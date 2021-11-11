Retooled Brookville faces pass-happy Rockbridge in opening round of playoffs

Brookville takes the field at Stinger Stadium on Friday looking radically different than it did at the beginning of the season.

Injuries to playmakers and guys in the trenches have hounded the Bees in recent weeks, forcing coach Jon Meeks to retool his lineup. The positive news: other players are now gaining experience by stepping into those vacant roles.

"More than any other year in my career we have rotated kids in," Meeks said at Wednesday's practice. "In 20 years of doing this, you always come in and you've got guys penciled in that you think will start here or there. And I don't know if that's shifted so dramatically as the season's worn on. And because kids are stepping it up. It's a little combination of everything. But our guys have found a role and taken a job where I wouldn't necessarily have predicted it at the beginning of the season."

The Bees (6-3) host Rockbridge County (5-5) Friday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3C quarterfinals. It's a rematch of a 2019 playoff game, when the Wildcats bounced Brookville from the playoffs, 24-14, in the opening round in Lexington.