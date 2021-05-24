Region roundup: UL to play in High Point, North Carolina, regional; VHSL region tennis gets underway

University of Lynchburg begins its quest for a national title in the High Point, North Carolina, regional.
The Hornets, who earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III baseball championship by winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title, carry the No. 4 seed into the six-team regional at Truist Park and will play first against third-seeded LaGrange at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The teams in each regional play in a double-elimination format. Winners of each of the eight regionals qualify for a pool-play, double-elimination championship.
UL will be making its 10th NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2012 with a 34-13 record, while LaGrange, winner of a fourth straight USA South title, enters with a 24-8 record.
Lynchburg and LaGrange have met twice, with the Hornets winning the last game 5-0 in 2004.
HIGH SCHOOLS
VHSL region tennis heats up
The Jefferson Forest boys tennis team defeated Amherst 5-0 in Monday's Region 4D quarterfinals, setting up a semifinal battle at top-seeded E.C. Glass at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Glass received a first-round bye.
Also in Region 4D, the third-seeded Hilltoppers girls squad easily handled George Washington 5-0 and advance to Tuesday's semifinals at No. 2 Blacksburg, which will be held at 10 a.m.
No. 4 Jefferson Forest defeated No. 4 Amherst 5-0 and play in the semifinals on Wednesday, 10 a.m., at top-seeded Halifax.
In Fishersville, where Region 3C held regional singles tournaments Monday, Liberty Christian No. 1 Ella Anderson battled through quarterfinal and semifinal rounds but fell in the championship to Western Albemarle's Austin Winslow (6-0, 6-0).
Anderson won quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-3 over Turner Ashby's Anna Phillips, and then defeated Wilson Memorial's Selah Wanger 6-0, 6-3 in what amounted to a grueling day full of tennis. Anderson teams up with partner Catherine Mowry in the doubles tournament Tuesday in Fishersville beginning at 10 a.m.
On the boys side of Region 3C, LCA NO. 1 Kael Swartz won his first-round match but was eliminated in the semifinals.