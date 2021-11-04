Region Roundup: Rustburg and Altavista notch state volleyball berths, Appomattox falls to Glenvar

Kate Hardie unloaded 17 kills, eight digs and two aces, Meah Coles put up 28 assists, and Rustburg notched a state berth and advanced to this weekend's Region 3C championship game with a 3-0 victory over visiting Spotswood in Thursday's semifinal.
Top-seeded Rustburg battled through a tough first set and won 25-23, then found a little more breathing room in a 25-16 set win before breaking away from fifth-seeded Spotswood to claim the third 25-8.
Rustburg (24-1) is trying to get back to the state championship, which it captured during the pandemic-shortened season in April. The Red Devils finished 16-0 in that campaign, and the lone blemish on their record this season was a 2-0 invitational loss to Class 6 Charles Colgan.
Coles added five digs, three aces and four kills to get Rustburg to the finals. It hosts No. 3 Fort Defiance on Saturday at 3 p.m. Fort Defiance is 22-2, and its only losses occurred to Rockbridge County in the regular season. Fort downed No. 2 Rockbridge 3-0 in Thursday's other semifinal.
Delaney Scharnus added 13 digs and one ace for Rustburg, while Reagan Riddle had three aces.
If Rustburg wins Saturday, it will host a state quarterfinal game Nov. 13. Lose and the Red Devils will hit the road.
Altavista 3, Central Lunenburg 0
No. 1 seed Altavista had no problems with the fourth-seeded Chargers, winning 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 to advance to Monday's Region 1B championship and secure yet another state tournament appearance under coach Debra Spencer.
Campbell Hall finished with 11 kills and five digs, Macy Shelton added 26 assists, and Micaela Worley had seven aces and five kills for Altavista (12-7).
The Colonels host third-seeded Riverheads on Monday, time to be determined, in the 1B title game. If Altavista wins, it will host a state quarterfinal game on No. 13. Lose, and the Colonels will be on the road.
On Thursday, Hailey Roark finished with five kills, Keegan deBernard added five digs, and Chamille Pennix put away six kills.
Glenvar 3, Appomattox 0
A dream season came to an end at Appomattox, where the Raiders fell 25-9, 25-19, 25-23.
Appomattox entered undefeated and had reeled off 16 straight wins before Thursday's loss. The Raiders also captured the Dogwood District title and were rarely challenged during their impressive winning streak, winning 11 matches by 3-0 scores and being taken to four sets just five times.
Madison Shirey finished with 10 kills and six digs for Appomattox, while Aubrey Fulcher had 28 assists, seven digs and two blocks. Kaydence Gilbert had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs, Kelsey Hackett finished with 11 digs and five kills, and Macee Hargis had three kills and two blocks.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Shenandoah 1
Lynchburg’s quest for a fourth consecutive Old Dominion Athletic Conference title is still on.
Aaryn Boatwright, Franka Weronek and Jackie Lerro each scored a goal as third-seeded Lynchburg topped second-seeded Shenandoah in the ODAC tournament semifinals Thursday at Shentel Stadium in Winchester.
The Hornets (14-6) will face top-seeded Washington and Lee (16-0) in Lexington at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the league title. The teams are playing in the title game for the second straight season after they met in the spring campaign. UL won 3-1.
Boatwright’s goal with a little more than a minute left in the first period tied the match at 1-all.
Shenandoah (14-3) took a lead 69 seconds into the match on Cassidy Morrison’s goal.
Weronek scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Emma Strouse four minutes into the second half. Lerro provided an insurance goal 61 seconds into the fourth period.