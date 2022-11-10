Region Roundup: Timberlake Christian volleyball advances to second straight VISAA title game, and more

Kinley Phillips posted a triple-double, sister Cambre Phillips added a double-double, and Timberlake Christian cruised to a 3-0 home win over Chelsea Academy in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals Thursday afternoon.

The Tornadoes (28-2) are the reigning VISAA Division III champions and will play for a second straight title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Benedictine. It will be a rematch of last season's championship match against StoneBridge, which TCS won in three sets.

StoneBridge (33-4) swept Westover Christian in Thursday's other semifinal.

TCS cruised to Thursday's win over Chelsea Academy (22-6), winning by scores of 25-13, 25-22, 25-19.

Kinley Phillips has 21 kills, 10 digs and 12 assists. Her sister, Cambre, added 18 kills, 15 digs and three aces.

Ella Lam finished with six aces, three kills and two blocks.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cape Henry 5, Virginia Episcopal 1

In Virginia Beach, the host Dolphins won Nos. 2 through 6 singles to defeat the Bishops in the VISAA Division II semifinals.

VES' Blair Gill defeated Anna Kutelia, 10-0, at No. 1 singles.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Liberty Christian holds signing day

Collegiate signings continued in Lynchburg on Thursday, as Liberty Christian Academy celebrated eight athletes who announced their intentions for 2023.

Senior all-state pitcher Ben Blair highlighted the signing class. The 6-foot-3 right-hander headed to Liberty University put up glowing numbers as a junior in the spring, going 9-0 with a 0.81 ERA in 51 ⅔ innings pitched. He recorded 84 strikeouts and allowed just six earned runs on the season.

Three other baseball players also attended the event. Outfielder Lane Duff is headed to James Madison University. He hit .405 as a junior and was a clutch contact hitter, with 25 of his 30 hits going for singles. He also drove in 17 runs, scored 25 and provided a walk-off single to give LCA the Class 3 state championship last spring, going 2 for 4 on the day.

He was joined by fellow outfielder and all-state performer Will Palmer (Campbell University), who hit .375 last spring and scored the winning run off Duff's walk-off single in the state championship against Abingdon. LCA's Boston Torres also announced he's headed to Ohio's Cedarville University.

Also attending the event: standout wrestler Toby Schoffstall (VMI), pitcher/utility softball player Raleigh Dudley (Wingate University), volleyball player Grace Mau (beach volleyball, Berry College) and basketball forward Hanson Harris (Hampden-Sydney).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty 69, Salem 41

Mya Berkman was a force in the paint and couldn’t be stopped. It is exactly what Liberty needed to pick up its first win of the young season.

Berkman recorded her eighth career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead all players as the Flames routed Division II Salem at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (1-1) shot 40.6% from the field and never trailed against the overmatched Tigers.

Liberty failed to convert in the paint in a season-opening loss to Richmond on Monday. That changed Thursday as the Flames scored 32 points in the paint and converted 16 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points.

Emma Hess and Bella Smuda scored nine points apiece for the Flames. They had 22 assists on 26 made field goals.

Emerson Walls led Salem with 12 points.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech 78, Lehigh 52

BLACKSBURG — Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 20 points, Justyn Mutts had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Virginia Tech beat Lehigh at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech scored the opening nine points of the game, all by Mutts and Grant Basile, as Lehigh missed its first five shots. Pedulla made Virginia Tech's third 3-pointer of the first half to extend the lead to 43-25. Pedulla had a game-high 16 points in the half and Mutts added 12.

The Hokies closed the game on a 12-4 run for its largest lead of 26.

Basile added 11 points and eight rebounds for Virginia Tech (2-0). Mutts, who was unavailable in the opener because of an NCAA-mandated one-game suspension, was 6 of 8 from the field but just 3 of 7 at the stripe.

Jakob Alamudun scored 14 points for Lehigh (0-2), which was coming off a loss to Syracuse. Dominic Parolin added 10 points.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats’ Dion named CL pitcher of the year

Lynchburg southpaw Will Dion was the most dominant pitcher throughout the Carolina League season. He was rewarded as the league’s pitcher of the year Thursday as Minor League Baseball handed out its postseason honors across all four levels.

Dion was electric in his 23 starts at Lynchburg before being promoted to High-A Lake County.

He was 8-4 with a 2.26 ERA, struck out 142 (compared to 31 walks) and held opposing batters to a .207 average in 115 ⅓ innings.

