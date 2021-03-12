Rucker, McDaniel lead Brookville to victory over Amherst

The 2-hour, 41-minute affair featured 18 total penalties, 11 touchdowns, eight fumbles and two interceptions.

McDaniel tossed two touchdowns, a 13-yarder and a 17-yarder, both to Robey in the third quarter. Running back Tayshaun Butler also scored two TDs for BHS, while Lance Blankenship added a 10-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter after his team recovered a kickoff attempt.

BHS made Amherst pay for its turnovers and often had short-field opportunities to strike in the third quarter.

Amherst responded to Brookville's 8-0 lead by putting seven points on the board in the first quarter when Lawrence Brown zoomed to the end zone off a 48-yard pass from quarterback CJ Rose.

But mistakes doomed Amherst (1-3), much as they did in last week's home game against Heritage.

"Really the first half we let it get away from us," Lancers coach Bob Christmas said. "We're down one touchdown, had them on a fourth-and-15 and let them complete a pass. We had three guys around [Robey]. They score, they kick off onside, and they get it and turn that into a score. So we lost some momentum right there. And you know, you just can't do that against a good football team."