Resilient Rustburg readies for state championship bout with New Kent

"That gives Eden, not to say say she doesn't already have confidence, but it helps you relax a little bit when you know, 'Hey, my team's behind me, we've got a lead, I've just got to settle in and keep the other team from hitting,'" Katie Bigham said.

New Kent, making its first title-game appearance since 2007, features senior pitcher Gracie Ellis, a Randolph-Macon pledge known for her speed and rise ball.

She'll face off against UVa-bound Eden Bigham, whose rise ball reaches the mid- to high-60s and who has been otherworldly in her junior year, with five no-hitters and five additional shutouts to go with her four perfect outings. She's allowed only one earned run this season, given up eight walks and 16 hits in 100 innings pitched, and sports 240 strikeouts across 16 games.

"We're excited. I think at this point, like my mom said, at this point there's nothing we can change, nothing we can do," Bigham said. "We're gonna come out here and practice and know what we can do. I think we'll be fine if we just go out and play like we know how to."

That type of play includes battling until you get the pitch you want, like Jones did Tuesday. It means clutch hitting performances from players like Hudnall and Abbott. And it means shutting down the bats, like Bigham has done all season.

"I'm so excited since it's my senior year. I'd really like to get the ring," said Abbott, who won a state volleyball title two months ago. Then she was asked about the state of girls sports at her school right now. "We're doing pretty good right now, I'd say."

