Eden Bigham continued her tear in the circle for the University of Virginia on Friday. The Cavaliers freshman and former Rustburg High standout threw another gem, posting a third straight complete-game shutout in her last three starts to power UVa past North Carolina in a series opener in Charlottesville.

The feat was the latest in a series for Bigham, who’s made a quick rise through the Atlantic Coast Conference and national pitching ranks in her first collegiate season. Through 17 appearances, her numbers in multiple categories are among the best in the league and country.

Bigham sits in the top 10 in the ACC in wins (she’s eighth with a 9-3 record, to go with two saves), shutouts (second with five, after also posting a shutout by throwing a no-hitter in her UVa debut), and strikeouts (fourth with 87). Only one pitcher in the league has a better ERA than her 1.16, which also is one of the top 25 ERAs in the NCAA.

Bigham sits atop the ACC ranks for batting average against at .137. She also is inside the top 10 in the country in hits allowed per seven innings at less than 3.3.

UVa, thanks in large part to Bigham, has won six straight. She went the distance in half of those contests, and following those outings and Friday’s, she’s now gone 21 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

Bigham’s last surrendered run came March 18 against Clemson, which was ranked fourth at the time and currently is fifth in all major national polls.

The Tigers are getting contributions from a lineup that is third in the country in batting average and a pitching staff — bolstered by Liberty High grad Millie Thompson — that owns the nation’s best ERA at 0.74.

Thompson, who also picked up a win Friday after starting and going five innings against Boston College, is in the top five in the ACC in ERA (1.25), wins (11, against no losses), batting average against (.196) and walks issued (10). The Tigers, with Thompson’s help, have the best winning percentage in the nation (.971) after stringing together 21 straight victories for a 33-1 record.

Emma Lemley, a Jefferson Forest grad, has served this year as the ace for Virginia Tech, which also is ranked in the top 20 in national polls. She moved this week to the top of the national leaderboard for total strikeouts (186).

Lemley also ranks inside the top 15 in the NCAA Division I ranks for strikeouts per seven innings (11th at 10.8) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (seventh at 9.79). She’s second both nationally (tied) and in the ACC in wins with 16, and owns one of the top 10 ERAs (1.80) in the conference.

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Randolph coach steps down

Following one season at the helm, Brian O'Connor is stepping down from his position as head coach of the Randolph men's soccer team, effective immediately, the school's athletic department announced Friday.

The WildCats went 6-6-3 in 2022 under O'Connor, who stepped away for family reasons, the school said in a news release. RC said it will immediately begin an "evaluation of coaching options" for the fall 2023 season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

William Campbell's Bradley receives all-state honor

William Campbell senior Na'Kyla Bradley was selected to the Virginia High School League's Class 1 all-state girls basketball team, released Friday.

The 5-foot-10 forward was instrumental in helping the Generals to the Dogwood District regular-season crown, a trip to the postseason in Region 1B and to an overall 16-6 record.

Bradley averaged roughly 16 points and 10 rebounds per game for William Campbell and contributed roughly five steals per contest. She previously had been named the Region 1B player of the year.

Twin Valley senior forward Haylee Moore was named the all-state player of the year after a phenomenal season that included averages of 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. Moore, who plans to play next season at Emory & Henry, finished the season with 24 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

Rappahannock County coach Jeff Adkins was named coach of the year after leading his team to the Class 1 state crown.