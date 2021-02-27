Region roundup: New Covenant falls in bid to win VISAA girls basketball title, and more

In Goochland, New Covenant's bid for a girls basketball state championship fell short with a 64-27 loss to Virginia Academy in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III title game Saturday afternoon at Benedictine Prep.
Making their first championship game appearance in school history, the Gryphons (6-6) were outscored 22-0 in the first quarter.
Phoebe Prillaman led New Covenant with 14 points. She also finished with four rebounds and four assists. Sophia Rucker continued her onslaught on the boards with a whopping 20 rebounds, while Emily Newsome added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Anna Burton scored six points.
Prillaman averaged better than 13 points per game this season, while Rucker averaged more than 14 rebounds per game.
Joi Williams led the Ashburn-based Patriots (11-3) with 21 points.
INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Liberty men win ASUN title; women finish second
The Liberty men’s indoor track & field team won its 24th straight indoor conference title with a dominating performance in the ASUN Championships, while the women came up five points short as Kennesaw State rallied on the second day of the meet at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
The Owls entered the meet’s final event, the women’s 4x400 relay, with a one-point lead over the Flames (213-212), and won the event as the Flames finished third.
It marked the first time a Liberty men’s or women’s track & field team (indoor or outdoor) lost a conference championship meet held in Lynchburg.
The men, meanwhile, cruised to a 63-point victory over Kennesaw State.
Felix Lawrence led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the men’s 60-meter hurdles; Anthony Brown became the first Liberty freshman to win a conference heptathlon title; and Christian Lyon and John Hicks repeated as ASUN champions in the 60-meter dash and weight throw, respectively.
On the women’s side, Adelyn Ackley won the 5,000 in a meet-record 16:25.24; Abby Pantlitz swept the 60- and 200-meter dashes; Calli Doan won her second straight mile title; and Chelsea Igberaese won the weight throw for the second straight year.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty 62, Stetson 58
Ashtyn Baker scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers as the Flames (16-5, 11-2 ASUN Conference) held off the Hatters (7-11, 5-8) at Liberty Arena.
Emily Lytle scored nine points and Mya Berkman added eight points for Liberty. The Flames shot 40.7% from the field and led by 17 points late in the third quarter.
Stetson’s Kiya Turner scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds and shot 10 of 13 from the free throw line to lead three players in double figures.
The Hatters cut the deficit to 55-54 with 3:44 remaining in the game, but the Flames scored four quick points to regain control.
Lynchburg 75, Washington and Lee 59
Lynchburg continued its hot streak in the final game of the regular season, adding an eighth straight win to its resume after leading Washington and Lee wire to wire at Turner Gymnasium.
UL (8-1, 6-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) led by eight after the first 10 minutes and stretched the advantage to 13 at the break. Washington and Lee (4-2, 4-1 ODAC) cut the lead to eight four minutes into the third quarter and, after a pair of Hornets baskets, to nine on Lynn Johnson’s 3-pointer with 4:50 left in the frame, but Lizzie Davis put UL ahead by double digits for good after that.
Davis scored a career-high 29 points to lead all scorers, also tallying a game-high eight rebounds. She was one of four Lynchburg players (all starters) to finish with 11 points or more.
Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 50
In Harrisonburg, Randolph ended the regular season on a positive note, snapping a six-game skid with a win over Eastern Mennonite at Yoder Arena.
After the teams traded the lead in the first 20 minutes, Randolph (2-6, 2-6 ODAC) pulled ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Cameron O’Neil (11 points, six rebounds) with 3:33 left in the third quarter. A pair of free throws from Lanaysia Gonzalez on the WildCats’ ensuing trip down the court pushed their lead to two possessions. Thanks in part to a 9-0 run — which included seven points from Madi Tyree (Brookville) — in the fourth quarter, EMU (0-4, 0-4) never got any closer.
Tyree scored a career-high 11 points and had three rebounds to complement the play of another Brookville grad, Kylie Stark, who finished with a team-high 17 points. Stark nearly had a double-double, adding nine rebounds to go with six assists and three steals, though she also tallied 12 turnovers.
Stark, who has scored in double figures in all eight games, finished the regular season as the ODAC’s second-leading scorer with 17.6 points per outing.
Both teams, along with Lynchburg and the other ODAC squads, await seeding announcements that will determine when and where they play for the league tournament, which is set to begin March 4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TCU 9-12, Liberty 2-2
In Fort Worth, Texas, Phillip Sikes had four hits in two games and was one of three TCU batters to drive in three runs in the nightcap as the Horned Frogs (5-2) swept the Flames (2-5) at Lupton Stadium.
Sikes, Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne drove in three runs apiece in the nightcap as TCU scored seven unanswered runs to win all three games in the weekend series.
Elijah Nunez and Conner Shepherd drove in two runs each in the opener. Logan Mathieu drove in Gray Betts (2-for 5) with a single in the third and Will Wagner homered in the eighth to account for the Flames’ runs in the opener.
