into the third quarter and, after a pair of Hornets baskets, to nine on Lynn Johnson’s 3-pointer with 4:50 left in the frame, but Lizzie Davis put UL ahead by double digits for good after that.

Davis scored a career-high 29 points to lead all scorers, also tallying a game-high eight rebounds. She was one of four Lynchburg players (all starters) to finish with 11 points or more.

Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 50

In Harrisonburg, Randolph ended the regular season on a positive note, snapping a six-game skid with a win over Eastern Mennonite at Yoder Arena.