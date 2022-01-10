Region roundup: Rustburg's Coates sets school record in Virginia Beach, and more

Rustburg senior Emily Coates competed in the Elite Scholastic Meet in Virginia Beach on Sunday and set a new indoor school record in the 200 dash when she posted a 26.28 to finish fifth in the event. It was the first year the Scholastic Meet was held, and it was put on by U.S. gold medalist sprinter Andre Cason.

Coates is the reigning 200 dash outdoor state champion in Class 3. She posted an outdoor time of 24.97 in June.

Knight surpasses 1,000 points

Kenadi Knight, a former basketball player at Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, surpassed 1,000 points for her high school career last weekend. Knight currently is a senior at St. Petersburg Catholic High in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She was a member of this newspaper's girls basketball all-area team as a sophomore, her final season at Holy Cross, and she averaged nearly 12 points per game in that campaign. She's currently averaging 22.5 points per game for the Barons.

The Gaels staged their final season in 2020 and went 17-10, their best season in years. The school shuttered later that spring after 140 years in existence because of financial challenges.

Redick to be enshrined by VHSL

Former Cave Spring sharpshooter JJ Redick, who went on to star at Duke before enjoying a 16-year career in the NBA, will headline a nine-member Virginia High School League Hall of Fame class that is set to be inducted Sunday, Feb. 6, in Charlottesville.

The class features four athletes (Redick, Olympic gold medalist Kara Lawson of West Springfield High, Super Bowl champ and Richlands grad Mike Compton, Lake Braddock's Allen Johnson), three coaches (Claire Le Blanc of Green Run/Princess Anne/Frank W. Cox, Larry Parpat of Hermitage and Douglas S. Freeman, and Mike Webb of Courtland and Chancellor) and two contributors (Jon Almquist of Fairfax County Public Schools and Craig Wood of the VHSL).

Tickets to the enshrinement at Charlottesville's DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel are $35 and can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/493655.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UL announces schedule changes

University of Lynchburg men’s basketball on Monday announced a handful of changes to its upcoming slate, rescheduling multiple games that had been postponed previously under COVID-19 protocols.

The Hornets now will play road games at Shenandoah on Jan. 24 and at Guilford on Feb. 10. UL will meet Ferrum at Turner Gymnasium on Feb. 3 and play host to crosstown rival Randolph on Feb. 8.

The latter of those two home contests, a game that was moved up to a Tuesday from Wednesday, marks the second time the city rivals are set to meet during the regular season. UL and RC meet for the first time this season at Giles Gymnasium on Jan. 26, a Wednesday, as originally scheduled.

All five of those weeknight contests are set to tip off at 7 p.m.

Lynchburg returns to action this Saturday after a 16-day hiatus. The Hornets will take on No. 1 Randolph-Macon in Ashland at 2 p.m., a rematch of last season’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game the Yellow Jackets won.