Region roundup: Staunton River announces new Hall of Fame class, and more

Staunton River will add 11 new members to its Hall of Fame, the school said Wednesday, announcing it will induct a mix of support personnel, coaches and former athletes during a ceremony later this month.
Former athletes Wesley Gates, Susie Jennings Solo, Sheila Leftwich, Tim Flood, Josh Haymore, Caitlyn Falls and Anthony Palmisano; former coaches Tom Karnes, Linwood Roberts and Dave Forbes; and longtime bus driver Edward Dellis make up the newest SRHS Hall of Fame class.
The group will be inducted Dec. 11 as part of a ceremony that will take place at the SRHS main gym between the varsity boys and girls basketball games (which are slated for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 82, Washington and Lee 69
In Lexington, Washington and Lee pulled within one possession with 12:27 left, but Lynchburg answered with an 8-0 run on its way to a win in the teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener Wednesday at Holekamp Gym.
Cameron Savage had three of his game-high 30 points in the stretch for UL (4-1, 1-0 ODAC). T.C. Thacker (Amherst County High) notched his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Jack d’Entremont led W&L (2-4, 0-1) with 17 points to go with nine rebounds. Gus Wise had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Guilford 89, Randolph 76
Guilford’s Julius Burch tallied 25 points and 15 rebounds, both game highs, and the Quakers led from start to finish to beat Randolph in the teams’ ODAC opener at Giles Gymnasium.
Four players finished in double figures in scoring for Guilford (3-3, 1-0).
Jordan Phillips-McLoyd led Randolph (3-3 , 0-1) with 17 points, and CJ Loving (Amherst County) recorded five points and eight assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty 68, Hampton 48
In Hampton, Liberty used a suffocating third quarter to pull away and easily defeat Hampton at Hampton University Convocation Center.
The Flames (6-1) outscored the Pirates 22-6 and limited Hampton to 2-of-17 shooting in the 10 minutes after halftime.
Liberty built a 29-point lead n the third quarter as it cruised to its third consecutive victory.
Mya Berkman scored a game-high 19 points and had five rebounds.
Nas Nigatu finished with a team-high 15 points for Hampton (1-6).
Lynchburg 87, Ferrum 65
Lynchburg gave up a basket 19 seconds into the game at Turner Gymnasium. The Hornets allowed Ferrum to make just two more shots over the next 12 minutes, riding a lopsided first half to a 10th straight win on their home court.
Ferrum (1-6, 0-2) made just three baskets in the first quarter, shooting 17.6% from the field. The Hornets (4-1, 1-0) built a 47-20 halftime lead.
Sammi Sever had 20 of her team-high 24 points for Lynchburg in the first half. Kayla Cabiness had a game-high 29 points for Ferrum.
Randolph 65, Guilford 55
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lindsay Gauldin cut Randolph’s lead to two possessions with 1:37 to play at Ragan-Brown Field House, but Guilford made just one of four shots over the next 96 seconds, and the WildCats hit a layup and 4 of 4 free throws to seal the win.
Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson’s layup with 1:11 left pushed the RC lead back to eight, and Yanessa Cabrera and Cierra Cook hit two free throws each to put the game away for RC (6-1, 1-0).
Gauldin led all scorers with 25 points for Guilford (1-4, 0-2). Kylie Stark, a Brookville High grad, finished with a team-high 23 points for Randolph, one off her career best.