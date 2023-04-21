In a matchup of two of the Seminole District's top teams, Liberty Christian pitchers Will Palmer and Landon Owen combined to shut down the Hilltoppers offense as the Bulldogs remained undefeated on the season with the 2-0 win at E.C. Glass on Friday evening.

Palmer allowed just two hits across five innings and struck out five. Landon took the mound in the sixth and pitched the final two frames, yielding one hit and fanning four to earn the save.

Glass ace Mike Harpster took the tough-luck loss. The senior pitched 4⅓ innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out six. Cooper Campbell held LCA at bay over the final 2⅔ innings by giving up just two hits and striking out four.

The game was scoreless through four innings, but LCA plated both of its runs in the top of the fifth. Harpster gave up a leadoff walk to Peyton Locke, and Palmer then hit a double to center that brought home Locke for a 1-0 lead. Palmer advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch.

LCA improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Seminole. Glass (7-2, 2-2) was looking to force a tie atop the district standings at what is roughly the midway point of the season.

Glass and Jefferson Forest (7-3 overall) are both now 2-2 in the Seminole. Amherst (8-1 overall) sits in second place behind LCA with a 3-1 district record.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Staunton River's Tolley fires a no-hitter

Sawyer Tolley has seen only limited time in the circle this season. She's typically a shortstop who pitches behind Staunton River ace Emily Wood and Payton Evans.

But Tolley looked like an ace Friday, throwing a no-hitter in a run-ruled 20-0 blowout over visiting William Fleming.

The junior's official line: five innings pitched, one walk and 13 strikeouts. Fleming put the ball in play just twice: on a groundout to third in the top of the second and a popup to second in the fifth.

Tolley threw 73 pitches, with 47 of them going for strikes.

Two Fleming pitchers combined to plunk a total of 10 Staunton River batters and issue 11 walks.

Tolley has been an offensive machine for Staunton River (10-2) this season. On Thursday night, she drove in four runs and went 2 for 3 with a double as the Golden Eagles defeated Glenvar 11-1. She also went 2 for 2 in Friday's game, with two doubles and three RBIs.

BOYS SOCCER

Heritage continues to roll

Heritage's strong start to the season got even better Friday night. The visiting Pioneers were knotted 0-0 with Amherst the entire match, until Marcus Gafford scored the game-winner on a free kick in the 80th and final minute of regulation.

Gafford's goal helped the Pioneers improve to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Seminole District. It's been a sudden about-face for the Pioneers, who haven't had a winning season in at least a decade. Now they are challenging the district's top teams.

Goalkeeper Chase Stickle had seven saves for the Pioneers, while Amherst's Aidan Brophy finished with eight.

Heritage faces E.C. Glass at 7 p.m. on Monday at City Stadium in a rematch of a March 28 game the Hilltoppers won 2-1, handing HHS its only loss of the 2023 campaign.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Brookville grad Hunt earns all-state honor

University of Lynchburg freshman and Brookville grad Chasen Hunt earned one of the top awards in the state Friday, when he was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors indoor freshman of the year.

Hunt garnered the recognition following a debut college indoor track campaign in which he posted multiple top-five showings in the mile and the 3K. He also was named rookie of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship meet.

Teammate Frank Csorba, a senior, was named the VaSID men's all-state track athlete of the year, and coach Jim Sprecher swept the men's and women's coach of the year honors.

All told, 12 Lynchburg male athletes picked up all-state honors (between the major awards and first- and second-team selections) after helping the Hornets to their 30th indoor ODAC title in program history and first since 2014.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg grabs national record, falls to Salem on Friday

Well after the conclusion of Tuesday's game, Lynchburg's total for stolen bases registered against Salem was changed from 11 to 12 in the official box score. The extra bag pushed Hillcats above three other teams to the top of the Minor League Baseball record book for the single-game mark.

Before the tweak, Lynchburg had tied three other squads in the category (which has been tracked since 2005) and set a new best in the Carolina League. That trio of squads set and then matched the minors' high mark in 2014, 2021 and 2022.

On Friday, Lynchburg outhit Salem and grabbed all the momentum by tying the game with two late runs to force extra innings, but the offensive shortcoming it’s dealt with all season proved especially costly. The Hillcats loaded the bases in the top of the 10th inning but stranded all three runners, handing Salem a chance to walk off with a victory at Carilion Clinic Field, and the host Red Sox capitalized.

Cutter Coffey provided the game-winning RBI single with no outs in the bottom of the 10th, sending home the automatic runner (who started at second and moved to third on a stolen base) to give Salem a 5-4 triumph.

Jordan Brown — an outfielder called to the mound for his first professional pitching appearance because the Hillcats had burned four bullpen arms (and a lengthy list of others in games 1 through 3 of the series prior to Friday) — threw three pitches before Coffey got ahold of the fourth for the deciding hit. Coffey finished as the only Salem player with multiple hits thanks to his soft line-drive single to right field, and snapped seven-inning scoreless drought for the hosts.

The Red Sox (7-6) went up 4-0 through two frames. They chased starter Yorman Gomez after just one inning by recording three runs on three hits, a sacrifice fly and walk (along with a stolen base) for a 3-0 lead. A wild pitch by reliever Jack Jasiak sent another run home in the second, but Lynchburg began chipping away in the next frame.

It got two back in the third, added one in the seventh and then knotted the game on an error in the eighth.

With runners at the corners, Nate Furman flied out to left field. Karson Simas caught the ball cleanly to initially hold the runners at their spots, but Simas threw to first trying to get a second out from the play as pinch runner Jose Devers danced off the bag.

The leadoff runner came in from third, and Devers moved to second. But Salem kept the Hillcats from manufacturing any more by cutting down Devers in a pickle between third and home as he tried to steal a run and a second base on the day.

Lynchburg managed just one base runner (on a one-out walk) in the ninth and, and Adam Tulloch threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to send the contest to extras.

A groundout and two walks juiced the bases with two outs for Juan Benjamin, but Salem reliever Marques Johnson struck him out to set up the walkoff, which gave him his first win on the season. He threw one scoreless, hitless frame, gave up the two walks and fanned two to improve to 1-1.

Brown’s first pitching decision went down as a loss even though the run he gave up was unearned (because of the automatic runner).

Angel Zarate led Lynchburg at the plate by going 3 for 5 with an RBI. Benjamin and Zac Fascia had two hits apiece.

Lynchburg stranded 15 as it fell to 6-7 and into a 2-2 tie in the six-game series. Game 5 is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Salem.