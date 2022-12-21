Region Roundup: Three area football standouts sign letters of intent, LU basketball cruises past Mid-Atlantic Christian

Appomattox duo Jonathan Pennix and Vori Copeland made their commitments official and lauded Heritage defender Terrell Washington announced his college football plans to highlight National Signing Day in the Lynchburg area on Wednesday.

Pennix and Copeland, who helped lead the Raiders to the Region 2C title and an appearance in the Class 2 state semifinals, both signed to play at Virginia Tech in 2023.

Washington, who proved valuable on both sides of the ball throughout his career at defensive end and tight end, announced he will play at Hampton University next season.

Washington visited Hampton last week and said the campus felt "like home outside of home." He was impressed, too, that coaches showed up to watch him play basketball recently, "even though that's not even my main sport."

Washington was a major reason the Pioneers advanced to the Class 3 state title game earlier this month, where they fell to undefeated Phoebus.

He finished the season with 66 tackles (30 solo) and a team-high 35 tackles for a loss, while capturing Seminole District and Region 3C defender of the year honors. At tight end, Washington finished with 13 catches for 140 yards and four touchdowns. At Hampton, he will be used primarily on defense, Washington said.

He also thought back on his high school football career Wednesday.

"A lot of kids don't have this opportunity, and I had the opportunity to play for a great coach and a great program," Washington said. "I've loved every minute of it. From ninth [grade] all the way to 12th, I had an amazing time playing for Coach [Brad] Bradley. And playing with my guys, we all grew up together, we played for each other ever since we started playing football. Just to finish out with them on the last day of the season was amazing."

Pennix and Copeland had been committed to Tech for months, and the pair signed as part of a 29-member Hokies class for '23.

Both Raiders stars were honored last week when the Virginia High School League released its Class 2 all-state teams. Pennix took home three first-team honors: at running back, offensive all-purpose for his work at wide receiver, and at defensive back. Copeland was named a first team linebacker and served as an integral veteran leader at outside linebacker on a young squad that caught fire midseason and stayed hot to make an unlikely playoff run.

Pennix rushed for a team-best 1,210 yards on just 99 carries, good for 12.2 yards per tote, and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 335 yards and three additional scores, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. Pennix did all that work while missing nearly four full games because of two leg injuries.

"He has such a love and passion for the game," Appomattox coach Doug Smith said about Pennix recently. "And such a love for his teammates."

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty gets hot from beyond arc in win over Mid-Atlantic Christian

Jonathan Jackson enjoyed a career-high day with 23 points, Brody Peebles added 16 points and Liberty sunk a season-best 20 3-pointers in an 88-50 thrashing of North Carolina-based Mid-Atlantic Christian University at Liberty Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Liberty (9-4) wrapped its non-conference slate and will open play in the ASUN on Dec. 29 at Bellarmine.

The team's 20 3-pointers ranks second in school history; the Flames hit 21 against Delaware State last season. Jackson was responsible for seven of those 3s, Pebbles went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and Darius McGhee (14 points) went 4 of 9 from 3-point land.

The Flames shot 54.1% from the floor and 47.6% (20 of 42) from 3-point range.

Liberty went on a 22-6 run early to build a 31-13 lead and then closed the first half with a 10-1 run. By halftime, the Flames led 47-21.