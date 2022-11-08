Region Roundup: Prep football games shuffled for first week of playoffs, and more

At least seven first-round playoff football games will be played Thursday night rather than the traditional Friday in anticipation of rain from Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to drench most of the Virginia this weekend.

Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Brookville, Staunton River, Gretna and Appomattox all announced Tuesday that they would play Thursday, joining Heritage, which originally had scheduled its playoff game for Thursday because it shares its home venue, Lynchburg's City Stadium, with E.C. Glass.

Amherst travels to Orange County for the Region 4D quarterfinals. In that same region, Jefferson Forest will suit up at Louisa County. Brookville will host Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals, while Staunton River travels to Magna Vista for a Region 3D bout. In Region 2C, Appomattox will host Alleghany and Gretna will travel to Radford. All those games Thursday kick off at 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday's press time, three games still were scheduled to be played on Friday: Rustburg at Liberty Christian in the Region 3C quarterfinals, Halifax County at E.C. Glass in the Region 4D quarterfinals and William Campbell at Buffalo Gap in the Region 2C quarterfinals. Both LCA (Williams Stadium) and E.C. Glass (City Stadium) play home games on artificial turf.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for area teams during the 2022 season, with few games altered by inclement weather, until this weekend. Nicole, which was expected Tuesday evening to develop into a Category 1 hurricane, is projected to sweep up the East Coast and bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain to localities across Virginia on Friday and Saturday.

Second-seeded Heritage (8-2) plays Staunton (7-3) after defeating Amherst 45-14 in last week's regular-season finale. The Pioneers earned a three-way share of the Seminole District title (with E.C. Glass and LCA) after the Hilltoppers defeated the Bulldogs.

Third-seeded Brookville (7-3) ended the regular season on a high note, with a 35-14 win over Rustburg. The Bees enter having lost only to Heritage, LCA and E.C. Glass. Two of those losses were by a combined five points, so BHS may prove a tough out in the playoffs.

LCA (9-1) is 3C's No. 1 seed and hosts No. 8 Rustburg (5-5), which is back in the playoffs after a three-year absence. In Region 3D, No. 7 Staunton River got into the field for the second straight season.

Glass (9-1) enters the playoffs on a high note after the win over LCA. It is the only local squad from Region 4D that will play at home this week, as No. 5 Amherst (6-4) and No. 7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) each face tough first-round opponents.

Thursday's game between No. 4 Appomattox (7-3) and No. 5 Alleghany (6-4) represents the first time the two programs have ever squared off. Since 2015, the Raiders own a 29-2 playoff record.

Also in that region, No. 8 Gretna (5-5) will battle a familiar opponent in No. 1 Radford. Each has bounced the other from the playoffs in recent years.

In Region 1B, William Campbell took the No. 6 seed and travels to No. 3 Buffalo Gap on Friday. The Generals have advanced to the playoffs in all seven of Danny Broggin's seasons as head coach and haven't missed the postseason since 2010.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Appomattox 3, Patrick County 0

At Glenvar High in Salem, Appomattox notched its first volleyball state tournament berth in school history, downing Patrick County in the Region 2C semifinals. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-9.

Kaydence Gilbert finished with 13 kills, 12 digs and two blocks, while Aubrey Fulcher had 25 assists, 10 digs and three kills for the Raiders (22-0).

"Not the best match we've played, by far," coach Mark Drinkard said. "We were nervous in the beginning."

The Raiders fell behind in the second set before rallying and dominating in the final set.

"I think that's when we started to pick things up and play well," Drinkard said, speaking from the bus on the way back from Salem. As he spoke, Raiders players could be heard singing and celebrating in the background. "They're very excited, to say the least."

Second-seeded Appomattox travels back to Salem to face No. 1 seed Glenvar in Wednesday's 2C title game at 7 p.m. Glenvar defeated Gretna 3-0 on Tuesday to end the Hawks' season. Win and the Raiders will host a first-round state matchup Saturday. Lose and they head on the road.

Timberlake Christian 3, Brunswick Academy 0

In the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state quarterfinals, Timberlake's Kinley Phillips finished with a triple double — 12 kills, 11 digs and 19 assists — to go along with four aces, and the second-seeded Tornadoes stewed No. 7 Brunswick Academy at TCS on Tuesday.

TCS dominated 25-14, 25-8, 25-8. Cambre Phillips added nine kills, 15 digs and six aces for the Tornadoes, while Ella Lam finished with nine kills, five digs and two blocks.

Timberlake improved to 27-2 on the season. It will host either No. 3 Chelsea Academy or No. 6 Kenston Forest in Thursday's 5 p.m. semifinals.

In another Division III quarterfinal match Tuesday, New Covenant lost 3-2 to Danville-based Westover Christian. Set scores were 18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-10.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Sophomore standout Blair Gill dominated by blanking her opponent at No. 1 singles and then partnered with Nan Barnhill to secure a victory at No. 1 doubles, and Virginia Episcopal glided past visiting Hampton Roads 5-3 in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals, held at VES on Tuesday.

The Bishops (10-7) also received singles victories from No. 2 Sierra Lewis and No. 3 Hannah Saye and dropped the 4, 5 and 6 singles bouts. But they rallied in doubles, as Gill and Barnhart pulled off a 10-4 win and Saye and Lewis earned a 10-3 victory.

Fourth-seeded VES plays at No. 1 Cape Henry Collegiate in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Times for UL men’s, women’s NCAA tourney games announced

Times for Saturday’s NCAA Division III tournament games featuring the Lynchburg men’s and women’s soccer teams have been set.

The men, who earned an at-large bid, will take on Catholic in a first-round match at Christopher Newport at 3:30 p.m. CNU, ranked 17th nationally, plays Rosemont in another first-round match Saturday.

Winners of those games will play in the Round of 32 at 3 p.m. Sunday at CNU.

The Hornets’ meeting with the Cardinals will be their first since 2019, when Catholic won 1-0. The programs also have met once before in the tournament; Lynchburg earned a 3-0 victory in that first-round game in 2009.

Lynchburg’s women’s team, which earned an automatic berth into the tourney via its Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, also will play its first-round game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It takes on 13th-ranked Montclair State at the school’s MSU Soccer Park in Upper Montclair, New Jersey.

Lynchburg is 7-1-1 all-time against MSU, with the Hornets winning the last meeting 2-0 in 2014. That matchup came in the third round of the NCAA tourney; Lynchburg went on to win the national title.

John Jay and defending national champ Christopher Newport play in the pod’s other first-round contest Saturday.

Winners of the two games will play in the second round at 3 p.m. Sunday at MSU.