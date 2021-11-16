Region roundup: William Campbell forfeits region semifinal football game with COVID issues, and more

The coach pointed to the progress his young team — among 26 players, 18 were freshmen or sophomores — made from game to game as the main positive to take away from the season. Players learned how to be disciplined throughout the week in preparation for Friday, he added.

He also said one of the high points actually came from a loss — a “shocker,” he said, against Gretna, in which the Generals should’ve competed but were caught on their heels because of a lack of proper preparation.

“The loss was actually the best thing to happen to my program this year,” Broggin said.

Broggin now aims in the offseason to prepare his players to take care of “unfinished business” and “get the best out of every day.”

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 63, NC Wesleyan 61

In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Erin Green hit a pair of free throws and a layup in a 30-second span to put Lynchburg ahead with less than 1½ minutes to go at Everett Gym, and N.C. Wesleyan's last-second attempt for the game-winner hit off the side of the rim to give the Hornets their second straight victory.