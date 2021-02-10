Region roundup: Three locals claim titles at Region 4D track championships, and more

A pair of Amherst athletes and an E.C. Glass pole vaulter claimed gold in the Region 4D indoor track & field championships held outside at Amherst County High School.

Amherst junior Isaiah Idore and senior Nick Moore claimed individual titles on the boys side, and E.C. Glass senior Isabelle Stinson won the girls pole vault.

Idore’s win came in thrilling fashion in the 55-meter dash. His time of 8.40 seconds was just enough to edge Pulaski’s Layne Suthers by 0.04 seconds.

Moore won the pole vault title at 14 feet and was four feet better than his teammate and second-place finisher Will Gregory.

Gregory also posted a pair of third-place finishes in the 300- and 500-meter dashes.

Stinson’s mark of 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault was six inches better than Blacksburg’s Maggie Zier.

Amherst and Glass finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys team standings. The Lancers finished second in the girls standings and the Hilltoppers were fourth.

Blacksburg won both the boys and girls titles.