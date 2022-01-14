Region roundup: Timberlake's Finnerty reaches milestone, Hillcats announce new coaches, and more

Timberlake Christian senior Brooklyn Finnerty reached quite a milestone Friday night when she pulled down a whopping 33 rebounds as the Tornadoes girls team defeated New Covenant 34-24.

Finnerty, who averages nearly 25 rebounds per game, also eclipsed 1,000 rebounds for her career Friday. Timberlake is a member of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, but Finnerty's mark is equal to the largest single-game rebounding output in Virginia High School League history (Appomattox Regional Governor's School's Jada Boyd in 2018).

Finnerty also had 13 points to lead TCS (7-3).

Staunton River 55, Lord Botetourt 46

In Moneta, Staunton River senior Jeni Levine continued to plague opponents Friday, finishing with a double-double as the Golden Eagles held off Lord Botetourt to remain perfect on the season.

Levine scored 29 points and hauled down 13 rebounds as Staunton River improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in the Blue Ridge District. Levine was coming off a 30-point performance Tuesday against William Fleming. She scored 35 points against Northside on Jan. 7 and 28 points against William Byrd on Jan. 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dan River 63, William Campbell 62

William Campbell senior forward Russell Thompson poured on a career-high 34 points but the Generals fell short against the Wildcats in Naruna.

Thompson, a 6-foot-4 forward, also went 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats’ parent club announces player development staff assignments

The Cleveland Guardians this week released the new staff alignment for the organization’s entire Player Development System, including the names of the six men taking over the ranks in Lynchburg.

For the upcoming 2022 Minor League season, which is slated to begin April 8, the Low-A Hillcats will be led by manager Omir Santos, a former player who’s been in the organizational coaching ranks since 2016.

Santos, a former catcher who played 122 Major League games from 2008 through 2013, will be joined by pitching coach Kevin Erminio, hitting coach Craig Massoni, bench coach Daniel Robertson, strength and conditioning coordinator Juan Acevedo and athletic trainer Franklin Sammons.

All four coaches are new to their positions, and Robertson also is new to the organization.

Like Santos, Robertson played professionally, appearing most recently in 32 games as an outfielder with Cleveland in 2017. Acevedo was a pitcher in the majors from 1995 through 2003.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Liberty’s Drew sets ASUN record in men’s mile at Virginia Tech Invitational

In Blacksburg, redshirt senior Ryan Drew highlighted Liberty’s showing Friday in the Virginia Tech Invitational at Rector Field House, winning the men’s mile with an ASUN Conference-record time.

Drew’s 4:04.71 beat the previous league record (4:07.53) by nearly three seconds, and he shaved 3½ seconds off his own personal best. He won the event by 2½ seconds.

Drew’s time was the fastest by a Liberty runner in 11 years and is good for third in the program record book behind only those recorded by NCAA national champs Josh McDougal and Sam Chelanga.

Drew was the lone event winner on the day for LU, though a runner on the LU women’s team topped the field in the other mile event while competing unattached. Grace Dwyer, who has exhausted her indoor eligibility, posted a 5:03.91 for first place in the women’s mile, while teammates Marie Hostetler and Noel Palmer (LCA) came in second and third in the event for LU. Hostetler clocked a 5:07.94 while Palmer finished in 5:08.49.

Anders Janes (second in the men’s unseeded pole vault by clearing 15-5) and Brandon Letts (third in the men’s 60-meter dash with a 6.75) were the other LU athletes to finish in the top three of their events.

The Flames will finish up competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Saturday.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Lynchburg men, women sweep dual meets vs. Bridgewater

In Bridgewater, the Hornets men’s and women’s teams opened the new year by defeating the Eagles in each of the day’s dual meets. The UL women won 115-70, while the men exited the pool with a 109-75 margin.

Lynchburg tallied 12 event victories and 23 short-course meters program records on the way to its pair of team triumphs.

On the men’s side, Miles Fitzgerald was the top UL performer with a pair of individual event wins. Parker Hayungs also won three events, though he recorded two as part of the 400 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

On the women’s side, Delaney Kennedy, Lena Steckler and Savannah Solenberger each won two individual events. Along with Lindsey Hair, the trio also won the 800 free relay.