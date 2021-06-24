Resilient Rustburg readies for state championship bout with New Kent

There were a few instances in Tuesday's Class 3 state softball semifinal that were emblematic of the type of season Rustburg has put together in 2021.
Like when Red Devils third baseman and eight-hole hitter Destiny Jones put together an epic at-bat, fouling off pitch after pitch and forcing Lord Botetourt's Rhyann Jones to labor in the circle before smacking a single up the middle.
Or when Carly Hudnall beat out an infield dribbler, smacked a single to right and scored two of her team's four runs.
Or when Tinsley Abbott punished LB pitching, finishing with two hits and three RBIs, her first hit turning the game in Rustburg's favor.
And when Eden Bigham threw a perfect game, her fourth of 2021, at a time in the postseason when such accomplishments are unheard of.
All those moments were proof of one thing: resilience. And Rustburg has had that in spades this season.
It's a quality the Red Devils (16-0) hope to display again Saturday when they make the 141-mile trip to New Kent High (15-1) for the Class 3 state title. Game time is 3 p.m.
"I've been looking for this the whole year," RHS coach Katie Bigham said after her team downed LB on Tuesday. At that time, she didn't know who Rustburg's opponent would be, because Skyline and New Kent's semifinal game was still roughly 20 hours from taking place. "We just have to go play. We just tell them 'play the yellow ball.' We don't play teams, we play the ball, and just to keep doing what they're doing and keep rolling with it. Their heads are high. I just want it so bad for them I can't describe it."
This marks the sixth time in the last seven seasons a Lynchburg-area team has advanced to the state championship game at the Class 3 level. In 2019, the most recent year the Virginia High School League held spring state tourneys, Liberty High won it all. From 2014 through 2017, Brookville occupied a spot in the state finals, going 2-2.
Now it's Rustburg's chance, the team that is scrappy at the plate to complement the talents of Eden Bigham, who enters with a 0.07 ERA. The Red Devils are shooting for their fourth softball championship in school history and making their first appearance in the title game since 1999.
Interesting, then, that despite all that history, RHS has never really been a power-hitting team.
"Even when I was here, we were not a big powerhouse when it came to hitting. We had to squeeze a run out," said Katie Bigham, who played for the school in the 1990s.
But at every turn, the Red Devils have gotten the job done, blasting away weaker opponents, sometimes doing just enough in tough battles, like their 1-0 victories over Liberty in the regular season and against Fort Defiance to claim the Region 3C title. In that region championship, Eden Bigham fired a no-hitter, and Abbott provided the spark with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first.
Rustburg wants to pounce early. Putting a couple runs on the board only bolsters Bigham's confidence in the circle.
"That gives Eden, not to say say she doesn't already have confidence, but it helps you relax a little bit when you know, 'Hey, my team's behind me, we've got a lead, I've just got to settle in and keep the other team from hitting,'" Katie Bigham said.
New Kent, making its first title-game appearance since 2007, features senior pitcher Gracie Ellis, a Randolph-Macon pledge known for her speed and rise ball.
She'll face off against UVa-bound Eden Bigham, whose rise ball reaches the mid- to high-60s and who has been otherworldly in her junior year, with five no-hitters and five additional shutouts to go with her four perfect outings. She's allowed only one earned run this season, given up eight walks and 16 hits in 100 innings pitched, and sports 240 strikeouts across 16 games.
"We're excited. I think at this point, like my mom said, at this point there's nothing we can change, nothing we can do," Bigham said. "We're gonna come out here and practice and know what we can do. I think we'll be fine if we just go out and play like we know how to."
That type of play includes battling until you get the pitch you want, like Jones did Tuesday. It means clutch hitting performances from players like Hudnall and Abbott. And it means shutting down the bats, like Bigham has done all season.
"I'm so excited since it's my senior year. I'd really like to get the ring," said Abbott, who won a state volleyball title two months ago. Then she was asked about the state of girls sports at her school right now. "We're doing pretty good right now, I'd say."