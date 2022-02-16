Region roundup: Staunton River wins Blue Ridge District girls tournament title, and more

MONETA — Unbeaten against the Blue Ridge District, unbeaten against all, Staunton River’s girls basketball team matched an unblemished district regular-season with more perfection in the district tournament.

The Golden Eagles collected the crown on the strength of a 47-31 victory over guest Lord Botetourt on Wednesday night. It was the third victory over the Cavaliers and in many ways similar to the other two.

From a 24-24 intermission deadlock, the Eagles (24-0) went on a 19-1 rampage to take control of the game for good.

“We talked a lot about getting defensive stops and playing hard to finish out the game,” Eagles wing Jayda Jones said.

Assignment executed, Staunton River did not allow the opponent to score until there were 90 seconds left in the third quarter.

As has been the Golden Eagles' tendency this year, when the going gets challenging, the team turns to senior leader Jeni Levine. This time, her clutch moments were more defensive than offensive given that 10 of her 16 points came in the first half.

“First half, we had some defensive breakdowns,” Levine said. “We weren’t moving the ball like we should and we were not getting into our transition. Second half, we attacked then got back on defense much better.”

Her defensive intensity inspired her teammates to follow suit and intimidated and aggravated the opponent. The result? Turnovers and easy buckets at the other end.

“We had 16 minutes to prove we were going to win this game,” Levine said.

Six Staunton River 3-pointers also had something to do with it. Cali Levine, the other half of a sister tandem, hit two of the triples and finished with 10 points. Jones had two more, both of them coming at momentum-swing junctures. She had eight points.

Jeni Levine had the other two treys.

Ally Spangler had seven of her 11 points in the first half for LB.

Both teams will play in the Region 3D playoffs on Tuesday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Wesleyan 74, Randolph 72

Randolph nearly erased a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes against one of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s top teams, but the WildCats ran out of time.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd scored seven of his game-high 21 points during a Randolph run that cut the deficit to one point. However, Danny Bickey’s missed free throw with 10 seconds left allowed Virginia Wesleyan to escape Giles Gymnasium with a victory.

The WildCats (6-17, 3-12 ODAC) cut an 11-point deficit to two with 66 seconds remaining. RC had possession with 10 seconds left when Bickey was fouled by Tim Fisher.

Bickey missed the first and made the second to cut the deficit to one.

Fisher made one free throw to extend the lead back to two, and CJ Loving’s 3-point attempt fell short as time expired.

Anthony Jackson had 14 points, and Fisher finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Marlins (15-9, 11-4).

Bickey had 12 points and six rebounds. Jerry Goodman added 10 points and six assists.

Joseph Peters (Jefferson Forest) scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting in 10 minutes off the bench for RC.

Ferrum 62, Lynchburg 60

Lynchburg’s offense came to life in the second half. The Hornets were converting from beyond the arc and turning Ferrum turnovers into points.

A dreadful start, however, was too much to overcome.

James Smith Jr. scored 24 points, Michael Spraggins added 20, and the Panthers (6-18, 1-14 ODAC) picked up their first conference win of the season by holding off the Hornets (14-10, 8-7) at Swartz Gymnasium in Ferrum.

Ayden Gamble’s 3-pointer with 10:05 remaining gave Ferrum a 48-36 lead.

UL used an 18-7 run to cut the deficit to one point with a little more than 4½ minutes remaining.

The Hornets never took the lead as the Panthers had an answer each time UL cut the deficit to one possession.

UL shot 48.3% from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range in the second half. The Hornets shot 32.3% from the field and were 2 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Dow Dunton had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for UL. Tharon Suggs had 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Noah Bullock finished with 11 points.

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty leads after first day of CCSA Championships

Liberty senior Emma Hazel edged out UNC Asheville’s Caitlin Hefner to win the women’s 500-yard freestyle and help the Flames take a lead after the first day of the CCSA Championships held at Liberty Natatorium.

Hazel’s time of 4:57.22 edged Hefner by 0.27 seconds. Hazel’s teammates Abby Strohmeier and Emmy Gallion finished third and fourth, respectively, in the event.

The Flames also picked up valuable points by placing second in the 4x50 medley relay, having divers finish second and third in 3 meters, and then placing four swimmers in the top six of the 200 IM.

Liberty has 527 points and holds an 89-point lead over FGCU.

The Roanoke Times contributed.