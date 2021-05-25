Region tennis roundup: E.C. Glass boys advance to 4D team title match

The E.C. Glass boys tennis team kept its record unblemished Tuesday afternoon in the Region 4D semifinals. Now, the Hilltoppers are hoping the third time’s the charm.
With a win over 5-0 win over Jefferson Forest, Glass is set to take on Blacksburg (12-0) for the region title for the third straight time. The Hilltoppers have fallen in each of the last two meetings. And as was the case in 2019 (the last year teams played with the pandemic causing the cancellation of the 2020 season), both teams enter with perfect records.
Date and time for the rematch have not yet been announced, but top-seeded Glass (10-0) will have home-court advantage.
In the semifinals Tuesday, Glass singles players on the Nos. 2 through 6 courts cruised to lopsided victories to wrap up the victory over Seminole District-foe Jefferson Forest.
Wolfgang Ploch, Devon Davis and Aaron Dendy each recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins, while Henry Scruggs and Carter Rennyson dropped just one game each.
The Hilltoppers’ No. 1 singles player, Spencer Knight, battled JF’s Jack Riordan in a bout that did not finish because the team outcome already had been decided. The match was the most competitive of the day, with Knight taking the first set 6-4 and the second set tied 1-1 before it was called.
Glass is now 77-0 in individual matches.
Third-seeded Blacksburg, like the Hilltoppers, turned in a pair of 5-0 victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the championship match. The third-seeded Bruins beat second-seeded Halifax in the semis Tuesday.
On the girls side of the Region 4D team tournament, Glass (7-3) fell to Blacksburg (10-0) in the semifinals Tuesday, 5-1.
Megan Knight, on the No. 1 court, picked up the Hilltoppers’ lone point with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Raya Freeborn. Fourth-seeded Jefferson Forest is set to take on top-seeded Halifax in another semifinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Halifax.
In other tennis action Tuesday, Liberty Christian’s Ella Anderson and Catherine Mowry won a pair of matches to open play in the Region 3C doubles tournament, but the duo fell in the title bout. Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow and Grace Nolasco defeated the pair from LCA 6-2, 6-2 in the title match.
Kael Swartz and Bennet Mowry represented LCA in the Region 3C boys doubles tournament and beat Waynesboro’s Grayson Wood and Camden Miller 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, but the Bulldogs duo’s run ended after that. The pair fell to Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin and Conner Miller in the semifinals 6-1, 6-1.