Josh Haney’s triple in the fourth inning scored Mathieu and Jake Wilson for Liberty’s runs in the nightcap.
Mason Meyer and Trey Gibson suffered the loss in the opener and the nightcap, respectively.
William Peace 7-4, Lynchburg 0-3
In Cary, North Carolina, William Peace earned a doubleheader sweep over Lynchburg, blanking the Hornets in the opener before winning in walk-off fashion in the nightcap at USA Baseball National Training Complex.
In Game 2, the Hornets (2-4) and Pacers (5-1) went back and forth, with Lynchburg going ahead 3-2 on Kinston Carson’s RBI single in the sixth as part of a two-run inning. But William Peace responded three frames later, tagging reliever Grayson Thurman (1-1) — who had thrown perfect frames in the seventh and eighth — for two hits, including Nathan Holt’s walk-off, two-run single.
Carson and Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) accounted for four of UL’s seven hits, each going 2 for 5. Avery Neaves and Ryan Long each had an RBI.
In Game 1, Lynchburg only managed two hits and three base runners, its best shot at scoring coming in the eighth inning when Carrson Atkins reached on a fielder’s choice and Holden Fielder singled. But the Hornets left both men stranded.
Combs recorded UL’s only other hit on the day with his leadoff single in the eighth, which broke up Pacers starter Sam Peddycord’s no-hit bit.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Liberty 18, Villanova 13
Emily Sweat went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs as the Flames won a slugfest over the Wildcats in the Liberty Softball Classic at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Liberty led 15-2 after the fourth inning before Villanova scored 11 times in the fifth. The Flames tallied three more runs in the sixth as the teams combined for 30 hits.
Amber Bishop-Riley and Blake Gibson each drove in four runs and Devyn Howard added three RBIs. Bishop-Riley had four hits, while Gibson and Howard each homered. Julia DaCosta and Ryan Henry combined to drive in nine runs for Villanova.
Notre Dame 3, Liberty 1
Alexis Holloway allowed one run on two hits in a complete-game victory as the Irish edged the Flames in the Liberty Softball Classic at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Holloway’s lone blemish in her outing came in the fourth inning as Bishop-Riley clubbed a solo homer. Kara Canetto had the Flames’ other hit.
McKenzie Wagoner took the loss after allowing two earned runs on three hits and struck out two in 2 2/3 innings.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Marymount 3, Lynchburg 2
In Arlington, Lynchburg and Marymount traded set victories, and the host Saints (1-0) earned a come-from-behind win in the final set to take the match by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-12, in the teams’ season opener.
Lynchburg (0-1) was up 9-6 in the fifth set, but Marymount recorded nine of the game’s final 12 points to earn the victory.
Emma Drake recorded a team-high 17 kills for UL (0-1), Flinn Christian tallied 18 digs, and Taylor Breeden had 41 assists.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Temple 0
In Philadelphia, Julie Daels and Danielle Rhodes each scored a goal, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded six saves, and the Flames (4-0, 3-0 Big East) edged the Owls (1-3, 0-3) at Howarth Field.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 18, Southern Virginia 8
Lynchburg seized control early in the first quarter, then responded as Southern Virginia mounted a comeback in the third period with a big run to give the No. 12 Hornets a second victory of the season at Shellenberger Field.
UL (2-0) went up 7-3 after 15 minutes of play before SVU (1-2) twice trimmed its deficit to two goals, at 8-6 and 9-7, in the third. Six different players scored seven times for Lynchburg in a five-minute span after that, though, to put the game away.
The Hornets got five goals each from Colin Dean and Kyle Lewis, while Brett Rogers added two goals and four assists.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Furman 10, Liberty 8
In Greenville, South Carolina, Meagan Beal scored three goals and the Paladins (1-2) held off a late comeback attempt by the Flames (1-3). Liberty scored four straight second-half goals to cut the deficit to 9-8, but Hannah Dintino’s goal with 2:04 remaining sealed the victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Averett 9, Randolph 0
In Danville, Jorge Figueroa outlasted Nico Alvarado 6-0, 6-7 (4-10), 10-8 at No. 1 singles as the Cougars (2-0) routed the WildCats (0-2) at Averett Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lynchburg 5, Methodist 4
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Caroline Guill edged Valeria Matute 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 6 singles to lift the Hornets (1-0) over the Monarchs (2-2) at Clayton Tennis Center.
Averett 9, Randolph 0
In Danville, the Cougars (1-1) dropped only three games in a sweep of the WildCats (0-2) at Averett Tennis Courts.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar 7, Wilson 1
In Sweet Briar, the host Vixens picked up all four available points on the flat and earned three more over fences en route to a win over Wilson in National Collegiate Equestrian Association competition at Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center. The victory marked the largest margin for SBC since an 8-2 win over Minnesota Crookston in 2018.