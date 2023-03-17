Staunton River junior hurler Emily Wood was firing on all cylinders at Glenvar High School on Thursday.

Wood threw the first no-hitter of the softball season in this newspaper's coverage area in a six-inning, run-ruled game the Golden Eagles (2-0) won 11-0.

Wood threw 79 pitches, with 57 of them going for strikes, and fanned 15 of the 19 batters she faced. She allowed one walk and induced one groundout and two flyouts.

She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.

As a sophomore last spring, Wood went 13-4 with a 1.57 ERA (18 earned runs in 103 innings pitched). She recorded 126 strikeouts and was a first-team all-Blue Ridge District and a second-team all-Region 3D selection.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna, Nelson players earn all-region honors

Gretna freshman Rayshawn Logan and Nelson County senior Kris Norris were second-team selections on the recently released Region 2C boys teams.

Logan, a 6-foot-3 forward, helped the Hawks to a 15-9 record. Gretna went 10-2 in Dogwood District play and finished second in the standings behind regular-season champion Altavista. Gretna also advanced to the semifinal round of the Region 2C tournament, where it fell to eventual region champion and state runner-up Radford.

Norris, a 5-11 forward, was one of just a few leaders on a young Nelson squad that went through a rebuilding season. The Governors went 2-18 overall and 1-11 in Dogwood play.

Radford junior Elijah Kelly was named region player of the year, while Bobcats coach Rick Cormany was coach of the year.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

UL earning national acclaim early in season

As has been the case in each of the last several seasons, Lynchburg continues to garner national attention.

Five weeks into the 2023 campaign, multiple players have picked up weekly national honors or Old Dominion Athletic Conference defensive or offensive player of the week awards, and the Hornets have been consistently ranked inside the top 15 in every national poll.

They currently are seventh in the USA Lacrosse Magazine weekly rankings and Inside Lacrosse media poll and they’re eighth in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association rankings.

UL has its tough nonconference schedule to thank for those high marks. Longtime coach Steve Koudelka once again ensured his team would be tested early — four of Lynchburg’s first seven games have come against ranked opponents (all of them fell within the top 12 when the games were contested). Lynchburg is 1-3 against that competition, though one of its losses was a tight, 16-15 defeat in overtime to No. 6 Salisbury. UL beat No. 12 Cabrini 11-7 on the road at the end of February. It since has dropped two straight, against No. 3 Tufts on Tuesday and to No. 10 St. Lawrence on Friday.

The Hornets — the two-time defending ODAC champions who were picked to repeat this season — plunge into the heart of ODAC play next weekend at Washington and Lee. They’re in pursuit of a 10th conference championship and 11th straight (16th overall) trip to the NCAA Division III tournament.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Lynchburg wins ODAC championship

For the first time in program history, Lynchburg’s equestrian team captured the Old Dominion Athletic Conference crown.

The Hornets tallied 18 points to clear the rest of the field by five points. They beat out second-place Sweet Briar, which tied Hollins with 13 points but earned the runner-up title after a tiebreaker.

Phillip Williamson, UL’s equestrian director, was named the conference’s coach of the year, and Lori Ohannessian won the scholar athlete of the year award.