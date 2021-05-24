Region roundup: UL to play in High Point, North Carolina, regional; VHSL region tennis gets underway

University of Lynchburg begins its quest for a national title in the High Point, North Carolina, regional.

The Hornets, who earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III baseball championship by winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title, carry the No. 4 seed into the six-team regional at Truist Park and will play first against third-seeded LaGrange at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The teams in each regional play in a double-elimination format. Winners of each of the eight regionals qualify for a pool-play, double-elimination championship.

UL will be making its 10th NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2012 with a 34-13 record, while LaGrange, winner of a fourth straight USA South title, enters with a 24-8 record.

Lynchburg and LaGrange have met twice, with the Hornets winning the last game 5-0 in 2004.

HIGH SCHOOLS

VHSL region tennis heats up

The Jefferson Forest boys tennis team defeated Amherst 5-0 in Monday's Region 4D quarterfinals, setting up a semifinal battle at top-seeded E.C. Glass at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Glass received a first-round bye.