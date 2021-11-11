Retooled Brookville faces pass-happy Rockbridge in opening round of playoffs

Brookville takes the field at Stinger Stadium on Friday looking radically different than it did at the beginning of the season.
Injuries to playmakers and guys in the trenches have hounded the Bees in recent weeks, forcing coach Jon Meeks to retool his lineup. The positive news: other players are now gaining experience by stepping into those vacant roles.
"More than any other year in my career we have rotated kids in," Meeks said at Wednesday's practice. "In 20 years of doing this, you always come in and you've got guys penciled in that you think will start here or there. And I don't know if that's shifted so dramatically as the season's worn on. And because kids are stepping it up. It's a little combination of everything. But our guys have found a role and taken a job where I wouldn't necessarily have predicted it at the beginning of the season."
The Bees (6-3) host Rockbridge County (5-5) Friday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3C quarterfinals. It's a rematch of a 2019 playoff game, when the Wildcats bounced Brookville from the playoffs, 24-14, in the opening round in Lexington.
Brookville already had six injured starters by the time it entered City Stadium for a Week 10 matchup against E.C. Glass. By the time it left, that number had climbed to eight, many of whom were two-way starters. So Meeks started filling in the gaps.
For instance, receiver Nicholis Adcock has taken a role starting at corner; quarterback Drake McDaniel has an expanded role on defense — at corner, safety and free safety; Michael Viar, previously used mostly at linebacker, is now receiving reps at fullback to complement Tayshaun Butler in the run game; sophomore receiver/defensive back David Schmitt is up from the JV squad and contributing.
After a 3-2 start to the season (with losses against LCA and Heritage) Brookville cruised through the next two weeks to get to 5-2. But with the injuries mounting, the Bees fell to Glass 42-7. It then pitched a shutout but struggled to finish drives last week in a 7-0 victory over Rustburg.
"Offensively, we haven't performed as well as I'd like the last two weeks," Meeks said. "A lot of missed assignments. But the effort is outstanding."
Brookville enters the playoffs averaging roughly 420 total yards per game.
"We've moved the ball well all year. We have to finish drives, though," Meeks added. "We've not done the greatest job of putting points up every time we cross the 30 [yard line]. I think that's the playoff mindset. We cross the 30, we've got to have something to show for it. It's can't be zero. Three [points], seven, something."
On Friday, Brookville is faced with defending Rockbridge quarterback Miller Jay, a 6-foot-4 senior who can air it out and has plenty of receivers to help his cause. Rockbridge is coached by Mark Poston, who is in his sixth year with the team after a three-year stint at Nelson County.
"They're very efficient," Meeks said. "They'll throw the ball 30, 40 times a game."
That means the Bees secondary will have to be on guard, much like it needed to be against spread teams like E.C. Glass, Heritage, LCA and Jefferson Forest.
Brookville will counter with McDaniel, who has completed 68 of 118 passes (58%) for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rockbridge will look to bottle up Butler, who has shone in his senior year and provided the bulk of BHS' yards on the ground.
Butler enters the playoffs with 1,380 rushing yards on 153 carries (9 yards per tote) and 13 touchdowns.
McDaniel, a junior, is in the playoffs for the third time in his career. His preparation has changed as he's gotten older.
"I would say just maturing more and knowing what's going on," he said. "Maturing is what's really helped me see the game from a different view, to see how I need to get my team ready for the playoffs."
McDaniel is enjoying his expanded defensive roles. "Wherever I'm needed," he said. "As long as I'm on the field, I'm happy."
That defense is a point of pride in Brookville during Meeks' tenure as coach. This season, BHS has pitched three shutouts and held teams to 15 points or fewer two additional times. The key Friday is to perform well against a high-octane offense.