Rucker, McDaniel lead Brookville to victory over Amherst

For the second straight week, Silas Rucker was too much for Brookville's opponent to handle.
One week after tallying 153 rushing yards, Rucker put up 97 more and scored two first-half touchdowns that gave the Bees plenty of room for error in a 47-29 victory over Amherst at Stinger Stadium on Friday night.
BHS quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 156 yards as the Bees improved to 3-0 on the season.
Rucker scored his first touchdown off a 7-yard run on Brookville's first possession. The Bees faced a fourth-and-15 situation from the Amherst 36-yard line when McDaniel hit receiver Ethan Robey with a pass. Robey made a leaping snare under triple coverage, setting up Rucker's TD.
Rucker also scored on an 11-yard sprint 58 seconds before halftime, and JT Brown ran in a two-point conversion for a 28-7 halftime lead.
That start, coupled with a third quarter in which BHS scored 19 unanswered points, allowed Brookville coach Jon Meeks to rest his defensive starters in the fourth quarter. Amherst crept back with three straight touchdowns in the fourth.
"Honestly, I just wanna give all the glory to God and my line," Rucker said. "And the coaches who gave me this opportunity. But at the end of the day, we kind of gave up a few things. Next week, just grind on to Heritage."
The 2-hour, 41-minute affair featured 18 total penalties, 11 touchdowns, eight fumbles and two interceptions.
McDaniel tossed two touchdowns, a 13-yarder and a 17-yarder, both to Robey in the third quarter. Running back Tayshaun Butler also scored two TDs for BHS, while Lance Blankenship added a 10-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter after his team recovered a kickoff attempt.
BHS made Amherst pay for its turnovers and often had short-field opportunities to strike in the third quarter.
Amherst responded to Brookville's 8-0 lead by putting seven points on the board in the first quarter when Lawrence Brown zoomed to the end zone off a 48-yard pass from quarterback CJ Rose.
But mistakes doomed Amherst (1-3), much as they did in last week's home game against Heritage.
"Really the first half we let it get away from us," Lancers coach Bob Christmas said. "We're down one touchdown, had them on a fourth-and-15 and let them complete a pass. We had three guys around [Robey]. They score, they kick off onside, and they get it and turn that into a score. So we lost some momentum right there. And you know, you just can't do that against a good football team."
"We felt like the score could've been tied at half, and then you're in the game. It changes the whole dynamics of it. … And then we fumbled the ball and that resulted in a score. So we gave them three quick ones just like that. It's just hard to recover from that."
Amherst trailed 47-7 before putting up 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Rose, who had 56 passing yards, scored on a 1-yard plunge. Xzavier Ellis ran in a 3-yarder on Amherst's next drive and Truck Roberson capped the scoring when he caught an 8-yard pass from Rose, then ran in a two-point conversion.
"We just let it get away from us in about a five-minute span," Christmas said of his team's issues late in the first half.
McDaniel completed 10 of 22 passes and threw an interception. Rose was 4 of 7 passing and also tossed an interception.
Robey led BHS' receiving corps with 59 yards. For Amherst, Ellis had 42 rushing yards.
Rucker was limited to 44 yards in Brookville's season opener last month against Liberty Christian, but since then, the Heritage transfer has been on fire.
"The chemistry keeps getting higher and higher," he said of the difference in his game the last two weeks. "We pick everybody's head up if they mess up. So instead of bashing people, we just pick them up."
Brookville's offensive line, he added, made his accomplishments possible Friday.
"At practice and at each game, it just gets stronger and stronger," Rucker said.
Friday's win sets up a Week 4 battle between Heritage and Brookville at Lynchburg City Stadium. Both clubs are undefeated.
It'll be a reunion of sorts for Rucker, who began his varsity career with the Pioneers.
"Just coming in with respect," he said. "I love all the guys and respect them all."