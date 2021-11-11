Region roundup: VES' Walsh wins VISAA Division II cross country title, and more

VES senior Colin Walsh won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II cross country championship Thursday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.
Walsh finished the 3.1-mile course with a time of 16:07.6 and won by more than two seconds over Greenbrier Christian’s Louka Fetter.
Walsh was the only VES runner to finish in the top 20, as the Bishops finished third as a team with 116 points.
Trinity Christian had four runners finish in the top 10 to win the team title with 60 points.
New Covenant finished 20th with 545 points.
In the girls race, VES finished seventh, and New Covenant came in 19th.
VES’ Kaitlyn Bauer was the highest-finishing area runner. She placed 47th with a time of 22:03.6
GIRLS TENNIS
Nansemond-Suffolk 5, VES 4
VES’ season came to a close in the VISAA Division II semifinals as host Nansemond-Suffolk held on for a thrilling victory in Suffolk.
The Bishops closed their campaign with a 10-4 record and a Blue Ridge Conference title.
Freshman Blair Gill claimed BRC player of the year honors, and Hanna Saye joined Gill on the All-BRC first team. Amanda Rhem was co-coach of the year in the BRC.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS
VISAA Division II State Championship
At Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, 3.1-mile course
Team scores: 1. Trinity Christian 60, 2. Veritas 106, 3. Virginia Episcopal (VES) 116, 4. Walsingham 180, 5. Peninsula Catholic 191, 6. Covenant 223, 7. Norfolk Collegiate 241, 8. North Cross 258, 9. Roanoke Catholic 280, 10. Tandem Friends 331, 11. Stonebridge 369, 12. Steward 389, 13. Seton 402, 14. Trinity School 402, 15. Chelsea 477, 16. Eastern Mennonite 482, 17. Grace Christian (Staunton) 511, 18. Nansemond-Suffolk 512, 19. Hampton Roads 541, 20. New Covenant (NCS) 545, 21. Fredericksburg Academy 567, 22. Fishburne Military 577, 23. Greenbrier 578, 24. Brunswick 599, 25. Quantico 601, 26. Isle of Wright 625, 27. Christ Chapel 658, 28. Southampton 724, 29. Broadwater 749.
Top 10 finishers and locals out of 264: 1. Colin Walsh (VES) 16:07.6, 2. Louka Fetter (Greenbrier) 16:09.7, 3. Daniel Hanna (Trinity Christian) 16:21.8, 4. Kyle Thomson (North Cross) 16:55.8, 5. Haden Voncannon (Veritas) 17:12.9, 6. Calvin Dovgalyuk (TC), 7. Sean O'Keefe (TC) 17:16.1, 8. Elijah McEntire (Veritas) 17:16.9, 9. Evan Crouse (TC) 17:22.0, 10. Christian Thompson (Roanoke Catholic) 17:30.8, 25. Thomas Fenton (VES) 18:04.1, 26. Josh Schindler (VES) 18:04.7, 34. Ryan Locker (VES) 18:13.0, 36. David Herbert (VES) 18:27.6, 49. George Jones (VES) 18:48.8, 63. Fisher Shang (VES) 19:07.1, 69. Luke Libbey (NCS) 19:10.5, 98. Caleb McCormick (NCS) 19:44.5, 101. Crawford Lesko (VES) 19:50.4, 102. Nate Kirshberger (NCS) 19:50.8, 136. Porter Stands (VES) 20:29.6, 158. Lucas Wang (VES) 21:11.9, 170. Paden Garrard (VES) 21:27.9, 183. Andre Frenchick (NCS) 21:52.7, 188. Ethan Edwards (NCS) 21:55.5, 207. Patrick Dirom (VES) 22:47.9, 215. Jude Brunette (NCS) 23:17.1, 223. John Scruggs (NCS) 23:38.4, 234. Will Spruill (NCS) 24:37.7, 235. Isaac Ham (NCS) 24:38.8.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS
VISAA Division II State Championship
At Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, 3.1-mile course
Team scores: 1. Veritas 69, 2. Isle of Wright 103, 3. Trinity Christian 111, 4. Roanoke Catholic 187, 5. Peninsula Catholic 192, 6. Cape Henry Collegiate 195, 7. Virginia Episcopal (VES) 238. 8. Grace Christian (Staunton) 282, 9. Chatham Hall 288, 10. Fredericksburg Christian 288, 11. Hampton Roads 303, 12. Stonebridge 305, 13. Seton 315, 14. Trinity School 343, 15. Covenant 346, 16. Tandem Friends 430, 17. Steward 444, 18. Norfolk Collegiate 478, 19. New Covenant (NCS) 491, 20. Gateway Christian 525, 21. Broadwater 548, 22. Quantico 567, 23. Southampton 588.
Top 10 finishers and locals out of 220: 1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant) 17:32.3, 2. Reese Dalton (Covenant) 18:26.5, 3. Kerrigan Chaney (North Cross) 18:55.0, 4. Reagan Gilman (Veritas) 19:17.7, 5. Eve Frost (Stonebridge) 19:53.1, 6. Ellie Cymrot (Fredericksburg Academy) 19:59.5, 7. Hannah Edwards (Isle of Wright) 20:04.5, 8. Avan Johnson (Cape Henry) 20:08.6, 9. Kaitlyn Harper (Grace Christian) 20:12.9, 10. Georgia Grande (Trinity Christian) 20:14.9, 47. Kaitlyn Bauer (VES) 22:03.6, 53. Frances Fenton (VES) 22:23.7, 54. Lily McKee (VES) 22:26.8, 61. Gia Barlow (NCS) 22:37.2, 63. Ana Brown (VES) 22:38.9, 71. Delaney Bright (VES) 22:46.0, 128. Alicia Kenny (NCS) 25:29.5, 133. Madeline Duncan (NCS) 25:39.8, 155. Mary Glenn Morse (NCS) 26:40.4, 156. Elizabeth Matney (NCS) 26:41.1, 163. Mo Scott (VES) 26:56.3, 180. Abigail Rose (NCS) 28:19.1, 193. Jael Brenning (NCS) 29:20.0, 194. Elizabeth Bryant (NCS) 29:32.1, 206. Sophie Redmond (NCS) 30:56.4.