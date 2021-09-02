Revamped Rustburg heads to Appomattox optimistic for the Battle of the Lantern

"It's a lot more violent," Allen said. "We like to hit. Everybody does."

On Friday, Rustburg snapped a six-game losing streak that dated back to Nov. 8, 2019. It won for just the fourth time in its last 17 tries. Getting off on the right foot certainly boosts confidence. And let's face it: it's easy to be optimistic when you start the season off with a bang. But for Rustburg players, it's deeper than that. They appear to have a genuine confidence they can turn things around, that this season marks the beginning of what could turn into greatness in Red Devils Country.

"We can't come out slow," Johnson said with the resolve of someone sick of losing football games. "Because last year we came out slow and let people smack us in the mouth. We don't let anybody do that anymore. We're coming out ready to play every game."

The last time Rustburg and Appomattox faced off, in 2019, Johnson suffered a shoulder injury while playing on defense in the game's first series. He played quarterback then, and his injury was a devastating one for Rustburg, because Johnson was lost for much of the season. He also played against the Raiders as a freshman.

"It's exciting," he said of the matchup. "I feel like sophomore year we might've beaten them if I would've played. I really don't know. I'm just ready to play them."