Region Roundup: Rustburg volleyball falls in Region 3C championship, and more

Early in the match Saturday, Rustburg looked every bit the team that rattled off 18 straight wins to start the season. The Red Devils looked immediately to get production from the middle hitter spot, and Reghan Archer and Nahla Bigham both delivered. Setter Emma Blankinship got Sophia Coles and Reagan Riddle involved, too, making for an offensive attack that was humming to begin the first set.

Seven of Rustburg’s first 10 points came off kills, and Coles’ fourth kill of the set gave RHS a 14-8 lead over Fort Defiance in the Region 3C championship. FDHS handed Rustburg two more points on a double contact and by giving up an ace, but the Indians flipped the script after that.

The hosts chipped away at the deficit, getting their own set of athletes going at the net and taking advantage of several RHS mistakes. They pulled within 16-13 and followed with back-to-back kills and back-to-back blocks (the points only interrupted by a Bigham kill) to pull ahead for good in the set.

The Indians went on a 15-2 run to go up 1-0 in the match, and used tough serving, smart attacking and solid defense to hand Rustburg its first loss via a sweep on the season. Fort Defiance, after falling victim to the Red Devils twice in the postseason in the past four years, finally found revenge in the region title tilt with a 3-0 victory via set scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-12.

In the second set, the teams traded punches until Ellie Cook (10 digs) started taking over. The senior outside hitter recorded three of her match-best 13 kills to give Fort Defiance a 19-17 advantage.

Rustburg (19-2) clawed back, tying the score at 20, 21 and 22, but the Indians’ smart approach in attacking, combined with their physical strength, sent them past RHS in the set, during which neither team led by more than three points.

Cook and teammate Baylee Block expertly placed the ball where Rustburg wasn’t. Cook on multiple occasions dropped the ball inside the 10-foot line with perfectly angled tips. And Blalock (15 digs, 31 assists) knew exactly when to dump a shot over on the second contact to catch Rustburg sleeping, the method accounting for most of her seven kills.

Fort Defiance (25-1) dominated in the third set, leading the entire way. Rustburg’s production in the frame came mostly from Riddle and Coles, who tallied two kills apiece on their way to the team-high seven they each recorded for the match. RHS also got a block each from Bigham (six kills, three blocks) and Archer (two kills, two blocks). Blankinship had 22 assists on the day.

Maecy Frizzelle, a freshman, impressed on the other side of the net with seven kills, five digs and a block, along with Trinity Hedrick, who tallied six kills, seven digs and two blocks.

Rustburg and Fort Defiance both will continue their seasons in the Class 3 state tournament.

With the win, the Indians earned hosting privileges for the quarterfinal round and next week will take on the loser of the Region 3D championship game (set for Tuesday) between Hidden Valley and Tunstall. Rustburg will travel to the winner for the quarterfinals. Times and dates for state tournament games have not yet been set.

FOOTBALL

Virginia Episcopal 52, Rappahannock County 6

Virginia Episcopal notched its fourth straight win, routing Rappahannock County on Saturday for the second straight week.

The Bishops (8-1) followed up a 58-6 victory over RCHS (6-5) in last weekend's regular-season finale with a similarly dominant effort in the first round of the eight-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League playoffs.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Washington and Lee 2, Lynchburg 1

Lynchburg goalkeeper Kayla Brady was sharp, recording nine saves in regulation to keep Washington and Lee off the board at W&L Turf Field in Lexington. In overtime, Brady fended off another shot on goal, this one an attempt by Kailey Fitzgerald after she wove around multiple defenders until she was just a few feet in front of the goal.

Brady reached double digits in the save category by denying Fitzgerald, but there was nothing she could do to stop the Generals’ next shot.

Peyton Tysinger stood a foot from the cage, sneaking behind Brady as the UL goalie turned to face and stop a wide-open Fitzgerald. Freddie Tobeason snagged the rebound off the save, and Tysinger recorded the game’s lone goal to send W&L past Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship for the second straight season.

Washington and Lee (16-2), ranked 16th nationally and the No. 1 seed for the tourney, avenged a 3-2 regular-season loss to 19th-ranked and second-seeded Lynchburg (17-4).

The game marked the sixth time in 30 meetings in the series to go to overtime or double overtime. The teams each have three wins in such games, with W&L recording two of its three in the conference title tilt.

The Generals earned their fourth trophy in their sixth appearance in the championship game, with all four of those courtesy of victories over Lynchburg.

The Hornets, meanwhile, fell short of capturing a 22nd league championship in their ODAC-leading 32nd tournament championship game. Lynchburg has 21 titles to Eastern Mennonite’s 11, and W&L is the only other team with more than one trophy.

The hosts earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament with the win. Lynchburg will wait to see if it makes the field via an at-large bid. Selections for the tourney will be announced late Sunday night.