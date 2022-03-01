Region roundup: VES boys, girls advance in state basketball tourneys, and more

Virginia Episcopal's girls and boys basketball teams won Tuesday night in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state tournaments to keep their seasons alive.

The VES boys defeated Atlantic Shores Christian 70-62 in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Philip L. Van Every Athletic Center, while the girls eked by Roanoke Catholic 41-39 earlier in the evening. The victories in the first round of their tourneys set up both teams for road matchups Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded VES boys (16-17) will travel to Richmond to play fourth-seeded Steward (27-2) at 7:30 p.m. after their win Tuesday over unseeded ASC (22-10). After their victory over 12th-seeded Roanoke Catholic (10-9), the fifth-seeded VES girls (14-8) will travel to Manassas to face No. 4 Seton School (13-5) at 5:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian's girls saw their season end Monday in the first round of the Division III state tourney. The ninth-seeded Tornadoes (9-12) fell to eighth-seeded Southampton (16-6), 52-35.

In other high school basketball news, the Altavista boys have changed the time of their Class 1 state quarterfinal game against Washington and Lee. The Colonels will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. (rather than the originally announced 6 p.m. tip time) on Friday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 11, Radford 3

Derek Orndorff hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Gray Betts homered and drove in three, and Liberty won its seventh straight by routing Radford on Tuesday afternoon at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium.

The Flames (7-1) ranked 19th in the coaches poll and 20th in the D1Baseball.com poll.

Betts and Orndorff hit solo homers in the first inning to give the Flames a lead they never relinquished. Betts’ two-run double sparked a four-run second inning, and Orndorff clubbed a three-run homer to cap Liberty’s scoring in the seventh.

Stephen Hill (3 for 4) and Aaron Anderson (2 for 5) drove in two runs apiece.

Those four batters combined for nine runs scored, all 10 of Liberty’s hits and drove in all of its runs.

Garrett Horn allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out four in two innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Zack Whitacre went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Highlanders (2-6).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 6, Virginia 2

Kara Canetto scored on a wild pitch, and Mary Claire Wilson stole home to highlight Liberty’s three-run fourth inning as the Flames (9-6) pulled away to defeat the Cavaliers (9-7) at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Canetto (2 for 3) led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run, and Wilson stole home for the inning’s third run.

Alexis Soto went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Megan Johnson (2-0) allowed one unearned run on five hits over 5 ⅓ innings of relief to pick up the victory. Karlie Keeney recorded the final out for her first save of the season.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Liberty finishes fourth at Coral Creek Invite

Liberty senior Austin Duncan shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to move up to seventh on the individual leaderboard at 3 under to lead the Flames to a fourth-place finish in the Coral Creek Club Invitational at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida.

Host FGCU won at 14 under. North Florida and South Alabama finished second and third, respectively.

Austin Barbin finished in a tie for 12th at even par, and Kieran Vincent placed in a tie for 24th at 2 over.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

SBC’s Narang ties for second at Pfeiffer Invite

Sweet Briar freshman Amani Narang shot 8-over par over two rounds to finish in a tie for second in the Pfeiffer Spring Invitational at Lion’s Paw in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Narang and Newberry’s Sofia Liden finished four shots behind medalist Monika Vicario from Meredith.

The Vixens finished in ninth place as a team at 202-over par.