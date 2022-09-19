Region Roundup: VHSL to consider Liberty High's final request to move districts, and more

The Virginia High School League will consider Liberty High School's second and final appeal Wednesday, as the school seeks to move to the Dogwood District during the league's next alignment cycle, which runs from 2023-24 through 2026-27.

The VHSL's Alignment Committee announced in July its recommendations for the four-year cycle that begins with the 2023-24 school year. Two schools in this newspaper's coverage area, Liberty High and Liberty Christian Academy, then filed appeals to the plan this summer. Liberty, which will be bumped down from Class 3 to Class 2 during the upcoming cycle, sought a move out of the Seminole District and into the Dogwood District. That appeal was rejected. LCA had been slated to move down from Class 3 to Class 2 as well, but the school filed an appeal, which was granted.

The VHSL's Executive Committee will review the second round of appeals and determine the final alignment plan. The first appeals were made in person, but the final appeals will be made in writing.

The Alignment Committee’s July recommendations were based on school enrollment figures as of March 31. The VHSL has six classes, with Class 6 being for the largest schools and Class 1 including the smallest. Teams compete in regional and state tournaments based on their school classifications.

Liberty had no problem with the Alignment Committee’s recommendation that the school drop down from Class 3 to Class 2, nor with the Alignment Committee’s suggestion that Liberty join Class 2’s Region C. But the Alignment Committee wanted to keep Liberty in the Seminole District, while the school appealed to move to the Dogwood District. The appeals committee rejected the appeal, based in part on opposition from the Dogwood schools.

If Liberty loses the appeal, it would remain in the Seminole with Jefferson Forest, Amherst County, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, LCA and Rustburg. Liberty would be the only Class 2 school in the Seminole in the new cycle, with all the other Seminole members being Class 3 or Class 4 schools.

If Liberty wins the appeal, it will be in the Dogwood with Altavista, Appomattox County, William Campbell, Chatham, Dan River, Galileo Magnet, Gretna and Nelson County, all of which are Class 1 or 2 teams.

Liberty is a charter member of the Seminole District.

JF's Blankenship named Conference Carolinas POY

Jefferson Forest graduate Hailee Blankenship on Monday was named the Conference Carolinas volleyball player of the week for her recent performances at Division II King University.

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter/right side averaged 3.69 kills, 2.77 digs and one ace per set to lead the Tennessee-based Tornado to a 3-0 mark in league play last week.

The junior began her week by posting 13 kills, 18 digs, three aces, two blocks and two assists against Erskine on Wednesday and, two days later, put up 17 kills, six digs, six aces, three blocks and two assists against Lees-McRae. Facing Southern Wesleyan on Saturday, Blankenship wrapped the week with 18 kills, 12 digs and four aces.

Blankenship is a 2020 graduate of JF and led the school with 300 kills her senior year, as the Cavaliers captured the Seminole District title. She was a second-team all-state performer as a senior.

Gill impresses at Hilton Head tournament

Lynchburg native Blair Gill, a sophomore tennis standout at Virginia Episcopal School, played last weekend in the Girls 16U division of the Stan Smith Junior Championship, a USTA National Level 3 tournament held in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The tournament featured 32 players from the United States, and Gill — a nationally ranked four-star recruit — claimed four of five singles matches to finish third overall.

Gill won marathon battles over North Carolina-based Victoria Mann — 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (13-11) — and Lisa Kranec — 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) — downed North Carolina's Molly Tuttle 6-1, 6-1 and defeated Florida's Anita Tu (withdrawal). Gill eventually lost to North Carolina's Reese Sager 6-1, 6-1.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

UL's Csorba named Division III runner of the week

University of Lynchburg's Frank Csorba was rewarded Monday for his record-breaking performance last week for the Hornets. After shattering the program mark and winning the NCAA South Region Preview meet Saturday, Csorba was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's men's runner of the week for Division III.

Csorba, a senior, posted a 24:16.7 at the meet held at Lee Hall Mansion in Newport News, winning by almost 20 seconds to power Lynchburg to a second place as a team. The Hornets finished behind only Division I William & Mary. Csorba's time was 10.3 seconds better than the previous program best, set by Max Sparks last season.

The award marks the first time a member of a Lynchburg men's or women's cross country team has earned national athlete of the week honors.