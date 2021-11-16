Region roundup: William Campbell forfeits region semifinal football game with COVID issues, and more

William Campbell’s season came to an abrupt end this week when the Generals were forced to bow out of the Region 1B playoffs because of COVID-19 issues.
Coach Danny Broggin confirmed Tuesday his bunch forfeited its semifinal game with Riverheads because of a player testing positive for COVID. Additional close contacts among other players made it not “feasible” for the small team to play as scheduled Friday, Broggin said.
“Timing is timing. You can’t put a finger on it. It comes up when it comes up,” Broggin said of the virus’ effect on his program.
The Generals finish their season at 5-4, while Riverheads, the five-time defending Class 1 state champ, advances to the region title game.
Broggin said the game plan for the Gladiators was in place, but the team was just beginning to watch film when the possibility of a positive COVID case came up. Players were sent home Monday before the case was confirmed, and the Generals then forfeited.
Campbell “looked forward” to playing “the best” in Riverheads, Broggin said, and was set on “not backing down from anybody.”
“We would’ve put our best foot forward,” he added. “We would leave knowing that we at least got to finish it on our terms. You never want to go out the way the kids had to go out this time.”
The coach pointed to the progress his young team — among 26 players, 18 were freshmen or sophomores — made from game to game as the main positive to take away from the season. Players learned how to be disciplined throughout the week in preparation for Friday, he added.
He also said one of the high points actually came from a loss — a “shocker,” he said, against Gretna, in which the Generals should’ve competed but were caught on their heels because of a lack of proper preparation.
“The loss was actually the best thing to happen to my program this year,” Broggin said.
Broggin now aims in the offseason to prepare his players to take care of “unfinished business” and “get the best out of every day.”
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 63, NC Wesleyan 61
In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Erin Green hit a pair of free throws and a layup in a 30-second span to put Lynchburg ahead with less than 1½ minutes to go at Everett Gym, and N.C. Wesleyan's last-second attempt for the game-winner hit off the side of the rim to give the Hornets their second straight victory.
Green (eight points), a 6-foot-3 senior forward, was quiet most of the night, but she came up with her most important points of the night when it mattered most. She went to the line with 1:28 left on the clock and sank both of her free throws to cut Wesleyan's three-point lead to one, then recorded a layup off one of Lizzie Davis' eight assists on the night, putting Lynchburg up 62-61.
Sammi Sever also hit 1 of 2 from the line after being fouled with six seconds left, but the Hornets (3-1) — who trailed by as many as 11 points on the night before coming back — didn't need the insurance. Areina Harris 3-point attempt just before the buzzer was off the mark.
The Bishops (2-2) missed five shots, all 3-point attempts, in the last few minutes. Kayrisma Harrison's jumper with 2:45 left went down as Wesleyan's final points.
Sever led UL with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Davis chipped in 18 points.
Lynchburg went 15 of 17 from the free-throw line while Wesleyan made 3 of 5 attempts. The Bishops were significantly better from beyond the arc, though, shooting 8 of 29 while Lynchburg was 2 of 20.
Kayla Johnson led N.C. Wesleyan with 12 points.