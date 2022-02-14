Region Roundup: Seminole District tourney finals set, and more high school and college notes

The Seminole District boys and girls tournament finals are set, and will take place as part of a double-header at E.C. Glass on Wednesday. Both games will feature the Hilltoppers, which are the fields' No. 1 seeds.

In boys semifinals action Monday night, E.C. Glass outscored fourth-seeded Rustburg 23-2 in the first quarter en route to a dominating 64-33 victory at McCue Gymnasium.

O'Maundre Harris led all scorers with 14 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for the Hilltoppers (19-3). Eli Wood finished with 10 points. Glass assisted on 16 of its 27 field goals. Jaidian Johnson led Rustburg with 12 points and was the only Red Devils player in double figures.

The victory sets up the third meeting of the year between the Hilltoppers and Liberty Christian, to be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Glass won both regular-season games, erasing a double-digit deficit earlier this month for a 10-point victory and then falling behind by nine in the second meeting last week, only to break away and win by 16.

The Seminole tournaments are largely symbolical, with many area programs moving onto region play this week. Brackets have not officially been released, but the Glass boys will have a first-round home game.

Liberty Christian 58, Heritage 45

Liberty Christian and Heritage went back and forth through the first half, and LCA led by just one possession after the third quarter at HHS. But the Bulldogs did their damage in the fourth frame, pulling away to avenge a late-January loss.

Sully Homes led third-seeded LCA (15-5) with 22 points, and Landon Etzel did his job as both a scorer and distributer, finishing with 14 points and seven assists to go with six rebounds.

Tanner Thomas had nine points, six rebounds and three assists, and Sebastian Akins chipped in eight points and four assists.

The Bulldogs recorded 16 assists on 25 baskets. They did nearly all of their scoring from the floor, taking just three attempts at the free-throw line and hitting one. LCA had seven 3s, including three from Etzel.

Heritage, which beat LCA 53-51 on Jan. 31 as part of 10-game Seminole District winning streak in the regular season, shared the ball well, recording 13 assists on 16 baskets and finishing with seven players getting into the scoring column.

Kyle Ferguson led the host and second-seeded Pioneers (14-9) with 19 points, 15 of those coming from beyond the 3-point arc. He added five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

E.C. Glass 53, Liberty 43

After ending the regular season with a loss to LCA, E.C. Glass bounced back Monday night, defeating Liberty in the Seminole District semifinals.

The top-seeded Hilltoppers got big contributions from senior guard Jamiyah Henry, who finished with a team-high 16 points to go with five assists. Her fellow veteran starters Jeriyah Osborne, a junior guard, and Jordyn Wright-Goode, a senior forward, recorded five and seven points, respectively. Mya Sparks had 11 points, and Emily Williams recorded 12 points, all off 3-pointers.

The Hilltoppers (20-2) sent Liberty to the line 21 times, though, and the fourth-seeded Lady Minutemen converted 17 of those free-throw attempts. Cierra St. John led LHS (13-9) with 16 points, while Iyana Sigei chipped in 12.

Glass advances to the Wednesday’s championship game, set for 5:30 p.m. at McCue Gymnasium, and will face second-seeded LCA. The rivals split their regular-season meetings.

Liberty Christian 44, Jefferson Forest 31

Jefferson Forest led 11-10 after the first quarter and remained close through the first half, but a two-point showing in the third frame was the Bulldogs’ undoing as LCA held off the Cavaliers’ upset bid.

The host and second-seeded Bulldogs got a game-high 21 points from Avery Mills, who put the game away by hitting 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter, including four that came off simultaneous technical fouls assessed to JF’s coaching staff. LCA (15-4) led by just seven before the call, but the sophomore guard calmly knocked down her shots at the line to increase her team’s lead to an insurmountable, double-digit advantage with a minute or so left.

A’Zaira Dawkins led JF with 10 points.

Second-seeded LCA advances to face No. 1 Glass in the championship.

Staunton River 53, Franklin County 37

In Moneta, Jeni Levine filled up the stat sheet once again, recording a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and adding seven steals and five assists to lead still-undefeated Staunton River past Franklin County in the Blue Ridge District semifinals.

The Golden Eagles (22-0) led by three points, 12-9, at the end of the first quarter and began pulling away in the second. By halftime its advantage had grown to 33-21. SRHS didn’t allow a single point in the fourth quarter.

Maddie Hamren was the Golden Eagles’ other double-figure scorer with 12 points. Cali Levine had six points and six steals, and Ayla Farr finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Staunton River hosts Lord Botetourt for the district tourney crown at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Moneta. SRHS beat LBHS twice in the regular season by an average of 16 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 83, Hollins 53

Less than two weeks after a one-point win in a game decided in the final seconds, Lynchburg left no room for doubt in the rematch with Hollins at Turner Gymnasium. Olivia Harris scored 20 points off the bench to lead three players in double figures in the Hornets’ rout.

Erin Green added 15 points, and Kate Kolb chipped in 11 for UL, which got 42 points from its bench and knocked down 32 of 37 free throws. The Hornets shot 42.6% to Hollins’ 27.1%.

Xavia Hahn led Hollins with 17 points.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

UL men, women third at ODAC championships

In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s teams combined for 13 medal-winning swims and 20 program-record-breaking showings, finishing third on both sides in UL’s third-ever Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship meet.

Claire Galloway (100 breaststroke) and Kevin Bennet (200 backstroke) recorded Lynchburg’s individual wins.

The UL men recorded 536 points to finish behind Roanoke (743.5) and Washington and Lee (933.5), which swept the two team titles.

On the women’s side, UL posted 526 points, just behind Randolph-Macon’s 544 points. W&L ran away with the win with 957 points.

Randolph finished eighth on the men’s side with 103 points and 10th on the women’s side with 76 points.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

UL runners set two ODAC records

In Boston, UL’s Tor Hotung-Davidsen and Max Sparks set new ODAC and program marks as they competed in the David Henry Valentine Invite at Boston University on Saturday.

Hotung-Davidsen recorded a 1:51.75 in the 800-meter run to improve his own conference mark. Sparks finished the 3K in 8:15.57, toppling an ODAC record that stood for eight years by more than 13 seconds. UL’s Sam Llaneza, running in the same section of the 3K, also would have set the mark if not for his teammate. He ran an 8:27.05.