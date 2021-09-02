Revamped Rustburg heads to Appomattox optimistic for the Battle of the Lantern

When Burt Torrence walked in the room to meet players this summer, Jaidian Johnson knew a new era was about to kick off for Rustburg football.
"We knew he meant business when he came in," the senior running back said of Rustburg's new coach after Thursday's walk-though practice. "He came in and everything turned full circle. We've really been doing what he's been saying, and it's paying off. We all knew when he came in because the first thing he did was start yellin'. So we knew everything was about to change. We knew immediately."
A revamped Rustburg squad (1-0) heads to Appomattox on Friday for the annual Battle of the Lantern, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bragg Stadium. The Red Devils clobbered Monticello in their season opener last week, 53-13, kicking off the Torrence era in style. Now Rustburg faces its neighbor. The two teams linked by the Concord area renewed their old rivalry in 2015. Appomattox hasn't lost yet, sporting a 5-0 record against RHS. But Rustburg, armed with new confidence, hopes to derail the Raiders.
"Everything's new, for real," senior linebacker Trea' Booker said. "It's a lot more aggressive all over the ball. We've got 11 hats to the ball every play."
For senior lineman Lucas Allen, a 5-foot-11, 231-pound senior on his third varsity year, the change is evident in the way the lines attack and hold off the opposition.
"It's a lot more violent," Allen said. "We like to hit. Everybody does."
On Friday, Rustburg snapped a six-game losing streak that dated back to Nov. 8, 2019. It won for just the fourth time in its last 17 tries. Getting off on the right foot certainly boosts confidence. And let's face it: it's easy to be optimistic when you start the season off with a bang. But for Rustburg players, it's deeper than that. They appear to have a genuine confidence they can turn things around, that this season marks the beginning of what could turn into greatness in Red Devils Country.
"We can't come out slow," Johnson said with the resolve of someone sick of losing football games. "Because last year we came out slow and let people smack us in the mouth. We don't let anybody do that anymore. We're coming out ready to play every game."
The last time Rustburg and Appomattox faced off, in 2019, Johnson suffered a shoulder injury while playing on defense in the game's first series. He played quarterback then, and his injury was a devastating one for Rustburg, because Johnson was lost for much of the season. He also played against the Raiders as a freshman.
"It's exciting," he said of the matchup. "I feel like sophomore year we might've beaten them if I would've played. I really don't know. I'm just ready to play them."
Rustburg also has a new quarterback, sophomore Mike Knight, whose father, Michael, was a quarterback on Rustburg's 1998 team that played in a state championship game. His father's head coach back then was Mike Scharnus, who now serves as Mike's quarterbacks coach.
As Mike stood by waiting to answer questions Thursday, Johnson talked about the new signal caller, who threw for nearly 100 yards on 2-of-3 passing in his starting debut.
"He was born to be a quarterback, we can tell that," Johnson said. "He's been playing quarterback his whole life. He throws the ball good, he hands it off good and knows when to pull it."
Knight spoke up. "I'm fast," he said.
Johnson glanced over his shoulder. "Yeah, I don't know about that," he quipped. "But he is a good quarterback."
Johnson has filled in at numerous positions for Rustburg over the years. He knew this summer he'd return to running back, so he started focusing on his reads and his moves. On Friday he rushed for 125 yards on nine carries, good for nearly 14 yards per tote.
Knight has a few weapons at receiver, including 6-foot-1 senior Avery Dixon, who reeled in both of Knights passes and had a touchdown last week.
"Just get the ball to Avery and he will take it to the house," Knight said.
Booker, a member of the varsity team for two years and who has been playing football for a decade, knows several Appomattox players. That's often the case in the rivalry. Booker played on a travel team with Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing. But it doesn't matter to Booker whether he knows his opponents or not.
"I see them all the same," he said. "I've got to win."
To do that tonight, Rustburg hopes its new schemes can disrupt the reigning champions from Class 2, who have five state rings in the last six years. It's Appomattox's season debut. The restructured Red Devils are out to spoil it.
"I can't even describe the feeling," Johnson said. "I'm just ready to go."