Region roundup: Times set for high school basketball state tourney games, and more

Four public school basketball teams from the area are still standing after region play. Times, dates and opponents have been set for each of their state quarterfinal matchups.

Seasons continue for each of the four squads — the E.C. Glass girls and boys, Staunton River girls and Altavista boys — Friday evening.

The E.C. Glass girls (22-4) will travel to Millbrook (23-2) for a 6:30 p.m. matchup in the Class 4 quarterfinals in the program’s third trip to states. The Hilltopper boys (21-5), who notched a state berth for the first time since 2017-18, are headed to Loudoun County (21-6) for a 7 p.m. contest in the Class 4 tourney.

Staunton River (25-1) makes the trip to Spotswood (17-7) for a 6 p.m. game in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Altavista, which advanced to the Class 1 championship game a year ago, earned home-court advantage for the quarterfinals by capturing the Region 1B title. The Colonels (17-6) will host Washington and Lee (15-7) at 6 p.m. Altavista placed five players on the All-Region 1B teams — Stuart Hunt as player of the year and a first-team honoree, Ryan Hart and Jayden Boyd on second team and Marquel Dawkins and Ben Tweedy as honorable mentions. Those teams were announced Monday, and Altavista's coaching staff earned region coaching staff of the year honors.

Semifinals will take place at local sites on March 7, while state championship games for all four of the tournaments are set for VCU’s Siegel Center next week.

Among private schools, seasons for the Virginia Episcopal boys and girls and Timberlake Christian girls remain alive. All three teams are scheduled to play games in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament Tuesday.

The VES boys and girls will play in a doubleheader, with the girls scheduled to take on Roanoke Catholic (10-8) at 5 p.m. and boys facing Atlantic Shores Christian (22-9) at 7 p.m. in the Division II tourneys.

The Bishop girls enter with a 13-8 record and are seeded fifth. They beat 12th-seeded Roanoke Catholic by 32 points in December.

The VES boys are seeded fifth and enter with a 15-17 record as they host unseeded ASC.

Timberlake Christian’s girls team (9-11) will travel to Courtland to take on Southampton (16-5) at 5:30 p.m. in the Division III tournament.

Should the three teams win, they all would face a quick turnaround and would be required to travel for a quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The remaining games are at neutral sites at the end of the week.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Lynchburg men, women sweep ODAC titles

In Salem, the Lynchburg men and women captured Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships Sunday, running away from second-place Washington and Lee and the rest of the field.

The UL women earned the title for the third straight year, while the men came out on top for the first time since 2014. It had been more than a decade since UL swept the team titles in the same season, the Hornets last marking the accomplishment in 2011.

On the men’s side, UL won seven events and knocked off five meet records on their way to 170 points, good for a 95-point margin over W&L.

The men were especially impressive on the track. Sam Llaneza ran the 1 mile in 4:07.78, Tor Hotung-Davidsen posted a 1:54.06 in the 800, Alex Shadkhoo recorded a 22.13 in the 200, and Max Sparks ran the 3K in 8:31.70. All of those times were good for event victories and ODAC records.

The Hornet women posted a championship-meet-record 194 points, while W&L was second with 119.5. UL won four individual events and both relays.

Stephanie Burnett captured a pair of wins, adding a victory in Sunday’s 3K to the win she earned Saturday in the 5K. She was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year after the meet.

Bailey Casto (Amherst) also was part of UL’s win in the 4x400 relay.

Randolph’s men’s team was ninth, and the WildCat women were seventh.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UL duo earn athlete of the week honors

Altavista grad and Lynchburg senior Grayson Thurman and his UL teammate Avery Neaves earned ODAC athlete of the week honors Monday following a midweek win over Averett and a three-game sweep of Dickinson over the weekend.

Thurman was named pitcher of the week — marking the first such award this season for the area product and second of his career — while Neaves, a junior, garnered player of the week accolades for the third time in his career.

Thurman made three appearances out of the bullpen in UL’s four wins, not allowing a single run and picking up two saves in the series sweep of Dickinson.

He entered in precarious territory in each of the games against Dickinson, with just a one-run margin each time. In the first game, he struck out seven of the nine batters he faced and allowed one hit in two-plus frames. In the second, an 8-7 win, he retired six of seven batters in two innings, allowing just one player to reach in the ninth on a hit by pitch before recording a strikeout for the second out and inducing a flyout to end it.

On Wednesday, Thurman allowed one hit and recorded six strikeouts in two innings during the 7-1 victory against Averett.

Neaves tallied nine total bases, five hits and seven walks in UL’s 4-0 week.

Like Lynchburg, Liberty is now 6-1 after going 4-0 at home over the past week. No. 20 Liberty beat Winthrop 13-2 Sunday to finish off that series sweep. The Flames outscored the Eagles 29-4 in three games.

COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty second after two rounds at Coral Creek Club Invitational

In Placida, Florida, Liberty shot an aggregate 2-under 566 through two rounds of the Coral Creek Club Invitational and sits in second place with one day left at Coral Creek Club.

The Flames are 11 shots back of team leader Florida Gulf Coast and have a one-shot margin over third-place South Alabama.

Austin Barbin posted Liberty’s best individual score of the day with an aggregate 4-under 138, good for a four-way tie for fourth. North Texas’ Vicente Marzilio is first among individuals with a 7-under 135 and has a two-shot lead over Jon Hopkins (FGCU) and Mathias Lorentzen (South Alabama) in second place.

Barbin’s first-round 66 was the best single-round score of the day, but he shot a 1-over 72 in the second round to dip some in the individual standings.

Sweet Briar ninth after Day 1 of Pfeiffer Spring Invite

In Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Sweet Briar posted a 104-over 392 to finish ninth after Day 1 of the Pfeiffer Invitational at Lion’s Paw Golf Club. The Vixens are a distant 88 shots behind leader Newberry College, which is 11 shots ahead of second-place Mars Hill and Bridgewater.

Amani Narang was a bright spot for SBC, shooting a 4-over 76 for a tie for second among individuals through the first round. Her teammates each finished the day with scores ranging from 28 shots over par to 44 over.