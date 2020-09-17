Regular-season, postseason format for high school sports approved

The return of high school athletic competition in Virginia is still months away, but teams on Thursday got a clearer picture of what their seasons will look like for the 2020-21 school year.

The Virginia High School League’s executive committee approved regular-season and postseason formats for athletics during its meeting Thursday, putting in place a “Championships +1” system.

Under the approved changes for what VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun called a “COVID year,” regular seasons will consist of 60% of the number of games teams normally would play. The postseason, in which every sport will have a state championship, narrows down the number of qualifiers for state tourneys.

Teams that don’t make the region playoffs will be allowed an extra contest — the “+1” part of the “Championships +1” format — with regions or districts determining how proceeds from gates will be distributed.

Seasons are set to officially get underway Dec. 7, when basketball and cheering leading can begin practices. Games for basketball begin Dec. 21. Other winter sports, which all compete first under the new VHSL 2020-21 calendar, start practices and games the week after basketball.