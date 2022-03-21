Region Roundup: Staunton River's Jeni Levine receives all-state honor, and more

Staunton River senior Jeni Levine picked up another honor Monday, when the Virginia High School League released its all-state Class 3 girls basketball team. The guard who led the Golden Eagles during their dream season was a first-team all-state selection.

Levine, who averaged better than 23 points this season, was the only player from the Lynchburg area to receive an all-state nod in Class 3.

She nearly averaged a double-double in points and rebounds, swiped four steals per contest and hit the 1,000-point career mark while leading Staunton River to a 25-2 record.

The Golden Eagles advanced to the state tournament for the fourth time in their program's history earlier this month, but fell to Spotswood in the quarterfinal round.

Spotswood junior Zoli Khalil, a 6-foot Division I recruit, was named the Class 3 player of the year after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Marc Motley, who led Carroll County to its first girls basketball state title by defeating Meridian, was named coach of the year.

Levine was named the Region 3D player of the year in February, after Carroll County handed Staunton River its first loss of the season in the region title game.

She and her sister, Cali (nearly 12 ppg, 52 3-pointers), were a big reason SRHS reeled off 25 straight wins this season. Jeni Levine set a new single season scoring record at SRHS with 639 points. She finished her career with 1,252 points, the most in program history. She also led both the Lynchburg and Roanoke (Timesland) areas in scoring average this season.

The twins tweeted on March 16 that they are both headed to play next season at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina. USC Upstate is a member of the Big South Conference.

"I want to thank my family, all my coaches, and trainers throughout this process for all of your sacrifices," Jeni Levine posted on Twitter, "for always believing in me, and supporting me no matter what."

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stock continues to rise for Lynchburg

A month into the 2022 campaign, the preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorite continues to find momentum in the form of outside recognition. A week after earning the No. 7 spot in the D3baseball.com national poll, the Hornets climbed the ladder to sixth in the latest Top 25 list, marking their highest ranking in program history.

Following a weekend sweep of Washington and Lee, Lynchburg — the defending ODAC champ and one of just two nationally ranked teams from the league (Shenandoah is the other, at No. 16) — could move up even more in the next poll, scheduled to be released Tuesday. The 14-3 and 6-2 wins in a doubleheader Saturday gave UL its fourth series sweep on the season. The Hornets also swept Roanoke in ODAC play earlier this month.

Up next for UL (14-3), which sits alone atop the league standings at 4-0, is set to take on Randolph-Macon on Tuesday, in a game that was rescheduled from Wednesday. The Hornets and Yellow Jackets (12-3, 3-1 ODAC) will play at 3:30 p.m. at Fox Field.