Region Roundup: Robertson named new football coach at Liberty High, and more

Liberty High School announced Tuesday afternoon it has hired alumnus Daryl Robertson as its new football coach. Robertson replaces longtime coach Chris Watts, who announced his resignation last month, when he was hired as a safeties coach at North Carolina-based Davidson College.

Robertson has served as an assistant football coach at E.C. Glass and William Fleming. He was a three-year starter at Liberty High in the 2000s and was part of the Minutemen's state championship team in 2002. The 6-foot-2 lineman was a first-team all-Seminole District selection his junior year and a first-team all-state selection as a senior.

Robertson went on to play at Virginia Tech for two seasons and was part of the Hokies' 2007 ACC championship team. He transferred to Liberty University in 2008, as a redshirt sophomore, and played with the Flames for three seasons at defensive lineman. His most outstanding collegiate season took place in 2009, when as a junior he racked up 37 tackles, including 22 assists, while playing in all 11 games and starting in eight.

Robertson played for three seasons at Liberty with defensive back Danny Broggin, another area standout who is currently the head coach at William Campbell High, his alma mater.

Watts coached high school football for 35 years, 32 of them at Liberty High. He led the Minutemen to the Group AA, Division 3 state championship in 2002, and sported 121 wins against 101 losses in a head coaching career at the school that lasted from 2002 through June of this year.

Robertson will be formally introduced as the new LHS coach at a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the school's auditorium.

Minor League Baseball

Hillcats, minors on four-day break

With competition on hold for the All-Star break in the MLB, teams in the minor leagues are following suit with their own extended break.

Including Monday’s regular off day, minor leaguers are off for four straight days this week for their longest break of the season. Games will start again Friday.

The Lynchburg Hillcats will resume play with a three-game series at Salem. First pitch in Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg is coming off a series split with Charleston, but two series losses — in which the Hillcats went 3-9 — preceded that.

After winning the first-half title in the North Division and capturing a spot in the playoffs as a result, Lynchburg is tied for last in the division in the second half. The Hillcats and Delmarva Shorebirds own 8-13 records in the second half and are seven games back of division-leading Fredericksburg.